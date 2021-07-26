With more than 10 million users across the globe, this latest version of Avanquest’s software editing tool represents a major milestone in inPixio’s development. This enhancement highlights Avanquest’s culture of innovation and continuing improvements as it regularly integrates very best technology into its products. The result are AI tools that are even easier to use which allows users to be even more creative and guarantees professional quality photographs after each retouching.

With inPixio Photo Studio 11.5, photo editing enthusiasts can now take advantage of a fully automated image processing technology that is 15 times faster than previously available technologies. The machine learning technologies developed by Avanquest's R&D teams make it possible to cut out, remove or replace the background or sky of an image with a single click in just a few seconds. Having already been powered by the integration of tens of thousands of photos before the official launch, the inPixio algorithm will continually improve as the number of its users increases. inPixio's new automatic editing feature is already among the most advanced on the market, with nearly 95% of all photos successfully retouched. The desired edited result is instantaneous and precise, even for the most complex photos which allows anyone to edit photos with greater ease of use, speed, and quality while retaining complete control over the entire photo editing proces. The combination of artificial intelligence and manual photo editing capabilities assures the user the flexibility needed to successfully retouch their favorite photos.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our customers this major breakthrough by integrating AI features and machine learning algorithms to facilitate the photomontage process," commented Manuel Coelho, Director of Development at inPixio. "These new features were introduced to address the evolving needs of our users for increasingly easy, fast and efficient tools. These needs are fully addressed by this latest version which perfectly illustrates our strategy of systematically bringing our customers the very best technological innovations.”