checkAd

Claranova inPixio Dawns the Era of AI with Photo Studio 11.5

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 18:15  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Avanquest, Claranova’s (Paris:CLA) software publishing division, announces the rollout of inPixio Photo Studio 11.5, when integrates for the first time ever advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) photo editing tools to automate and simplify the photo editing experience.

With more than 10 million users across the globe, this latest version of Avanquest’s software editing tool represents a major milestone in inPixio’s development. This enhancement highlights Avanquest’s culture of innovation and continuing improvements as it regularly integrates very best technology into its products. The result are AI tools that are even easier to use which allows users to be even more creative and guarantees professional quality photographs after each retouching.

With inPixio Photo Studio 11.5, photo editing enthusiasts can now take advantage of a fully automated image processing technology that is 15 times faster than previously available technologies. The machine learning technologies developed by Avanquest's R&D teams make it possible to cut out, remove or replace the background or sky of an image with a single click in just a few seconds. Having already been powered by the integration of tens of thousands of photos before the official launch, the inPixio algorithm will continually improve as the number of its users increases. inPixio's new automatic editing feature is already among the most advanced on the market, with nearly 95% of all photos successfully retouched. The desired edited result is instantaneous and precise, even for the most complex photos which allows anyone to edit photos with greater ease of use, speed, and quality while retaining complete control over the entire photo editing proces. The combination of artificial intelligence and manual photo editing capabilities assures the user the flexibility needed to successfully retouch their favorite photos.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our customers this major breakthrough by integrating AI features and machine learning algorithms to facilitate the photomontage process," commented Manuel Coelho, Director of Development at inPixio. "These new features were introduced to address the evolving needs of our users for increasingly easy, fast and efficient tools. These needs are fully addressed by this latest version which perfectly illustrates our strategy of systematically bringing our customers the very best technological innovations.”

Seite 1 von 3
Claranova Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claranova inPixio Dawns the Era of AI with Photo Studio 11.5 Regulatory News: Avanquest, Claranova’s (Paris:CLA) software publishing division, announces the rollout of inPixio Photo Studio 11.5, when integrates for the first time ever advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) photo editing tools to automate and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Medallia to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Claranova Joins the Top 5 of France’s 100 most Important Software Publishers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21PlanetArt Acquires Assets of Award-winning Personalized Children’s Book Publisher, I See Me!
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Avanquest, the Software Publishing Division of Claranova, Launches SignPDF, a New Digital Signature Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten