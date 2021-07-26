--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information26.07.2021Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, ticker: XBS, and the Vienna Stock Exchangehave confirmed the delisting date of the company from the Vienna MTF DirectMarket Plus segment.In light of XB Systems AG's recent deal with Investment Bank Boustead Securitiesand its intension to list the company on NASDAQ at the earliest possibility. XBSystems AG will be delisted from the Vienna MTF on Friday 17th September 2021.end of disclosed inside information================================================================================XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. Thecompany was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2Csolutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team ofoperational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence forits customers and users alike.Further inquiry note:Russ Stevenspress@xb.systemsend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: XB SYSTEMS AGEschersheimer Landstrasse 42D-60322 Frankfurt am Mainphone: +49 251 981156 7552FAX:mail: info@xb.systemsWWW: https://xb.systems/ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4978610OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG