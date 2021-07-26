checkAd

Company Information
26.07.2021

Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, ticker: XBS, and the Vienna Stock Exchange
have confirmed the delisting date of the company from the Vienna MTF Direct
Market Plus segment.

In light of XB Systems AG's recent deal with Investment Bank Boustead Securities
and its intension to list the company on NASDAQ at the earliest possibility. XB
Systems AG will be delisted from the Vienna MTF on Friday 17th September 2021.


XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software development. The
company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art eSports B2C
solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of
operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving excellence for
its customers and users alike.



Further inquiry note:
Russ Stevens
press@xb.systems


issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
D-60322 Frankfurt am Main
phone: +49 251 981156 7552
FAX:
mail: info@xb.systems
WWW: https://xb.systems/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

