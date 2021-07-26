checkAd

CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR) (Paris:ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the first implant of its Aeson bioprosthetic artificial heart in Germany.

This new implant of the Aeson artificial heart was performed by Prof. Jan D. Schmitto and his interdisciplinary Heart Team of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Transplant Surgery (Director: Prof. Axel Haverich) at Hannover Medical School (Medizinische Hochschule Hannover - MHH), in Germany. The MHH Hospital is a maximum care hospital with a nationwide catchment area, recognized for its quality research in several domains such as transplantation and regenerative medicine, infection and immunology, biomedical engineering and implants.

Prof. Jan D. Schmitto, Director of the Mechanical Circulatory Support and Cardiac Transplantation Program at Hannover Medical School, declared: “The implant of the first CARMAT TAH in Germany represents another milestone in the field of Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices. The extremely ill patient suffered from long-lasting congenital heart disease and was finally fulminantly decompensated. He was treated by extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy for many days before he received a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) plus aortic valve replacement (AVR) and a temporary right ventricular assist device (RVAD) a week ago. Based on persistent right heart failure which made the RVAD not able to be weaned, there were no other treatment options left than Aeson in this specific situation. Therefore, we asked the CARMAT team to join our forces for this ultima ratio use in order to face that critical situation of our patient. Unfortunately, because of its terminally ill status and the extremely fragile clinical profile, the patient passed away in the postoperative course. However, we observed that Aeson has been able to directly intraoperatively stabilize the hemodynamic situation of the patient and has also been able to cope with the high pulmonary arterial pressures. Overall, we have been impressed by the promising performance of the device and we are looking forward to include it in our portfolio to save many lives in the future.”

Wertpapier


19.07.21CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
15.07.21Duke University Hospital to Hold a Press Conference Today Following the First Human Implant of CARMAT Heart in the United States
15.07.21CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
