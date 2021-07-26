First Northwest Bancorp Completes Purchase of Bellevue Branch

PORT ANGELES, Wash., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“First Fed”), has completed the acquisition of a Bellevue, Washington branch from Sterling Bank and Trust of Southfield, Michigan (“SBT”).



“We are excited to welcome our new customers and Bellevue team members to First Fed, recently recognized by Forbes as a top bank in our state,” said Matt Deines, President and CEO of First Fed. “Our team looks forward to serving King County by building the same strong relationships that have defined our history as a community bank.”