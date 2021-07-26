Directorate change

This announcement includes information required under Listing Rule 9.6.

As part of its succession planning, the Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pippa Latham as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2021. On appointment, Pippa will succeed the Dowager Lady Balfour of Burleigh following her decision to step down from the Board on 11 August 2021.

Pippa has extensive experience across the financial sector, which the Board believe will add value to the Company. She started her career in corporate finance in the City and has experience in industry as a corporate analyst. Pippa was a non-executive director from 2005 to 2015 at James Latham PLC, an AIM listed company, where she served as the chair of the Audit Committee for seven years. She currently holds two non-executive director roles, one of which is Lucy Group Limited where she is chair of the Audit Committee.

Pippa’s qualifications include an MA Cambridge (Economics); MBA INSEAD; Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA); and Associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ACIS).

The Board welcomes Pippa and looks forward to working with her over the coming years.

