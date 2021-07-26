checkAd

RBC Bearings to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 5th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5th. RBC Bearings will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert M. Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will recap the quarter’s results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.

If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and provide conference ID #9469440. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET August 5th, 2021, until 1:00 p.m. ET August 12th, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference ID #9469440. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

