Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (“TCAP” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TCAP.P), a capital pool company, announces that, further to its acquisition of the option (the "Option") from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Optionor") to acquire an undivided 80% interest in and to certain mineral claims in northern Saskatchewan collectively known as the Pine Channel Gold Property (the “Property”), it will no longer be seeking to change its name to “Alpha Minerals Ltd.” and will change its name to “Apogee Minerals Ltd.” (the “Name Change”). The Company’s trading symbol will continue to change from “TCAP.P” to “APMI” in connection with the Qualifying Transaction (as defined below). Completion of the Name Change remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.



The acquisition of the Option (the “Transaction”), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated May 12, 2021, will constitute TCAP’s Qualifying Transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”), as defined under TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the Company and Optionor expect to close the Transaction on or about July 29, 2021 (the "Anticipated Closing Date"). Additional information concerning the Transaction and the Property is provided in the Company’s news releases dated May 12, 2021 and July 20, 2021, the filing statement concerning the Transaction dated July 20, 2021 and the technical report prepared for the Property titled “Technical Report for the Pine Channel Property” dated effective June 17, 2021, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, all available under TCAP’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In due course, the Company will issue a further comprehensive news release announcing, among other things, the closing of the Transaction and the date on which the common shares of TCAP (the “TCAP Shares”) will resume trading.

Trading Halt

The TCAP Shares are currently halted from trading, and the trading of the TCAP Shares is expected to remain halted pending completion of the Transaction.

Cautionary Note

