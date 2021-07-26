checkAd

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 18:23  |  62   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (“TCAP” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TCAP.P), a capital pool company, announces that, further to its acquisition of the option (the "Option") from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Optionor") to acquire an undivided 80% interest in and to certain mineral claims in northern Saskatchewan collectively known as the Pine Channel Gold Property (the “Property”), it will no longer be seeking to change its name to “Alpha Minerals Ltd.” and will change its name to “Apogee Minerals Ltd.” (the “Name Change”). The Company’s trading symbol will continue to change from “TCAP.P” to “APMI” in connection with the Qualifying Transaction (as defined below). Completion of the Name Change remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The acquisition of the Option (the “Transaction”), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated May 12, 2021, will constitute TCAP’s Qualifying Transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”), as defined under TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the Company and Optionor expect to close the Transaction on or about July 29, 2021 (the "Anticipated Closing Date"). Additional information concerning the Transaction and the Property is provided in the Company’s news releases dated May 12, 2021 and July 20, 2021, the filing statement concerning the Transaction dated July 20, 2021 and the technical report prepared for the Property titled “Technical Report for the Pine Channel Property” dated effective June 17, 2021, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, all available under TCAP’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

In due course, the Company will issue a further comprehensive news release announcing, among other things, the closing of the Transaction and the date on which the common shares of TCAP (the “TCAP Shares”) will resume trading.

Trading Halt

The TCAP Shares are currently halted from trading, and the trading of the TCAP Shares is expected to remain halted pending completion of the Transaction.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.

“Jim Pettit”        

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (“TCAP” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TCAP.P), a capital pool company, announces that, further to its acquisition of the option (the "Option") from Eagle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Foresight VCT plc - Offer for Subscription and Issue of Prospectus
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Allot to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call on August 10, 2021
Verano to Acquire Sierra Well, Expanding Nevada Distribution with Two Top-Performing Dispensaries ...
Parsons to Lead $953M Ceiling Effort to Protect U.S. Air Force Air Bases
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board