Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets

Unique Identification (UID) to improve tracking, remediation, and life cycle management of materiel assets OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, was awarded a Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) contract to support the Data Remediation and Marking of Serial Managed Materiel (DRM-SM) program. Leveraging Calian expertise in advanced technologies, DND will be able to seamlessly track approximately 2.7 million assets using a scalable, trusted life cycle management process. DND is initiating a program to add Unique Identification (UID) to all serially managed materiel. This program is in support of the implementation of Automatic Identification Technology (AIT) to all assets owned by DND and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) that do not currently have a UID mark. It is estimated that approximately 2.7 million assets will have to be labelled and remediated. The initial value of this contract is $5.75 million.