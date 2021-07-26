checkAd

AMA Stabilization period announcement

Stabilization period announcement

Rennes, July 26 2021 – AMA CORPORATION PLC has received notification from Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (“ Crédit Agricole CIB ”), that Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) in the context of the registration to trading on Euronext Growth market in Paris of the following shares:

Issuer : AMA CORPORATION PLC
Securities : Ordinary shares with a nominal value per share of 0.125 pound sterling (ISIN: GB00BNKGZC51)
Offering Size: 5,457,390 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
Offer Price: 6.60 euros per ordinary share
Market : Euronext Growth Paris
Stabilization Agent: Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures, AMA CORPORATION PLC, on the basis of the information disclosed by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as stabilization agent.

Execution Date


Intermediary


Buy/ Sell/ Transfer


Number of shares


Average transaction Price (in euros)


Lowest price/Highest price (in euros)


Aggregate amount (in euros)


Stabilization trading venue

19-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

12,885

6.5047

6.50 / 6.54

83,813.06

Euronext Growth Paris

20-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

1,146

6.4975

6.48 / 6.50

7,446.14

Euronext Growth Paris

21-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

1,000

6.4800

6.48 / 6.48

6,480.00

Euronext Growth Paris

22-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

1,889

6.4706

6.46 / 6.48

12,222.96

Euronext Growth Paris

23-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

274

6.4600

