UPDATE -- BayFirst Financial Corp. Reports Record Earnings of $13.02 Million, or $2.98 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q21; Results Highlighted by Strong Loan Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (f/k/a First Home Bancorp, Inc.) (OTCQX: FHBI) (“BayFirst” or the “Company”), parent company of First Home Bank (“First Home” or the “Bank”) reported record earnings for the second quarter of 2021, driven by higher net interest income from both the recognition of $14.73 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) origination fees earned on PPP loans sold during the quarter, as well as higher interest income from non-PPP loans, and strong noninterest income led by residential loan fees. BayFirst reported net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $13.02 million, or $2.98 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.51 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021, and $2.35 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter’s earnings increased tangible book value to $21.14 per common share, from $13.19 in the second quarter a year ago. All per share data has been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split effective May 10, 2021.

Net income for the first six months of 2021 increased to $20.53 million, or $4.88 per diluted share, compared to $1.84 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020. Increases in PPP origination fees earned also contributed to the increase in net income during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

“Our strategic focus on growing the organization and expanding market share while managing risk continues to yield extraordinary results, as demonstrated by our record second quarter earnings,” stated Anthony N. Leo, Chief Executive Officer. “Effectively managing each of these areas is key to helping our organization capitalize on the opportunities we see ahead. We had another great quarter with residential lending, due to the hard work and continued efforts of our lending team bringing new customers into the Bank. The success of our residential and SBA lending services is fueling profitability and providing new market opportunities. Consistent growth in our core business continues to improve ongoing sales effectiveness and expanded marketing efforts, with core deposits increasing nearly 38% in the past year, while our conventional loan portfolio grew by 34% in that period.”

“Over the past 15 months we have been active participants in the SBA’s PPP lending programs, helping our new and existing business customers sustain their business operations, with over $1.2 billion in PPP loans originated over the course of the program,” said Mr. Leo. “Our success with PPP lending is having an impact on new SBA opportunities. Now, our CreditBench Division is focused on reaching out to businesses in Tampa Bay and across the nation to provide fresh growth capital under the SBA recovery program, which carries a 90% guarantee on SBA 7(a) loans originated through September 30, 2021, or until appropriations are depleted.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • BayFirst reported return on average common equity of 74.61% for the second quarter 2021, up from the prior quarter’s return of 49.56% and the year ago quarter’s return of 20.33%.
  • Despite significant levels of PPP loans in the current year and throughout much of 2020, which inflated average assets, return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 equaled 3.38%, increases of 154 basis points over the prior quarter’s return of 1.84% and 264 basis points over the second quarter 2020 return of 0.74%.
  • The Residential Mortgage Division originated fewer loans quarter over quarter, with production of $521.9 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the record setting production of $715.9 million during the first quarter of 2021 but represents an increase over the $407.7 million of loans produced during the second quarter of 2020.
  • Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans, increased by $44.21 million or 10.50% during the second quarter of 2021 and by $108.35 million or 30.34% over the past year to $465.47 million, due to increases in both conventional community bank loans and SBA loans.
  • During the second quarter of 2021, BayFirst sold $326.3 million in PPP loans originated in 2021 to a third party.
  • Deposits increased by $25.06 million or 4.13% during the second quarter of 2021, and by $56.08 million or 9.73% during the past year, to $632.32 million at June 30, 2021, with the majority of the 12-month increase coming from increases in money market accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time deposit balances.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $21.14 at the end of the second quarter from $17.93 (adjusted for the 3-for-2 stock split effective May 10, 2021) at the end of the preceding quarter.
  • The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of 7 cents per common share, on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2021. The cash dividend represented a 5% increase in the cash dividend paid to common shareholders over the previous quarter and marked the 20th consecutive quarter in which BayFirst paid a cash dividend.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income increased to $13.02 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.51 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $2.35 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2021 over the preceding quarter was primarily due to the recognition of $14.73 million of PPP origination fees earned on PPP loans sold during the quarter. In the first six months of 2021, net income increased substantially to $20.53 million, from $1.85 million in the first six months of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $26.70 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $14.07 million or 111.41% from $12.63 million in the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $19.26 million or 259.00% from the second quarter of 2020. The increase during the second quarter as compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to an increase in net PPP origination fees. The increase over the same quarter in the prior year was due primarily to the addition of PPP loan origination fee income. In the first six months of 2021, net interest income increased $27.54 million, or 233.43%, to $39.33 million, compared to $11.80 million in the same period a year ago.

Net interest margin was 7.17% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.21% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.48% for the second quarter of 2020. The substantial increase in margin in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter was largely due to the increase in PPP origination fees resulting from both PPP loan forgiveness and the PPP loan sale.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $24.41 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $8.75 million or 26.37% from $33.16 million in the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $3.05 million or 14.26% from $21.37 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in residential loan fee income and SBA servicing income. The increase over the same quarter in the prior year was primarily the result of an increase in residential loan production which produced an increase in residential loan fee income. In the first half of the year, noninterest income increased $23.45 million, or 68.71%, to $57.57 million, compared to $34.13 million in the first half of 2020. The increase over the same period in the prior year was due to higher residential loan fee income, that was partly offset by no gain on sale of SBA loans during the current year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $33.67 million in the second quarter of 2021, which was relatively unchanged from $33.72 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $11.04 million or 48.77% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, commissions, and bonus and incentives as residential loan production and related personnel increased substantially, and significant PPP loan production over the past year necessitated the need for additional personnel, temporary workers, and significant overtime. Other noninterest expenses, such as mortgage banking expense, increased proportionately with the increase in residential lending volume. Year-to-date, noninterest expense was $67.39 million, compared to $39.79 million in the same period one year earlier, with the majority of the increases related to the above-mentioned items.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets decreased by $518.60 million or 30.21% during the second quarter of 2021 to $1.20 billion, mainly due to the sale of SBA PPP loans originated during the current year as well as the SBA’s forgiveness of PPP loans originated in 2020.

Loans

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans, increased by $44.21 million or 10.50% during the second quarter of 2021 and by $108.35 million or 30.34% over the past year to $465.47 million due to increases in both conventional community bank loans and SBA loans. Traditional SBA production was largely halted during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic and related focus on PPP loans but resumed in the third quarter of 2020. PPP loans, net of deferred origination fees decreased by $537.55 million or 55.57% in the second quarter of 2021 to $429.72 million due to PPP loan sales and PPP forgiveness payments. Deferred PPP origination fees, net, which will be recognized over the remaining average life of the PPP loans totaled $2.71 million as of June 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $25.06 million or 4.13% during the second quarter of 2021 and increased by $56.08 million or 9.73% during the past year, ending the quarter at $632.32 million, with the majority of the 12-month increase coming from increases in money market accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time deposit balances.

Asset Quality

BayFirst recorded no provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.00 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $3.00 million in the second quarter of 2020. In the first six months of 2021, BayFirst recorded a $2.00 million provision for loan losses, compared to $4.90 million in the first six months of 2020. Throughout 2020, the qualitative factors in the allowance for loan loss calculation were increased due to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in significant provision expense each quarter of 2020. As asset quality remained stable in the second quarter of 2021 and as many of the Company’s SBA loans were bolstered by additional government support during the second quarter, additional provision for loan losses was not deemed necessary.

Over the past five years, the Company’s loan losses have been incurred primarily in its SBA unguaranteed loan portfolio, particularly loans originated under the SBA 7(a) Small Loan Program. The Small Loan Program represents loans of $350,000 or less and carry an SBA guaranty of 75% to 85% of the loan, depending on the original principal balance. The default rate on loans originated in the SBA 7(a) Small Loan Program is higher than the Bank’s other SBA 7(a) loans, conventional commercial loans, or residential mortgage loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter 2021 were $1.22 million, a $75,000 increase from $1.15 million for the first quarter 2021 and a $440,000 decrease compared to $1.56 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, excluding PPP loans, were 0.21% for the second quarter of 2021, up slightly from 0.19% in the first quarter of 2021, and down from 0.38% in the second quarter of 2020. Non-performing assets, excluding government guaranteed loans, to total assets were 0.30% as of June 30, 2021, a slight increase compared to 0.19% as of March 31, 2021, and 0.24% as of June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, a total of 45 loans with principal balances of $3.18 million were under payment deferral compared to a total of 20 loans with principal balances of $1.05 million as of March 31, 2021. As expected, the level of SBA loans on deferral was relatively minimal in the first quarter of 2021 with a modest increase in the second quarter of 2021 as additional payment support that was provided by the Economic Aid Act signed into law on December 27, 2020 began to subside. As a result of the Economic Aid Act, beginning in February 2021, Section 1112 CARES Act payments were extended, with some stipulations, which assisted the bulk of our SBA borrowers for 3 months and, depending on the type of business, up to 8 months of additional principal and interest payments with a cap of $9,000 per month per borrower.

Although the Company’s asset quality trends indicate minimal stress on the portfolio, management believes it is prudent to be proactive in maintaining increased levels of the allowance for loan losses as compared to pre-Pandemic levels using qualitative measures. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA guaranteed loans, residential loans held for sale, and loans whereby the Fair Value Option was elected, was 6.83% at June 30, 2021, 7.62% as of March 31, 2021, and 4.98% as of June 30, 2020.

Capital Strength

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 12.06% as of June 30, 2021, from 10.84% as of March 31, 2021, primarily due to the addition of capital from earnings during the quarter. The Tier 1 leverage ratio increased from 6.77% as of June 30, 2020 when the Tier 1 leverage ratio was temporarily deflated for one quarter at the beginning of the PPP program when excess cash was required to meet liquidity needs. In addition, the Tier 1 leverage ratio increased due to strong earnings and additional capital raises during the past year with the majority of capital raised being contributed to the Bank. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets increased to 21.40% as of June 30, 2021, from 16.97% as of March 31, 2021, and 15.14% as of June 30, 2020, and the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio increased to 22.69% as of June 30, 2021, from 18.27% as of March 31, 2021, and 16.55% as of June 30, 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, no shares of Series B Preferred Stock were issued and 2,400 shares of Series B Preferred Stock were converted to common shares. 1,900 of those shares were converted early in the quarter at a conversion rate equal to tangible book value as of December 31, 2020 of $16.02 per share and 500 of those shares were converted later in the quarter at a conversion rate equal to the tangible book value as of March 31, 2021, or $17.93 per share, resulting in 146,751 new common shares. Additionally, $933,000 of common stock was issued through private placements and employee stock programs during the second quarter of 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, BayFirst raised approximately $726,000 of 8% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock as well as $672,000 of common stock through private placements and employee stock programs. In addition, $2.45 million of Series B Preferred Stock was converted to common shares during the quarter at a conversion rate equal to the tangible book value as of December 31, 2020, of $16.02 per share, resulting in 157,370 new common shares.

Recent Events

On May 3, 2021, the Company announced the name change from First Home Bancorp, Inc. to BayFirst Financial Corp. The name of the Company’s banking subsidiary, First Home Bank, and the ticker symbol “FHBI” remained unchanged.

On May 5, 2021, the Company announced a 3 for 2 common stock split, which took effect on May 10, 2021. Pursuant to the split, common shareholders received three common shares of the Company’s common stock for every two shares owned as of the record date.

On May 11, 2021, the Company filed a registration statement with the SEC.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. (f/k/a First Home Bancorp, Inc.) is a registered bank holding company which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is from its wholly owned subsidiary, First Home Bank, which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. First Home Bank is a Federal Reserve member and a state-chartered banking institution. The Bank operates six full-service office locations, 26 mortgage loan production offices, and is in the top 50 by dollar volume and top 20 by number of units, of nation-wide SBA lenders

BayFirst Financial Corp., through the bank, offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services including various types of deposit accounts and loans for businesses and individuals. As of June 30, 2021, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.20 billion in total assets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “is confident that” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. BayFirst Financial Corp. does not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements. 

     
Contacts:    
Anthony N. Leo   Jeffrey M. Hunt
Chief Executive Officer   Chief Strategy Officer
727.399.5678   727.399.5687


     
BayFirst Financial Corp.    
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)    
                 
  QUARTERLY   YEAR-TO-DATE    
  6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020   6/30/2021 6/30/2020    
Interest income:                
Loans, other than PPP $ 6,752,363   $ 6,599,324   $ 5,206,678     $ 13,352,114   $ 11,650,792      
PPP loan interest income   1,859,349     2,199,377     1,173,413       4,058,726     1,173,413      
PPP origination fee income   20,032,521     6,012,990     3,872,901       26,045,084     3,872,901      
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other   150,585     81,031     137,756       231,616     499,498      
Total interest income $ 28,794,818   $ 14,892,722   $ 10,390,748     $ 43,687,540   $ 17,196,604      
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits   1,193,766     1,320,552     2,359,675       2,514,319     4,571,479      
PPPLF borrowings   654,566     766,023     391,443       1,420,589     391,443      
Other   244,763     175,695     201,908       420,458     437,321      
Total interest expense   2,093,095     2,262,270     2,953,026       4,355,366     5,400,243      
                 
Net interest income   26,701,723     12,630,452     7,437,722       39,332,174     11,796,361      
Provision for loan losses   -     2,000,000     3,000,000       2,000,000     4,900,000      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   26,701,723     10,630,452     4,437,722       37,332,174     6,896,361      
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees   363,976     221,903     196,663       585,879     458,641      
Bank Owned Life Insurance income   83,708     84,094     17,559       167,802     17,559      
Residential loan fee income   23,352,274     32,028,680     20,261,044       55,380,955     30,662,037      
Gain on sale of SBA loans   -     -     49,191       -     1,202,238      
SBA loan servicing right gain   -     -     -       -     530,000      
Mortgage servicing right gain   196,500     -     -       196,500     -      
Loss on sale of unguaranteed loan amounts   -     -     -       -     -      
SBA and mortgage servicing income, net   324,881     704,282     727,796       1,029,163     1,187,593      
Other SBA noninterest income   92,612     120,065     113,877       212,677     67,998      
   Total noninterest income   24,413,951     33,159,024     21,366,130       57,572,976     34,126,066      
                 
Noninterest Expense:                
Salaries and benefits   12,948,424     13,166,463     8,315,857       26,114,887     15,621,318      
Commissions   7,640,383     10,320,097     6,004,209       17,960,480     9,685,430      
Bonus and incentives   1,577,939     1,552,452     2,006,157       3,130,390     2,282,693      
Occupancy and equipment expense   1,296,516     1,332,709     1,099,281       2,629,226     2,131,816      
Data processing   2,592,875     1,269,091     879,836       3,861,966     1,922,965      
Professional services   842,888     923,772     875,175       1,766,660     1,465,036      
Mortgage lead generation   597,831     763,631     397,563       1,361,462     861,775      
Marketing and business development   1,279,699     878,844     354,508       2,158,543     670,898      
Mortgage banking expense   1,571,984     1,694,639     1,174,734       3,266,622     2,025,009      
Regulatory assessments   99,503     102,836     172,992       202,339     273,492      
ATM and interchange expense   93,286     76,912     87,510       170,198     151,242      
Telecommunications expense   137,331     139,076     143,180       276,408     291,587      
Employee recruiting and development   1,007,520     614,619     313,964       1,622,139     890,193      
Loan origination and collection   1,105,076     495,939     430,560       1,601,015     863,423      
Other expenses   876,236     390,338     375,333       1,266,572     650,492      
Total noninterest expense   33,667,491     33,721,418     22,630,859       67,388,907     39,787,369      
                 
Income before taxes   17,448,183     10,068,058     3,172,993       27,516,243     1,235,058      
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,431,878     2,557,516     827,926       6,989,395     (608,977 )    
Net income $ 13,016,305   $ 7,510,542   $ 2,345,067     $ 20,526,848   $ 1,844,035      
                 
Preferred dividends   235,487     331,086     177,638       566,573     355,276      
Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,780,818   $ 7,179,456   $ 2,167,429     $ 19,960,275   $ 1,488,759      
                 


BayFirst Financial Corp.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)  
         
         
Assets 6/30/21 3/31/21 6/30/20  
Cash and due from banks $ 2,896,434   $ 2,857,527   $ 2,605,669    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   102,441,146     58,139,736     154,779,058    
   Cash and cash equivalents   105,337,580     60,997,263     157,384,727    
Certificates of deposit   2,381,000     2,381,000     2,381,000    
Securities HTM and restricted equity securities   2,825,072     2,750,677     2,745,001    
Securities AFS   22,673,824     -     -    
Residential loans held for sale   126,479,282     208,761,599     95,784,010    
PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs   429,723,930     967,274,548     810,136,858    
Community bank loans   169,448,941     156,987,667     125,866,306    
SBA loans   296,020,690     264,270,729     231,249,828    
   Total loans held for investment   895,193,561     1,388,532,944     1,167,252,992    
Allowance for loan losses   (20,796,672 )   (22,017,222 )   (12,880,198 )  
   Loans, net   874,396,889     1,366,515,722     1,154,372,794    
Accrued interest receivable   7,039,393     8,584,297     2,937,422    
Premises and equipment, net   21,076,195     18,303,348     16,655,990    
Loan servicing rights   6,805,072     7,444,471     10,033,962    
Bank owned life insurance   12,351,250     12,267,541     12,017,559    
Other assets   16,863,376     28,825,378     15,886,449    
   Total assets $ 1,198,228,933   $ 1,716,831,296   $ 1,470,198,914    
         
         
Liabilities        
Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts $ 81,150,095   $ 77,766,379   $ 73,651,915    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   143,045,628     149,677,931     119,661,033    
Savings and money market deposits   355,045,057     325,187,181     226,480,891    
Time deposits   53,081,232     54,633,054     156,451,708    
   Total deposits   632,322,012     607,264,545     576,245,547    
         
Federal funds purchased   -     40,000,000     -    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -     -     10,000,000    
Subordinated debentures   5,981,685     5,950,935     6,939,848    
Notes payable   3,526,937     3,640,701     3,981,993    
PPP Liquidity Facility   443,905,567     957,413,181     803,171,434    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   19,679,902     23,141,432     16,553,309    
   Total liabilities   1,105,416,103     1,637,410,794     1,416,892,131    
         
Stockholders' equity        
Preferred stock, series A   6,161,000     6,161,000     7,661,000    
Preferred stock, series B   4,456,062     6,791,117     -    
Common stock and additional paid-in capital   49,500,447     46,167,873     42,199,056    
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes   (121,717 )   -     -    
Deferred compensation - restricted stock   (29,127 )   (35,043 )   (52,789 )  
Retained earnings   32,846,165     20,335,555     3,499,516    
   Total stockholders' equity   92,812,830     79,420,502     53,306,783    
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,198,228,933   $ 1,716,831,296   $ 1,470,198,914    
         


BayFirst Financial Corp.  
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)  
               
          YEAR-TO-DATE  
Selected income statement data: 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020   6/30/2021 6/30/2020  
Interest income $ 28,794,818   $ 14,892,722   $ 10,390,748     $ 43,687,540   $ 17,196,604    
Interest expense   2,093,095     2,262,270     2,953,026       4,355,366     5,400,243    
Net interest income   26,701,723     12,630,452     7,437,722       39,332,174     11,796,361    
Provision for loan losses   -     2,000,000     3,000,000       2,000,000     4,900,000    
Noninterest income   24,413,951     33,159,024     21,366,130       57,572,976     34,126,066    
Noninterest expense   33,667,491     33,721,418     22,630,859       67,388,907     39,787,369    
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,431,878     2,557,516     827,926       6,989,395     (608,977 )  
Net income   13,016,305     7,510,542     2,345,067       20,526,848     1,844,035    
Preferred dividends   235,487     331,086     177,638       566,573     355,276    
Net income available to common shareholders   12,780,818     7,179,456     2,167,429       19,960,275     1,488,759    
               
Balance sheet data:              
Average loans $ 1,275,082,074   $ 1,469,581,537   $ 904,005,393       1,371,794,514     660,803,150    
Average loans, excluding PPP loans   585,752,596     599,621,702     410,823,344       592,648,837     414,210,048    
Average loans, excluding LHFS   1,170,752,578     1,292,089,798     838,325,609       1,231,086,002     591,642,122    
Average assets   1,541,287,371     1,636,170,908     1,261,871,846       1,588,467,030     907,321,481    
Average total equity   80,699,605     72,988,806     50,547,711       76,865,506     50,793,100    
Average common equity   68,524,605     57,944,076     42,652,711       63,247,714     42,898,100    
Total loans, period end   1,021,672,843     1,597,294,543     1,263,037,002       1,021,672,843     1,263,037,002    
Total loans, excluding PPP   591,948,913     630,019,995     452,900,144       591,948,913     452,900,144    
Total loans, excluding PPP and LHFS   465,469,631     421,258,396     357,116,134       465,469,631     357,116,134    
Loans where the Fair Value Option (FVO) was elected   10,070,203     10,544,460     9,937,603       10,070,203     9,937,603    
Total loans, excl guaranteed loans, LHFS, and FVO loans   304,363,746     288,889,448     258,489,358       304,363,746     258,489,358    
ALLL, period end   20,796,672     22,017,222     12,880,198       20,796,672     12,880,198    
Total assets, at period end   1,198,228,933     1,716,831,296     1,470,198,914       1,198,228,933     1,470,198,914    
               
Share data: (*)              
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 3.34   $ 2.05   $ 0.63     $ 5.44   $ 0.44    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 2.98   $ 1.85   $ 0.63     $ 4.88   $ 0.44    
Tangible book value per common share (at period end) $ 21.14   $ 17.93   $ 13.19     $ 21.14   $ 13.19    
Shares of common stock outstanding   3,867,414     3,678,566     3,435,516       3,867,414     3,435,516    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
   Basic   3,821,993     3,509,115     3,414,279       3,666,418     3,407,292    
   Diluted   4,315,022     4,011,537     3,414,279       4,082,761     3,407,292    
               
Performance ratios:              
Return on average assets   3.38 %   1.84 %   0.74 %     2.58 %   0.41 %  
Return on average common equity   74.61 %   49.56 %   20.33 %     62.15 %   6.94 %  
Yield on average earning assets   7.73 %   3.79 %   3.40 %     5.77 %   4.30 %  
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities   0.61 %   0.62 %   1.00 %     0.61 %   1.56 %  
Net interest margin   7.17 %   3.21 %   2.48 %     5.20 %   2.97 %  
               
Asset quality ratios:              
Net charge-offs   1,220,549     1,145,117     1,560,195       2,365,666     2,761,752    
Net charge-offs/avg loans excl PPP   0.21 %   0.19 %   0.38 %     0.40 %   0.67 %  
Non-performing loans (including gov't gtd loans), at period end   9,883,570     9,740,143     8,045,041       9,883,570     8,045,041    
Non-performing assets (including gov't gtd loans), at period end   9,883,570     9,740,143     8,045,041       9,883,570     8,045,041    
Non-performing loans (excluding gov't gtd loans), at period end   3,575,773     3,241,531     3,528,531       3,575,773     3,528,531    
Non-performing assets (excluding gov't gtd loans), at period end   3,575,773     3,241,531     3,528,531       3,575,773     3,528,531    
Non-performing loans (including gov't gtd loans)/total loans   0.97 %   0.61 %   0.64 %     0.97 %   0.64 %  
Non-performing assets (including gov't gtd loans)/total assets   0.82 %   0.57 %   0.55 %     0.82 %   0.55 %  
Non-performing loans (excluding gov't gtd loans)/total loans   0.35 %   0.20 %   0.28 %     0.35 %   0.28 %  
Non-performing assets (excluding gov't gtd loans)/total assets   0.30 %   0.19 %   0.24 %     0.30 %   0.24 %  
ALLL/Total loans   2.04 %   1.38 %   1.02 %     2.04 %   1.02 %  
ALLL/Total loans, excl PPP loans   3.51 %   3.49 %   2.84 %     3.51 %   2.84 %  
ALLL/Total loans, excl guaranteed loans, LHFS, and FVO loans   6.83 %   7.62 %   4.98 %     6.83 %   4.98 %  
               
Other company information:              
FTEs   647     649     461       647     461    
Community banking center offices   6     6     6       6     6    
Loan production offices   26     29     22       26     22    
               
(*) Adjusted for the three-for-two stock split, effective May 10, 2021.            




