checkAd

Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 18:41  |  47   |   |   

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid-state batteries keep on attracting tremendous attention and investment with the maturing technologies and closeness to mass production. Even with the influence of COVID-19, the potential market size is expected to grow to over $8 billion by 2031, according to IDTechEx's report "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2021-2031: Technology, Forecasts, Players".

Solid-state electrolyte technology approach.

The mature lithium-ion battery technology has its intrinsic limitations

Since their commercialization in 1991, lithium-ion batteries have received worldwide success. However, this cannot hide their intrinsic limitations in terms of safety, performance, and form factor.

Most current lithium-ion technologies employ liquid electrolytes, with lithium salts such as LiPF6, LiBF4, or LiClO4 in an organic solvent. However, the solid electrolyte interface, which is caused as a result of the decomposition of the electrolyte at the negative electrode, limits the effective conductance. Furthermore, liquid electrolytes need membranes to separate the cathode and anode, as well as an impermeable casing to avoid leakage. Therefore, the size and design freedom for these batteries are constrained. In addition, liquid electrolytes have safety and health issues as they use flammable and corrosive liquids. Samsung's Firegate has particularly highlighted the risks that even large companies incur when flammable liquid electrolytes are used, as well as the dozens of electric vehicle fire accidents caused by battery combustion.

Current high-end lithium-ion batteries can reach an energy density of over 700 Wh/L at cell level, with a maximum driving range of about 500 Km for electric vehicles. The high-nickel-cathode materials being improved may further push the energy density but the characteristics of the active materials may draw a threshold. 

Solid-state batteries can make a difference

Solid-state batteries replace organic liquid electrolytes with solid-state counterparts, enabling safer, long-lasting batteries. In addition, solid-state electrolytes can be compatible with high voltage-cathode materials and high-capacity lithium metal anode. It is possible to push the energy density beyond 1,000 Wh/L.

Better safety means less safety monitoring electronics in the battery modules/packs. Therefore, even the initial generations of solid-state batteries may have similar or even less energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The energy available in the battery pack can be comparable or even higher than the latter.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solid-state batteries keep on attracting tremendous attention and investment with the maturing technologies and closeness to mass production. Even with the influence of COVID-19, the potential market size is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Hong Kong is the second simplest jurisdiction for business in the latest report by TMF Group; China ...
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in ...
Applitools Partners with Sogeti on '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality ...
CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal ...
The United Arab Emirates Extends Travel Ban for Indians Leaving Expats Stuck Abroad
Netheru OU Launches The World's First and Largest Exchange for Personality
A place for real talents: How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom