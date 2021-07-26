Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid-state batteries keep on attracting tremendous attention and investment with the maturing technologies and closeness to mass production. Even with the influence of COVID-19, the potential market size is expected to grow to over $8 billion by 2031, according to IDTechEx's report "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2021-2031: Technology, Forecasts, Players".

The mature lithium-ion battery technology has its intrinsic limitations

Since their commercialization in 1991, lithium-ion batteries have received worldwide success. However, this cannot hide their intrinsic limitations in terms of safety, performance, and form factor.

Most current lithium-ion technologies employ liquid electrolytes, with lithium salts such as LiPF 6 , LiBF 4, or LiClO 4 in an organic solvent. However, the solid electrolyte interface, which is caused as a result of the decomposition of the electrolyte at the negative electrode, limits the effective conductance. Furthermore, liquid electrolytes need membranes to separate the cathode and anode, as well as an impermeable casing to avoid leakage. Therefore, the size and design freedom for these batteries are constrained. In addition, liquid electrolytes have safety and health issues as they use flammable and corrosive liquids. Samsung's Firegate has particularly highlighted the risks that even large companies incur when flammable liquid electrolytes are used, as well as the dozens of electric vehicle fire accidents caused by battery combustion.

Current high-end lithium-ion batteries can reach an energy density of over 700 Wh/L at cell level, with a maximum driving range of about 500 Km for electric vehicles. The high-nickel-cathode materials being improved may further push the energy density but the characteristics of the active materials may draw a threshold.

Solid-state batteries can make a difference

Solid-state batteries replace organic liquid electrolytes with solid-state counterparts, enabling safer, long-lasting batteries. In addition, solid-state electrolytes can be compatible with high voltage-cathode materials and high-capacity lithium metal anode. It is possible to push the energy density beyond 1,000 Wh/L.

Better safety means less safety monitoring electronics in the battery modules/packs. Therefore, even the initial generations of solid-state batteries may have similar or even less energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The energy available in the battery pack can be comparable or even higher than the latter.