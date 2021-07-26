checkAd

CRMD INVESTOR NOTICE Rosen Law Firm Encourages CorMedix Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CRMD

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased CorMedix securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the CorMedix class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2126.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies existed with respect to the manufacturing process of DefenCath, a purported novel antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous catheter-related bloodstream infections (“CRBSIs”), and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (2) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was unlikely to approve the DefenCath New Drug Application (“NDA”) for CRBSIs in its present form; (3) defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies regarding DefenCath’s manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To join the CorMedix class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2126.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

