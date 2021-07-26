checkAd

AMEREUS GROUP INCREASES ITS STAKE IN EVRAZ PLC TO 3%

Amereus Group PTE. LTD
AMEREUS GROUP INCREASES ITS STAKE IN EVRAZ PLC TO 3%

26.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

AMEREUS GROUP INCREASES ITS STAKE IN EVRAZ PLC TO 3%*

Singapore, 26 July 2021 - Amereus Group, a private equity company that focuses on innovation leaders globally, announces that it (collectively with its affiliates) has increased its stake in EVRAZ plc (LON: EVR) to 3%. EVRAZ is a vertically integrated steel, mining and vanadium business and is among Amereus Group's investments in line with its ESG-driven vision and portfolio strategy. The value of the stake is undisclosed.

Deal rationale:

  • A leading world steel producer with top-class asset base and strong corporate governance, EVRAZ also supplies its customers with a portfolio of infrastructure steel products, including such rare element as vanadium and a broad range of vanadium-based chemicals and oxides that constitute a significant portion of its business. EVRAZ has a unique access to vanadium resources which are contained in the mining ore and constitute ca. 25% of the target market. Amereus Group believes that these resources are not priced-in yet in the company's value, therefore creating a potential for its further increase on the back of the ever-growing demand.
  • Vanadium is crucial for the production of structural steels and plays a critical role in the acceleration of energy transition and advancement of vanadium-flow battery technology, used in energy storage applications for renewable and conventional energy**. Amereus Group believes in huge market perspectives of alternative energy storage solutions, thus investing in a business contributing to the sustainable future.
  • EVRAZ sticks to the highest ESG standards which is one of the key investment criteria for Amereus Group. The Group intends to broaden its assets portfolio in line with the world's best practices.

Amereus Group said: "Vanadium represents a strategic component of the global transition to green sources of energy, and we believe that increasing our investment in EVRAZ is a logical step and a fully sustainable opportunity. EVRAZ has long established its dominant market position as vanadium producer, and we see high-growth potential for this element among other EVRAZ generated products, driving further value for shareholders. This investment also helps cement the need for environmental, social and governance principles adoption both with investors and businesses alike internationally."

