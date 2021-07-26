Upwork Recognized as Market Leader in Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Marketplaces Technology Advisor Report

According to the report: “Utilization of digital and on-demand staffing technology solutions has increased more than 700 percent since 2015. As we proceed through a global pandemic, an uncertain corporate landscape has placed a premium on finding solutions that can drive alignment between dynamic enterprise requirements and available, vetted, and skilled talent. Enter ‘digital staffing marketplaces’ that can enable hiring managers to tap into talent pools and on-demand talent networks while also supporting direct sourcing initiatives.”

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today announced that the company has been selected as a Market Leader in the 2021 Digital Staffing Marketplaces Technology Advisor report from notable contingent workforce management, talent management, and staffing analyst firm Ardent Partners.

The Digital Staffing Marketplaces Technology Advisor report is designed to help procurement, HR, human capital and talent acquisition executives navigate the digital recruitment and talent marketplace landscape, and this year evaluated 12 digital staffing marketplaces against both solution strength and provider strength criteria. Market Leaders are providers with universal strength across their offering matched with an ability to execute at the highest level.

Upwork’s position as a Market Leader is based on Ardent Partners’ assessment of its usability, solution functionality, completeness of offering, future solution strategy, technology adoption, company presence and ability to execute, as well as company focus and vision. Specifically, the report points to Upwork’s industry-leading talent network, powerful end-to-end workforce program management platform and Upwork Enterprise solution that offers robust compliance and risk mitigation.

“Upwork has long been a household name in the digital staffing industry due to its mature offerings and longstanding strengths in providing businesses with real-time access to talent,” said report author Christopher J. Dwyer, Senior Vice President of Research at Ardent Partners and Managing Director of the Future of Work Exchange. “In addition to a powerful end-to-end workforce management solution, Upwork is an industry-leading ‘work marketplace’ that enables enterprises with a truly agile workforce.”