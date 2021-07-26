Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release Locked-In

checkAd

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that their Digitalage decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform is emerging from stealth mode, soon entering public beta testing, and is on schedule to launch in the Fall of 2021. The feature set road map has been locked in for roll-out.

Foto: Accesswire

To facilitate more seamless migration and cross-pollination from other entrenched platforms, as well as sticking with the decentralized nature of Digitalage's social media platform, much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity to enable data portability with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo. Social verification and data import are expected to be ready for all these platforms at the time of launch.

Ensuring a robust environment for creators has been paramount to Digitalage's mobile app experience, including standard augmented reality (AR) filters, effects, titling, video and photomontage, audio effects, as well as integrating popular music from tens of millions of artists including today's chart-toppers. Having these features at launch will establish Digitalage as a premier solution for influencers to uniquely express their individual and artistic style with established fans and new followers alike.

Digitalage's innovative content protection technologies for image and video content are well underway for launch. This, along with Digitalage's extensive digital rights management platform including marketplace, revenue generation, escrow, and payments features, will provide a democratized framework enabling content creators, studios, publishers, and the general public to invisibly watermark their visual content for attribution, assign usage rights and restrictions, handle disputes, the place offers, review bids, manage contracts, as well as receive and pay out royalties. This suite of features is unique in the entertainment and media industry, not just equalizing the playing field but leveling up the capabilities, automation, and process optimization to enable a new trillion-dollar media economy, including rapid monetization of back-catalog and archival content.

