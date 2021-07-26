Sarcos Robotics to Participate at Upcoming August Investor Conferences

Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2021:

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1’s Speaker: Ben Wolff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/sarc/1841981

Conference website

10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Technologies 1x1 Conference:

Date: Friday, August 6, and Monday, August 9, 2021 Format: Virtual 1x1’s only Speaker: Ben Wolff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference website

For more information on the Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference or 10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial 1x1 Technologies Conference, please contact your conference representative, email your request to STRC@mzgroup.us, or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

On April 6, 2021, Sarcos announced that it will become publicly listed through a merger transaction with Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS) (“Rotor”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, at which point the combined company’s common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC.

About Sarcos Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian S, Guardian GT, Guardian XO, and Guardian XT, are designed to revolutionize the work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and backed by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc., Delta Air Lines, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.