RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax, KRON, RNN...

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 19:00  |  50   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce a 6 Part interview series to be conducted by FMW Media's New to The Street/ Newsmax. Several nationwide media outlets will broadcast the interview, including Fox Business, Bloomberg Network, Newsmax, KRON, RNN, and potentially other outlets.

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce a 6 Part interview series to be conducted by FMW Media's New to The Street/ Newsmax. Several nationwide media outlets will broadcast the interview, including Fox Business, Bloomberg Network, Newsmax, KRON, RNN, and potentially other outlets. The reach of these networks is in excess of over 300 Million homes.

Foto: Accesswire


RushNet, Inc recently acquired heliosDX, a National Diagnostics Laboratory experiencing growth, organically and through acquisitions. Ashley Sweat, the Chief Executive Officer at heliosDX and Rushnet, Inc says, "I am extremely excited to work with the team at FMW Media's New to The Street/ Newsmax as they bring a level of expertise, professionalism, and national awareness needed to market to a national audience. We have a tremendous story to tell, and I cannot think of a better way to share that story."

The timing of these interviews could not have come at a more perfect time for heliosDX. We are preparing to launch our National Sales Campaign utilizing Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:VERB) cutting edge interactive sales and marketing platform (verbTEAMS and verbLIVE). We believe this platform allows us to reach and close new potential clinics and physicians at a fraction of the cost of a traditional sales force.

The current broadcast schedule for the first interview is below and is subject to change.

Saturday July 31, 2021 - Bloomberg 6 PM EST
Sunday August 1, 2021 - Newsmax 10-11 AM EST
Monday August 2, 2021 - Fox Business Network 10:30 PM PST
Sunday August 8, 2021 - Newsmax 10-11 AM EST
Monday August 9, 2021 - Fox Business Network 10:30PM PST

RushNet, Inc. recently acquired heliosDX as the first step to bring value to shareholders. The has company progressed in the last few months and plans future acquisitions to bolster company and shareholder value.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Wertpapier


