UNIFI's REPREVE Receives First Higg MSI Scores

The Higg MSI study confirms that U.S.-manufactured REPREVE reduces the global warming potential by 21% compared to generic, mechanically-recycled polyester and 42% compared to conventional virgin polyester. The Higg MSI global warming potential is related to greenhouse gases. Based on the score, REPREVE is verified to have a lower carbon footprint than comparable materials. By using REPREVE, organizations and consumers can greatly reduce their environmental impact compared to using generic rPET (recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate), one of the most commonly used plastics in the world. Additionally, REPREVE is the only eco-performance fiber with U TRUST verification to certify recycled content claims.

Long regarded as the global leader in recycled fiber, REPREVE, made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI ), is now even more transparent. The company’s flagship recycled brand has received its Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI) scores. The Higg MSI (version 3.2) is the most comprehensive tool for sustainability analysts, designers and product developers who want to make more informed materials choices.

“We continue to build on our commitment to transparency by having the results of our REPREVE Life Cycle Assessment verified and accepted into the Higg MSI,” said James Cooper, Unifi Sustainability Manager. “REPREVE manufactured in the U.S. has a lower global warming potential than standard rPET, providing our customers with a verified pathway to lower their environmental impact and meet their sustainability goals.”

The Higg MSI scores are used to communicate credible data about a product’s performance and validate sustainability progress. These results serve as a public scorecard for sharing the profile and data of a product’s environmental impact, which provides designers and consumers alike with information to make sustainability-based purchasing decisions.

A Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) tool measures the environmental impacts over the whole life cycle of a product or service, including emissions and consumption of material resources. In addition, it provides a more accurate estimate of environmental trade-offs that allows organizations to use more reliable and transparent data to prioritize impact reduction in products and services. The Higg MSI scores are based on an LCA reviewed by the global, multi-stakeholder nonprofit alliance for the consumer goods industry, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and its technology partner, Higg Co.

“At Unifi, we’re working today for the good of tomorrow, and these scores validate our belief that we are having a positive impact on the future through the growth of REPREVE,” said Unifi CEO Eddie Ingle. “This assessment assures consumers and brands that by purchasing or using REPREVE recycled fibers, they are making a more conscious and sustainable impact on the present and the future. To our shareholders, this transparency reinforces our commitment to REPREVE and the growth potential it has with consumers and brands as they increase their focus on sustainable alternatives.”

About Unifi:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

REPREVE is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

