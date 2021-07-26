checkAd

Consolidated Communications to Present at Cowen’s 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

26.07.2021   

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced today that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will present at the 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on Aug. 10. Consolidated will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:25 p.m. MT and host one-to-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Consolidated Communications Receives All State PUC Regulatory Approvals for Searchlight Capital Partners Investment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Consolidated Communications Delivering New Fiber Internet to 30,000 Vermont Residents
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Consolidated Communications Launches ProConnect with Webex
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Consolidated Communications Announces Promotions of Greg Flanagan and Travis Graham to Vice President Roles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Consolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 29
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten