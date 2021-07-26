Consolidated Communications to Present at Cowen’s 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced today that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will present at the 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on Aug. 10. Consolidated will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:25 p.m. MT and host one-to-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.