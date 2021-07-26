Ultrack Unveils Plans To Achieve Strategic Expansion Within European Fleet Markets Through Teltonika Product Line

Ultrack CEO Marsbergen commented: "We are in the process of adding the complete Teltonika line of products to our fleet tracking platform which opens up a huge market in Europe. Speaking of Europe they are in the process of finalizing their Tachograph mandate for their trucking market. We look forward to adapting our DrivelineELD to that market once our North American certification is in place. "Tachograph" is very similar to the ELD mandate in keeping a record of driver hours based on the data from the trucks engine control module."

Concord, Ontario, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: MJLB), a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company is making strides to expand Ultrack's product line within key European fleet markets with Teltonika hardware ( https://teltonika-networks.com ).

From Fortune Business Insights: Europe holds the largest market share of digital tachographs and is projected to dominate in forecast period owning to the early adoption of advanced technology, rapid implementation of these devices in vehicles by various OEMs in this region. Also, Europe is the first to introduce digital tachograph devices in their country. Many companies in this region are investing heavily in research to develop latest technological components for vehicles.

NORTH AMERICAN ELD UPDATE

Ultrack continues on with the DrivelineELD project and the testing process continues to progress toward completion and ultimate approval. The tests that remain are few but most of these remaining tests require a 24-hours testing cycle.

Ultrack submitted updated paperwork and NDA for ELD last week with a new government certified testing agency. This new testing process will also be certifying the DrivelineELD for the USA market at the same time; therefore, when the Ultrack product hits the market, it will be certified for use in both the USA and Canada, immediately.

CEO Marsbergen concluded: "One Driveline ELD device will perform multiple protocols and change between Canadian and USA mandates automatically upon border crossing. I maintain that our device will be an industry disruptor and likely to become the new standard in fleet tracking and management. Our product simply does more while offering easy options for using different options."

About MJLB: Located in Concord, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc., (www.ultrack.ca) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTCMARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc., is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement, and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal, and many other services driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports, and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service. The Company plans to launch a new ELD product in 2021 in partnership with major corporations that will take the trucking industry by storm.

About Teltonika: Teltonika Networks, a part of Teltonika IoT Group, is a leading European developer and manufacturer of networking devices for industrial IoT and M2M applications. Its comprehensive portfolio of cellular 4G LTE routers and gateways provides mission-critical connectivity and remote access to hundreds of thousands of devices worldwide. Reliability, security, and ease-of-use are the core focus areas of Teltonika Networks, delivering connectivity solutions for even the most challenging situations.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

Email: info@ultrack.ca

Website: http://ultrack.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/UltrackSolutions