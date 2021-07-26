checkAd

DGAP-News Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.07.2021, 19:37  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

26.07.2021 / 19:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August 2021.

Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "We are very excited to initiate drilling at our Lappvattnet deposit which has not seen systematic drilling since the 1970s other than a few twinned holes into the sulphide deposit itself in 2007. Lappvattnet hosts some excellent nickel grades which locally exceed 5% Nickel and up to 50.91 g/t PGEs as we reported in 2020. Drilling is planned to commence once we complete drilling at our Knaften gold target."

Drill highlights at Lappvattnet by previous operators include:

  • 3.21% Nickel over 4.97 metres (from 76.43 metres) in twin hole LAP-07-002. Gungnir re-sampling within this interval returned 50.91 g/t PGEs (39.0 g/t Platinum, 11.8 g/t Palladium, 0.11 g/t Gold) over 0.45 metres;
  • 2.87% Nickel over 2.81 metres (from 39.24 metres) in hole LAP74209, includes 5.0% Nickel over 1.43 metres;
  • 2.19% Nickel over 3.75 metres (from 90.43 metres) in hole LAP75002, includes 5.3% Nickel over 1.07 metres; and
  • 2.11% Nickel over 2.96 metres (from 88.00 metres) in hole LAP75003, includes 4.3% Nickel over 0.38 metes.

Drilling will focus on the shallow, western part of the Lappvattnet deposit. The work plan consists of 10 or more holes, for approximately 1,200 metres, along six to seven sections spaced about 40 metres apart. Along sections, planned hole intercepts are positioned roughly 20 to 70 metres from historic intersections of massive sulphide. In addition to assaying for nickel, copper and cobalt, all mineralized sections will importantly be analyzed for PGEs which were not assayed in the 1970's drill holes. New drilling and assays are expected to be incorporated into future resource upgrades.

Seite 1 von 5
Gungnir Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit 26.07.2021 / 19:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Gungnir To Drill High-Grade …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
x+bricks sichert sich ein lebensmittelgeankertes Immobilienportfolio im Wert von einer Mrd. Euro: Bedingter Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb wesentlicher Teile des repositionierten Immobilienbestands von ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics gibt eine Privatplatzierung in Höhe von CHF 15 Mio. bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES
EQS-Adhoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals gibt Cassiopea SpA's Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnis der Energiedienst Holding AG: Gutes Halbjahr mit besserem operativem Ergebnis ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:08 UhrGungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir to Start Geophysics at Rormyrberget Nickel Deposit
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Gungnir to Start Geophysics at Rormyrberget Nickel Deposit
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21DGAP-News: Gungnir Outlines Significant IP Anomaly at Knaften in Sweden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Gungnir Outlines Significant IP Anomaly at Knaften in Sweden
Accesswire | Analysen