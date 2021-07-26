Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August 2021.

Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "We are very excited to initiate drilling at our Lappvattnet deposit which has not seen systematic drilling since the 1970s other than a few twinned holes into the sulphide deposit itself in 2007. Lappvattnet hosts some excellent nickel grades which locally exceed 5% Nickel and up to 50.91 g/t PGEs as we reported in 2020. Drilling is planned to commence once we complete drilling at our Knaften gold target."

Drill highlights at Lappvattnet by previous operators include:

3.21% Nickel over 4.97 metres (from 76.43 metres) in twin hole LAP-07-002. Gungnir re-sampling within this interval returned 50.91 g/t PGEs (39.0 g/t Platinum, 11.8 g/t Palladium, 0.11 g/t Gold) over 0.45 metres;

Drilling will focus on the shallow, western part of the Lappvattnet deposit. The work plan consists of 10 or more holes, for approximately 1,200 metres, along six to seven sections spaced about 40 metres apart. Along sections, planned hole intercepts are positioned roughly 20 to 70 metres from historic intersections of massive sulphide. In addition to assaying for nickel, copper and cobalt, all mineralized sections will importantly be analyzed for PGEs which were not assayed in the 1970's drill holes. New drilling and assays are expected to be incorporated into future resource upgrades.