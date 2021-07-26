Brookfield Asset Management Completes Privatization of Brookfield Property Partners

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction and subject to pro-ration, unitholders were able to elect to receive, per unit, $18.17 in cash, 0.4006 of a BAM class A limited voting share (“BAM shares”), or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit (“BPY preferred units”). The BPY preferred units (Nasdaq: BPYPM; TSX: BPYP.PR.A) are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) at market open on July 27, 2021.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) today announced that BAM has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY and the exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP.

The BPY units are expected to be de-listed from the TSX and Nasdaq at market close on July 26, 2021. BPY’s 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1 (NASDAQ: BPYPP), 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 2 (NASDAQ: BPYPO), and 5.75% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 3 (NASDAQ: BPYPN) will continue to be listed on Nasdaq.

The outstanding shares of class A stock of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) (NASDAQ: BPYU) were acquired in connection with the transaction in accordance with the terms of the BPYU charter. The shares of BPYU class A stock are expected to be de-listed from Nasdaq at market close on July 26, 2021. As previously announced, BPYU’s 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) will be redeemed for cash on August 19, 2021 at its par value of $25.00 per share, plus accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, August 19, 2021, which equals approximately $0.21250 per share, without interest.

Consideration

As previously announced, based on unitholder elections (and deemed elections), together with the amounts owing to holders of BPYU shares, an aggregate of 51,971,192 units were elected for cash, 271,358,615 units were elected for BAM shares and 17,970,971 units were elected for BPY preferred units. As holders elected (or were deemed to have elected) to receive more BAM shares than were available under the transaction, unitholders that elected (or were deemed to have elected) to receive BAM shares will receive 54.5316% of the aggregate BAM shares they elected to receive and the balance will be delivered 93.05% in cash and 6.95% in BPY preferred units.