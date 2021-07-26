checkAd

Brookfield Asset Management Completes Privatization of Brookfield Property Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 19:39  |  19   |   |   

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise1

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) today announced that BAM has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY and the exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP.

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction and subject to pro-ration, unitholders were able to elect to receive, per unit, $18.17 in cash, 0.4006 of a BAM class A limited voting share (“BAM shares”), or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit (“BPY preferred units”). The BPY preferred units (Nasdaq: BPYPM; TSX: BPYP.PR.A) are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) at market open on July 27, 2021.

The BPY units are expected to be de-listed from the TSX and Nasdaq at market close on July 26, 2021. BPY’s 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1 (NASDAQ: BPYPP), 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 2 (NASDAQ: BPYPO), and 5.75% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 3 (NASDAQ: BPYPN) will continue to be listed on Nasdaq.

The outstanding shares of class A stock of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) (NASDAQ: BPYU) were acquired in connection with the transaction in accordance with the terms of the BPYU charter. The shares of BPYU class A stock are expected to be de-listed from Nasdaq at market close on July 26, 2021. As previously announced, BPYU’s 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) will be redeemed for cash on August 19, 2021 at its par value of $25.00 per share, plus accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, August 19, 2021, which equals approximately $0.21250 per share, without interest.

Consideration

As previously announced, based on unitholder elections (and deemed elections), together with the amounts owing to holders of BPYU shares, an aggregate of 51,971,192 units were elected for cash, 271,358,615 units were elected for BAM shares and 17,970,971 units were elected for BPY preferred units. As holders elected (or were deemed to have elected) to receive more BAM shares than were available under the transaction, unitholders that elected (or were deemed to have elected) to receive BAM shares will receive 54.5316% of the aggregate BAM shares they elected to receive and the balance will be delivered 93.05% in cash and 6.95% in BPY preferred units.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Asset Management Completes Privatization of Brookfield Property Partners All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise1 BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Verano to Acquire Sierra Well, Expanding Nevada Distribution with Two Top-Performing Dispensaries ...
Parsons to Lead $953M Ceiling Effort to Protect U.S. Air Force Air Bases
Foresight VCT plc - Offer for Subscription and Issue of Prospectus
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board