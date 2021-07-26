checkAd

DGAP-News Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.07.2021, 19:54  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021

26.07.2021 / 19:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Linde PLC!
Long
Basispreis 235,00€
Hebel 13,66
Ask 1,95
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 271,73€
Hebel 13,50
Ask 1,94
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Guildford, UK, July 26, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.

The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

26.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1221609

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1221609  26.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221609&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLinde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021 DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021 26.07.2021 / 19:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
x+bricks sichert sich ein lebensmittelgeankertes Immobilienportfolio im Wert von einer Mrd. Euro: Bedingter Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb wesentlicher Teile des repositionierten Immobilienbestands von ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics gibt eine Privatplatzierung in Höhe von CHF 15 Mio. bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES
EQS-Adhoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals gibt Cassiopea SpA's Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnis der Energiedienst Holding AG: Gutes Halbjahr mit besserem operativem Ergebnis ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05:50 UhrWOCHENAUSBLICK: Für den Dax ist keine Sommerruhe in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Für den Dax ist keine Sommerruhe in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.07.21Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
23.07.21DGAP-News: Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Linde mit Ausbruchsversuch auf Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Chartanalysen
19.07.21SIEMENS IM FOKUS 2: Digitalisierung als Wachstumsbeschleuniger
dpa-AFX | Analysen
19.07.21SIEMENS IM FOKUS: Digitalisierung als Wachstumsbeschleuniger
dpa-AFX | Analysen
15.07.21Linde Starts Up New Liquid Hydrogen Plant in Texas
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New Liquid Hydrogen Plant in Texas
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten