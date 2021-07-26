DGAP-News Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
|
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Guildford, UK, July 26, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.
The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|Contacts:
|
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
|
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
|
|
Wertpapier
