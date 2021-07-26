Huntington Ingalls Industries to Brief Media at Sea Air Space on Aug. 2

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) invites media to attend a briefing during Sea Air Space 2021. Company leaders discuss how HII has positioned itself to be the solutions provider for our nation’s most challenging national security issues.

Chris Kastner, HII executive vice president and chief operating officer

Jennifer Boykin, HII executive vice president and president, Newport News Shipbuilding

Kari Wilkinson, HII executive vice president and president, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president, Technical Solutions

Following the presentation, media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit: