Huntington Ingalls Industries to Brief Media at Sea Air Space on Aug. 2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 20:00  |  39   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Media Briefing
   
When: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
   
Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
National Harbor Conference Room #2
   
The briefing can also be heard via conference line (888) 659-7412; code: 9889125404#
   
RSVP: Beci Brenton, (202) 264-7143 or Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com 

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) invites media to attend a briefing during Sea Air Space 2021. Company leaders discuss how HII has positioned itself to be the solutions provider for our nation’s most challenging national security issues.

Leaders briefing include:

        Chris Kastner, HII executive vice president and chief operating officer
        Jennifer Boykin, HII executive vice president and president, Newport News Shipbuilding
        Kari Wilkinson, HII executive vice president and president, Ingalls Shipbuilding
        Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president, Technical Solutions

Following the presentation, media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:





