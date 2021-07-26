checkAd

KION GROUP AG: KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KION GROUP AG: KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021

26-Jul-2021 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881

 

KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021

Frankfurt/Main, 26 July 2021

In the first half of 2021, the results achieved by the KION Group in all key performance indicators were significantly better than in its original forecast. For this reason, in conjunction with the current positive projections for global economic growth over the year as a whole, in particular, the fact that the KION Group's upturn in revenue looks set to continue for the remainder of the year, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG today decided to raise the target figures for 2021 that it published in its 2020 outlook on 2 Mach 2021. The only exceptions here are the Group's free cash flow as well as order intake in the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment, where the target ranges remain unchanged.

On the basis of the preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and an updated financial planning for the entire fiscal year 2021, the Executive Board expects the KION Group as a whole and its segments Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) to achieve their key performance indicators in the following ranges in the fiscal year 2021:

  Adjusted Outlook
for fiscal year 2021
(in € million) 		Previous Outlook
for fiscal year 2021
(in € million)
     
KION Group    
Order intake 10,650 - 11,450 9,700 - 10,400
Revenue 9,700 - 10,300 9,150 - 9,750
Adjusted EBIT 810 - 890 720 - 800
Free cash flow 450 - 550 450 - 550
ROCE 9.0% - 10.0% 8.2% - 9.2%
     
Segment Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) (*)    
Order intake 6,850 - 7,250 5,900 - 6,200
Revenue 6,250 - 6,550 5,900 - 6,200
Adjusted EBIT 525 - 565 445 - 485
     
Segment Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) (*)    
Order intake 3,800 - 4,200 3,800 - 4,200
Revenue 3,450 - 3,750 3,250 - 3,550
Adjusted EBIT 385 - 425 360 - 400
 

(*) The figures for the segments Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) also include intragroup, cross-segment order intake, revenue and EBIT effects.

