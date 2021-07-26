checkAd

Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021

Autor: Accesswire
GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.

The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations  
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations  
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc



