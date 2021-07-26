checkAd

Technip Energies Availability of Half-Year Financial Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 20:42  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Technip Energies N.V. ("Technip Energies") (Paris:TE) (ISIN: NL0014559478) announces that on 26 July, 2021, it published its Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

The Half-Year Financial Report includes condensed consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34), an interim management report and a statement of the persons responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

A copy of the Half-Year Financial Report can be found on Technip Energies’ website (https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/results-ce ...) and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://www.info-financiere.fr.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Technip Energies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Technip Energies Availability of Half-Year Financial Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2021 Regulatory News: Technip Energies N.V. ("Technip Energies") (Paris:TE) (ISIN: NL0014559478) announces that on 26 July, 2021, it published its Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The Half-Year Financial Report includes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Merge
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Technip Energies H1 2021 Financial Results Call Presentation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Technip Energies H1 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21TotalEnergies Partners with Technip Energies to Advance Low-Carbon Solutions for LNG and Offshore Facilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Technip Energies:  Implementation of a Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Technip Energies Announces Publication Date for First Half 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten