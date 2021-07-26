checkAd

KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 21:12  |  21   |   |   

SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company reported net income of $1,519,000 or $1.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 56.4% compared to net income of $971,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted share compared to $1.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $4.4 million as compared to $3.6 million for the comparable period in 2020. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $708,000, compared to $681,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared $3.0 million in the comparable period in 2020. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $123,000 during the second quarter 2021, compared to $70,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $8.6 million, compared to $7.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest income and expenses remain stable for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Noninterest income was $1.4 million and noninterest expense was $5.7 million.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $47.8 million, to $533.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $485.8 million at December 31, 2020. Net loan balances decreased by $23.4 million, to $345.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $368.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was primarily due to forgiveness of payroll protection plan loans (PPP). The balance of the first round PPP loans at June 30, 2021 was $2.0 million compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2020. The Bank participated in the second around of PPP loans providing an additional $9.0 million in PPP loans that was reflected in the loan balance at June 30, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $79.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $71.7 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $49.6 million or 12.3% to $452.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $402.5 million at December 31, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, there was a $50.8 million increase in core deposits. Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.2 million or 6.95% from $32.0 million at December 31, 2020 to $34.2 million at June 30, 2021.
        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $557,000 nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had $621,000 foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 totaled $4.9 million, or 1.40% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “Second quarter balance sheet growth continued with the increase in low cost demand demand deposits and profit increases were fueled by loan interest from Payroll Protection Loans (PPP).  Loan growth excluding PPP was somewhat flat during the second quarter, but a strong pipeline of loans fueled by late spring economic activity is encouraging for current and future periods.  We are extremely please that our Board of Directors approved a thirty-three (33) percent increase in dividends payable for the second quarter. This highlights the positive results for the first six months of 2021.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share for stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021 with payment to be made on August 9, 2021.  

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.75%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.50%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.50%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.35% at June 30, 2021. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
         
         
    June 30, 2021   December 31,    
    (unaudited)   2020*    
                 
    (Dollars in thousands)    
  ASSETS              
                 
  Cash and due from banks:              
  Interest-earning $ 86,103   $ 24,720    
  Noninterest-earning   2,875     3,128    
  Time Deposit   2,600     100    
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   79,850     71,714    
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,443     1,851    
  Presold mortgages in process of settlement   -     -    
  Loans   350,095     373,237    
  Less allowance for loan losses   (4,892 )   (4,644 )  
  Net loans   345,203     368,593    
                 
  Accrued interest receivable   1,540     1,934    
  Foreclosed assets, net   621     621    
  Property and equipment, net   8,859     8,709    
  Other assets   4,563     4,458    
                 
  Total assets $ 533,657   $ 485,828    
                 
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
  Liabilities              
  Deposits $ 452,138   $ 402,523    
  Long-term borrowings   43,248     47,248    
  Accrued interest payable   232     246    
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,792     3,790    
                 
  Total liabilities   499,410     453,807    
                 
  Stockholder's Equity:              
  Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;              
  1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020   1,359     1,359    
  Retained earnings, substantially restricted   31,932     29,220    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   956     1,442    
                 
  Total stockholders' equity   34,247     32,021    
                 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 533,657   $ 485,828    
                 
  * Derived from audited financial statements              
                 


KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary      
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)      
             
             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2021     2020     2021     2020
    (In thousands, except per share data)            
Interest and dividend income:                      
  Loans $ 4,560   $ 4,208   $ 8,947   $ 8,378
  Investment securities                      
  Taxable   251     299     514     630
  Tax-exempt   138     41     238     81
  Dividends   18     21     39     45
  Interest-bearing deposits   15     3     21     14
  Total interest and dividend income   4,982     4,572     9,759     9,148
                         
Interest expense:                      
  Deposits   264     635     550     1,337
  Borrowings   296     321     595     712
  Total interest expense   560     956     1,145     2,049
                         
  Net interest income   4,422     3,616     8,614     7,099
                         
Provision for loan losses   123     70     246     115
                         
  Net interest income after                      
  provision for loan losses   4,299     3,546     8,368     6,984
                         
Noninterest income:                      
  Service charges on deposit accounts   279     316     562     668
  Fees from presold mortgages   17     31     49     34
  Other income   412     334     772     687
  Total noninterest income   708     681     1,383     1,389
                         
Noninterest expenses:                      
  Compensation and benefits   1,878     1,785     3,699     3,595
  Occupancy and equipment   364     374     728     737
  Data processing & outside service fees   232     223     461     454
  Advertising   15     14     26     43
  Other   581     597     1,052     1,135
  Total noninterest expenses   3,070     2,993     5,966     5,964
                         
  Income before income taxes   1,937     1,234     3,785     2,409
                         
Income tax   418     263     807     516
                         
  Net income $ 1,519   $ 971   $ 2,978   $ 1,893
                         
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.37   $ 0.88   $ 2.69   $ 1.71
                         

 


 

Contact: Harold T. Keen Regina J Smith
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Verano to Acquire Sierra Well, Expanding Nevada Distribution with Two Top-Performing Dispensaries ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board