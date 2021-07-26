CORRECTION – World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Agreement with Nexpirion to Private Label International Services

World of Wireless, International Telecom Inc. (OTCMKTS: WWII), an innovative telecommunications provider, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Nexpirion. “As WOWITEL has successfully rolled out operations in the United States, we are now focused on expanding our services to the international community,” says WOWITEL CEO, Gene Curcio.

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by World of Wireless International Telecom Inc. (OTCMKTS: WWII), please note that in the last sentence of the third paragraph, “Pier to Pier” should be spelled as “Peer to Peer”. The corrected release follows:

“Nexpirion, a well-established telecom provider with over 2.5 million customers globally, has chosen WOWITEL, with its robust proprietary network and secure commerce platform, to exclusively private label our pre-paid service known as Smart Voice,” says the CEO of Nexpirion.

Smart Voice, called Voz Inteligente in Spanish, will be marketed as a flat-fee dialing plan. This service will include Peer to Peer (ETP) communications and direct dialing (POTS), as well provide a way for customers to access valuable telehealth services.

“Powered by WOWITEL” phone products can save Nexpirion’s customers a significant amount of money.

World Of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTC:WWII) is in the wireless communications industry. The Company is focused on: i.) Prepaid Unlimited WiFi Soft Phone Services for voice, text, data and streaming with or without dedicated connection to a “Hot Spot” or WiFi Network. ii.) The development and release of a new app specifically branded for broad market appeal globally. iii.) Once the network operation is fully operational and the proprietary app is released, then the Company may offer white-label services for third-party networks to build their own apps and operate through the Company's network once commercially available. iv.) Municipal Wireless Implementation in the United States. (The Company spent several years developing relationships with municipalities and responded to numerous RFP's from major cities including Los Angeles). The Company has not entered into any municipal WiFi development agreements to date. The Company is classified as a facilities based service provider who plans to enable the services globally using proprietary software, methodologies and security solutions. WWII has been quietly building the infrastructure, the team, and the resources to provide superior quality international phone service at a fraction of the usual cost using the same network and protocol as the telecommunication giants.

