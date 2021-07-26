checkAd

Corning Partners with Hyundai Mobis to Enable Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 21:30  |  55   |   |   

New product category creates today’s most immersive and connected driving experiences

CORNING, N.Y. , July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced a new product category for its Automotive Glass Solutions. Corning Curved Mirror Solutions are now key components in a new Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) system by Hyundai Mobis. Hyundai Motor Company debuted the technology in the 2021 IONIQ 5 electric crossover utility vehicle earlier this year.

In 2020, nearly 5 million cars sold had HUD technology. By 2025, that number is expected to double as major automakers quickly adopt AR technology to complement other enhanced connectivity features in automobiles. Corning’s high-quality, distortion-free solutions are helping automakers create today’s most immersive and connected driving experiences.

“High-quality mirrors are key components in the Mobis HUD system. They help drivers clearly view critical safety information, which is projected 7.5 meters onto the road in front of drivers,” said YoungHoon Han, vice president, Hyundai Mobis. “Our longtime collaboration with Corning has made it possible for us to launch an AR HUD with a large field of view and sharp imaging.”

Compared with traditional technologies, Corning mirrors enable a larger total display area across the windshield with a projection distance that is five times greater.

“As automotive experiences are becoming more connected, immersive, and interactive, drivers are demanding the most advanced features – such as augmented reality – in their vehicles,” said Mike Kunigonis, vice president and general manager, Corning Automotive Glass Solutions. “Corning technologies enable a truly unique driving experience, which is why Hyundai Mobis has designed our Curved Mirror Solutions into its next generation of head-up displays.”

HUDs use mirrors to project driving information such as navigation and speed – which would normally be viewed from the instrument cluster – onto windshields, putting it directly within the driver’s line of sight. AR HUDs advance this technology by essentially turning the windshield into an immersive display screen, projecting large and dynamic images onto the road.

For HUDs to achieve this level of interactivity and immersion, the systems require high-quality mirrors. Corning has leveraged its industry-leading glass science and optical physics expertise to enable these new experiences with Hyundai Mobis. Through the joint industrialization effort, Hyundai Mobis has unveiled a series of new AR HUD systems using Corning Curved Mirror Solutions to meet automakers’ performance and reliability requirements at scale.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corning Partners with Hyundai Mobis to Enable Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Systems New product category creates today’s most immersive and connected driving experiencesCORNING, N.Y. , July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced a new product category for its Automotive Glass Solutions. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board