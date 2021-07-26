checkAd

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 21:55  |  37   |   |   

LODI, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced record net income for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported net income of $16.2 million, an increase of 12.9% from net income of $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. On a per share basis, earnings were $20.45, up 13.4% when compared to $18.03 per weighted average share of common stock outstanding in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.34%, and return on average equity was 14.91%. Additionally, the Company’s net income over the trailing twelve months was $63.2 million ($79.83 per share as reported), as compared to $56.8 million ($71.82 per share as reported) for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $39.8 million, up 12.5% over the same quarter in 2020. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.52% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.78% in the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 continued to be impacted by the overall decline in market interest rates. During the quarter the Company declared a dividend of $7.50 per share or $5.9 million, an increase over the $7.25 per share paid in the same period of 2020. The Company has now paid a dividend for 86 consecutive years and has increased the dividend for 56 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp remains one of only 32 publicly traded companies designated as a Dividend King by Sure Dividend.

Total assets at quarter-end were $4.9 billion, up 15.7% from the second quarter of 2020. Total loans and leases outstanding reached $3.0 billion at June 30, 2021, and excluding SBA PPP loans, grew $148.4 million, or 5.5%, since the end of second quarter 2020. Importantly, the Company has been successful in substantially replacing forgiven and repaid SBA PPP loans with new, higher yielding loans. Total deposits of $4.4 billion increased 16.7% from June 30, 2020. At quarter-end, total checking deposits represented 60.0% of total deposits compared to 55.3% at June 30, 2020.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings LODI, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced record net income for the second quarter and first half of 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board