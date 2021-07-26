Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported net income of $16.2 million, an increase of 12.9% from net income of $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. On a per share basis, earnings were $20.45, up 13.4% when compared to $18.03 per weighted average share of common stock outstanding in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.34%, and return on average equity was 14.91%. Additionally, the Company’s net income over the trailing twelve months was $63.2 million ($79.83 per share as reported), as compared to $56.8 million ($71.82 per share as reported) for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $39.8 million, up 12.5% over the same quarter in 2020. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.52% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.78% in the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 continued to be impacted by the overall decline in market interest rates. During the quarter the Company declared a dividend of $7.50 per share or $5.9 million, an increase over the $7.25 per share paid in the same period of 2020. The Company has now paid a dividend for 86 consecutive years and has increased the dividend for 56 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp remains one of only 32 publicly traded companies designated as a Dividend King by Sure Dividend.

Total assets at quarter-end were $4.9 billion, up 15.7% from the second quarter of 2020. Total loans and leases outstanding reached $3.0 billion at June 30, 2021, and excluding SBA PPP loans, grew $148.4 million, or 5.5%, since the end of second quarter 2020. Importantly, the Company has been successful in substantially replacing forgiven and repaid SBA PPP loans with new, higher yielding loans. Total deposits of $4.4 billion increased 16.7% from June 30, 2020. At quarter-end, total checking deposits represented 60.0% of total deposits compared to 55.3% at June 30, 2020.