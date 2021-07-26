1844 Announces Grants of Incentive Stock Options

checkAd

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 3,000,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. 1,500,000 of the options were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance being granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and, if not exercised, expire July 26, 2026, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec.” With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge”               

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

 





