1844 Announces Grants of Incentive Stock Options

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 3,000,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. 1,500,000 of the options were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance being granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and, if not exercised, expire July 26, 2026, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec.” With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.