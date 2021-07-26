Salem Media Group Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results at 3:00 P.M. Central Time on August 4, 2021.

The company also plans to host a teleconference to discuss its results on August 4, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. Central Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (877) 524-8416, and then ask to be joined to the Salem Media Group Second Quarter 2021 call or listen to the webcast.