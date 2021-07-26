checkAd

J & J Snack Foods Reports Third Quarter Sales and Earnings

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the third quarter ended June 26th, 2021.

Sales increased 51% to $324.3 million from $214.6 million in last year’s third quarter. Net earnings were $28.9 million in the current quarter compared to a $12.6 million loss last year.  Earnings per diluted share was $1.51 for the third quarter, a significant increase compared to the $0.67 loss per diluted share last year. Operating income increased to $38.1 million in the current quarter versus a $19.4 million loss last year.

For the nine months ended June 26, 2021, sales were $821.5 million, a 7% increase from the same period last year when sales were $769.5 million. Net earnings were $36.7 million for the nine months compared to $11.7 million last year. Earnings per diluted share was $1.92 for the nine-month period compared to $0.62 last year. Operating income increased 246% to $46.0 million this year from $13.3 million last year. Operating income was impacted by $2.1 million of Covid-19 related costs during this nine-month period.

The overall sales environment improved significantly this quarter benefiting our business across all three segments. Food service venues are approaching pre-Covid capacity levels and more confident consumers are getting out of the house and spending more as the market normalizes. Our Food Service segment rebounded with 68% growth versus last year and exceeded fiscal 2019 sales by 1% led by strength in soft pretzels, churros, handhelds and bakery. Even as our food service business rebounds, we continue to see strength in our Retail segment where sales were just 6% below last year despite lapping a 38% growth in the prior year. Benchmarked against a pre-Covid fiscal 2019, retail sales grew 29% even as consumer trends shift out of the home. The Frozen Beverages business was 83% above prior year for the quarter which was a significant improvement when compared to Q2 of this year where sales were still 32% below the prior year. This growth was led by the amusement, c-store and mass merchandise channels. While theater attendance continues to lag 2019 levels, traffic and average ticket are improving and should further benefit our business down the road. Improved sales volume, product mix and a strong focus on cost efficiencies helped drive improved gross margins and profitability.

Dan Fachner, J&J’s President, commented, “I am so proud of our employees across the business for helping deliver a strong quarter. Our business performance is starting to benefit from an economy that is moving much closer to pre-Covid activities. The strength of our product and brand portfolio enables us to quickly leverage consumer traffic across multiple food service and retail customers. Consumers are embracing the opportunities they missed over the last year whether that is enjoying a SUPERPRETZEL at the game or sipping on an ICEE at the beach with their family.   I remain extremely confident in our business and future growth opportunities.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Three months ended    Nine months ended
  June 26,   June 27,   June 26,   June 27,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
               
Net Sales $ 324,344     $ 214,563     $ 821,519     $ 769,502  
               
Cost of goods sold   228,170       177,367       614,324       585,002  
Gross Profit   96,174       37,196       207,195       184,500  
               
Operating expenses              
Marketing   20,502       21,952       56,995       68,532  
Distribution   27,311       21,272       75,643       69,648  
Administrative   10,348       8,374       29,004       28,166  
Plant shutdown impairment costs   -       5,072       -       5,072  
Other general (income) expense   (131 )     (54 )     (399 )     (183 )
Total Operating Expenses   58,030       56,616       161,243       171,235  
               
Operating Income (loss)   38,144       (19,420 )     45,952       13,265  
               
Other (expense) income              
Investment income (loss)   470       1,300       2,419       2,673  
Interest (expense) & other   (8 )     (7 )     (19 )     (60 )
               
Earnings (loss) before income taxes   38,606       (18,127 )     48,352       15,878  
               
Income taxes (benefit)   9,713       (5,480 )     11,620       4,157  
               
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $ 28,893     $ (12,647 )   $ 36,732     $ 11,721  
               
Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.51     $ (0.67 )   $ 1.92     $ 0.62  
               
Weighted average number of diluted shares   19,185       18,888       19,116       19,036  
               
Earnings (loss) per basic share   1.52     $ (0.67 )   $ 1.93     $ 0.62  
               
Weighted average number of basic shares   19,045       18,888       18,996       18,902  
               

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
  June 26,    
   2021    September 26,
  (unaudited)    2020 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,268     $ 195,809  
Marketable securities held to maturity   9,902       51,151  
Accounts receivable, net   154,845       126,587  
Inventories   114,822       108,923  
Prepaid expenses and other   11,547       17,087  
Total current assets   567,384       499,557  
       
Property, plant and equipment, at cost      
Land   2,494       2,494  
Buildings   26,582       26,582  
Plant machinery and equipment   340,693       330,168  
Marketing equipment   253,199       250,914  
Transportation equipment   10,232       9,966  
Office equipment   34,291       33,878  
Improvements   45,349       43,264  
Construction in progress   28,134       19,995  
Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost   740,974       717,261  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   482,056       455,645  
Property, plant and equipment, net   258,918       261,616  
       
Other assets      
Goodwill   121,833       121,833  
Other intangible assets, net   79,676       81,622  
Marketable securities held to maturity   7,568       16,927  
Marketable securities available for sale   11,273       13,976  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   51,811       58,110  
Other   3,083       2,912  
Total other assets   275,244       295,380  
Total Assets $ 1,101,546     $ 1,056,553  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Current finance lease liabilities $ 252     $ 349  
Accounts payable   97,117       73,135  
Accrued insurance liability   15,764       13,039  
Accrued liabilities   6,890       7,420  
Current operating lease liabilities   12,780       13,173  
Accrued compensation expense   15,000       16,134  
Dividends payable   12,064       10,876  
Total current liabilities   159,867       134,126  
       
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   417       368  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   41,573       47,688  
Deferred income taxes   64,284       64,413  
Other long-term liabilities   375       460  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized      
10,000,000 shares; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized,      
50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding      
19,061,000 and 18,915,000 respectively   69,572       49,268  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,182 )     (15,587 )
Retained Earnings   778,640       775,817  
Total stockholders' equity   835,030       809,498  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,101,546     $ 1,056,553  
       

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
  Nine Months Ended
  June 26,   June 27,
    2021       2020  
Operating activities:      
Net earnings $ 36,732     $ 11,721  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation of fixed assets   36,278       37,353  
Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs   2,096       2,516  
Share-based compensation   3,252       3,421  
Deferred income taxes   (188 )     (426 )
(Gain) loss on marketable securities   (926 )     1,746  
Plant shutdown impairment costs   -       5,072  
Other   (305 )     (309 )
Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects from purchase of companies      
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable   (27,940 )     24,634  
Increase in inventories   (5,964 )     (3,751 )
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses   5,710       (7,879 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   24,823       (7,478 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   73,568       66,620  
Investing activities:      
Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired   -       (57,197 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (34,456 )     (47,637 )
Purchases of marketable securities   -       (6,103 )
Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities   54,191       54,125  
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   2,079       2,852  
Other   42       (72 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   21,856       (54,032 )
Financing activities:      
Payments to repurchase common stock   -       (8,972 )
Proceeds from issuance of stock   17,178       6,300  
Payments on capitalized lease obligations   (48 )     (272 )
Payment of cash dividend   (32,719 )     (31,193 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (15,589 )     (34,137 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents   624       (885 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   80,459       (22,434 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   195,809       192,395  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 276,268     $ 169,961  
       

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.

               
  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  June 26,   June 27,   June 26,   June 27,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
               
               
Sales to External Customers:              
Food Service              
Soft pretzels $ 50,895     $ 21,384     $ 120,359     $ 116,985  
Frozen juices and ices   13,927       8,688       30,812       25,222  
Churros   20,096       7,321       46,358       38,466  
Handhelds   18,971       7,448       56,574       22,084  
Bakery   85,706       69,237       257,580       255,016  
Other   6,884       2,543       14,546       13,628  
Total Food Service $ 196,478     $ 116,621     $ 526,226     $ 471,401  
               
Retail Supermarket              
Soft pretzels $ 11,193     $ 12,716     $ 40,871     $ 34,874  
Frozen juices and ices   36,898       33,322       71,600       59,279  
Biscuits   4,562       8,151       18,717       21,759  
Handhelds   1,191       3,257       6,215       9,135  
Coupon redemption   (513 )     (807 )     (2,196 )     (2,216 )
Other   526       863       1,652       1,668  
Total Retail Supermarket $ 53,857     $ 57,502     $ 136,859     $ 124,499  
               
Frozen Beverages              
Beverages $ 42,279     $ 16,456     $ 76,663     $ 83,606  
Repair and maintenance service   22,789       17,259       59,903       61,524  
Machines revenue   8,404       6,363       20,556       27,254  
Other   536       362       1,312       1,218  
Total Frozen Beverages $ 74,009     $ 40,440     $ 158,434     $ 173,602  
               
Consolidated Sales $ 324,344     $ 214,563     $ 821,519     $ 769,502  
               
Depreciation and Amortization:              
Food Service $ 6,817     $ 7,050     $ 20,334     $ 21,208  
Retail Supermarket   378       468       1,147       1,156  
Frozen Beverages   5,469       5,864       16,893       17,505  
Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 12,664     $ 13,382     $ 38,374     $ 39,869  
               
Operating Income:              
Food Service $ 17,644     $ (18,242 )   $ 29,879     $ 7,743  
Retail Supermarket   9,080       7,910       20,167       14,464  
Frozen Beverages   11,420       (9,088 )     (4,094 )     (8,942 )
Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 38,144     $ (19,420 )   $ 45,952     $ 13,265  
               
Capital Expenditures:              
Food Service $ 10,383     $ 7,865     $ 25,915     $ 26,599  
Retail Supermarket   93       390       194       1,625  
Frozen Beverages   5,151       2,397       8,347       19,413  
Total Capital Expenditures $ 15,627     $ 10,652     $ 34,456     $ 47,637  
               
Assets:              
Food Service $ 779,730     $ 729,331     $ 779,730     $ 729,331  
Retail Supermarket   33,405       33,766       33,405       33,766  
Frozen Beverages   288,411       294,189       288,411       294,189  
Total Assets $ 1,101,546     $ 1,057,286     $ 1,101,546     $ 1,057,286  
               

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated J&J Snack Foods net sales increased $109.8 million or 51% to $324.3 million for the three months ended June 26th, 2021.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers increased $79.9 million or 68% in the third quarter to $196.5 million. Food service venues are approaching pre-COVID capacity levels and more confident consumers are leaving their homes and spending more as the market normalizes. Sales accelerated throughout our key channels led by schools, amusement/recreation, restaurants, c-stores and theaters. Soft pretzel sales to food service increased 138% to $50.9 million. Frozen juices and ices sales increased 60% to $13.9 million and Churro sales increased 174% in the quarter to $20.1 million.

Sales of bakery products increased 24% to $85.7 million in the third quarter. Sales of handhelds increased 155% to $19.0 million in the quarter led by the continued success of a new product developed for one of our larger wholesale club customers.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $11.8 million in the quarter led by the previously noted handheld item. Price increases had a marginal impact on results in the quarter as traffic and volume drove almost all the sales increase compared to last year.

Operating income in our Food Service segment was $17.6 million in the third quarter compared with an operating loss of $18.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to the increase in sales which improved margin efficiencies and expense leverage.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets decreased $3.6 million or 6% to $53.9 million in the third quarter.  The decrease in sales in the current quarter was primarily attributable to the stronger customer demand in the prior year third quarter resulting from the initial responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the prior year third quarter, a surge in demand and sales was experienced related to the effects of the rapid changes in consumer purchasing habits.

Sales of soft pretzels decreased 12% to $11.2 million in the third quarter. Sales of frozen juices and ices increased 11% to $36.9 million in the third quarter. Sales of biscuits decreased 44% to $4.6 million and Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers decreased 63% to $1.2 million in the third quarter.

Price increases and sales of new products had a minimum impact on revenue in the quarter as sales were driven primarily by consumer traffic and volume trends in retail outlets.

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment increased $1.2 million or 15% to $9.1 million in this year’s third quarter driven by improving operating income margins which were approximately 300 basis points better than prior year.

FROZEN BEVERAGES

Frozen beverage and related product sales increased $33.6 million or 83% to $74.0 million in the third quarter. Beverage related sales increased 157% to $42.3 million, with the majority of the increase attributable to the increase in gallon sales. The increase was led by the amusement channel that experienced sales above pre-COVID 19 levels and continued traffic increases in the mass merchandise, QSR and theater channels. The theater channel continued to show improvement this quarter, and while current quarter theater channel sales still lagged 2019 sales by over 50%, it represented a significant improvement over the prior year quarter.

Service revenue increased 32% to $22.8 million in the third quarter as customers accelerated equipment maintenance in the quarter to support the post COVID-19 recovery. Machine revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) increased 32% to $8.4 million in the third quarter. Retailers are beginning to re-invest again which helped to accelerate machine revenues in the quarter.

Our Frozen Beverage segment generated operating income of $11.4 million in the third quarter compared with an operating loss of $9.1 million in the prior year third quarter. The comparative performance was impacted due to the challenging sales environment in the prior year quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 29.7% in the three-month period this year and 17.3% last year with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased sales, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses increased $1.4 million in the third quarter, however, as a percentage of sales, total operating expenses decreased to 17.9% from 26.4% in the prior year quarter. Marketing expenses decreased to 6.3% of sales in this year’s quarter from 10.2% last year. Distribution expenses were 8.4% of sales in this year’s quarter compared to 9.9% of sales last year. Administrative expenses were 3.2% of sales this quarter compared to 3.9% last year. Operating expenses in the prior year quarter were also impacted by $5.1 million of plant shutdown impairment costs.

Operating income was $38.1 million in the third quarter compared with an operating loss of $19.4 million in the prior year quarter, largely the result of the aforementioned items.

Our investments generated before tax income of $0.5 million this quarter, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in investments held between periods.

Net earnings in the third quarter were $28.9 million compared with a net loss of $12.6 million in the prior year quarter. Our effective tax rate was 25% in this year’s quarter.

There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:     Ken Plunk
Senior Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 587-4374
     




