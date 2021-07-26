checkAd

Alkami To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced today that it plans to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, August, 4, 2021, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-800-708-4540 and internationally at 1-847-619-6397, using passcode: 50201363. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 240 financial institutions. Alkami’s investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

Investor Relations Contact

Rhett Butler
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Jennifer Cortez
jennifer.cortez@alkami.com

Andrea Ryan
andrea@outlookmarketingsrv.com





