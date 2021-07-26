Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIB) (“Acutus”) today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced public offering, which closed on July 19, 2021, have exercised in full its option to purchase 825,000 additional shares of common stock from Acutus at the public offering price of $14.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the option exercise occurred on July 26, 2021. With the addition of the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares sold by Acutus in the offering increased to 6,325,000 shares, and the aggregate gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Acutus, were approximately $88.6 million.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus, relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase the Company’s systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Acutus’ response to it, and other risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

