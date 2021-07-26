Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Q2 2021

checkAd

BATON ROUGE, La., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including net income of $17.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, an increase of $5.1 million and $0.25, respectively, from the prior quarter ended March 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $18.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, an increase of $6.1 million and $0.29, respectively, from prior quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Our second quarter results included a number of successes that bode well for our progress over the remainder of 2021,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “Business demand was strong, resulting in record loan growth.  This growth was driven primarily by our Dallas region which now accounts for approximately 18% of our company’s credit exposure. We sold the bulk of our SBA PPP portfolio, enabling us to re-position our go-forward asset mix and enhance our capital levels.  We continued to attract talented teammates, both lifting out a team of bankers in New Orleans and adding an LPO in Ruston.  These actions on top of integration of the Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC investment management group give me confidence that our company is well positioned to continue building off this quarter’s momentum.”

On July 22, 2021, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2021. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2021, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) Acquisition. On April 1, 2021, Business First completed its acquisition of SSW and has substantially integrated the business as of June 30, 2021.
  • Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $187.1 million compared to March 31, 2021. The decrease was attributable to a net decrease in Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans within the commercial portfolio of $360.1 million, due to $116.5 million in forgiveness and a portfolio sale of $243.6 million in outstanding principal balance. Excluding the net decrease in SBA PPP loans, total loans held for investment increased for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by 6.52%, or 26.06% annualized. The loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, was largely attributable to our Dallas, Tx. market.
  • Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Portfolio Sale. Business First sold the majority of its SBA PPP loan portfolio on June 28, 2021, with an outstanding principal balance of $243.6 million, at par, recognizing the remaining net deferred fees and costs as a $9.2 million pre-tax gain on sale. At June 30, 2021, Business First’s remaining SBA PPP loan portfolio had an outstanding balance of $25.7 million.
  • New Loan Production Office (LPO) Activity. Business First opened a new LPO in Ruston, La. during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, Business First hired five new producers during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in the New Orleans market, with plans to open a new LPO in New Orleans/Metairie, La. in Q3 2021.  
  • Stock Repurchases. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Business First repurchased approximately 83,504 shares of its common stock at a weighted average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total cost of $1.9 million.

Financial Condition

June 30, 2021, Compared to March 31, 2021

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased $187.1 million, or 6.15% (24.60% annualized), for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributable to a net decrease in SBA PPP loans within the commercial portfolio of $360.1 million due to $116.5 million in forgiveness and a portfolio sale of $243.6 million in outstanding principal balances. Year to date annualized loan growth was (9.12%), inclusive of SBA PPP loans. As of June 30, 2021, SBA PPP loans with an unpaid principal balance of $25.7 million remained outstanding.   

Excluding the net decrease in SBA PPP loans, total loans held for investment increased for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by 6.52%, or 26.06% annualized. Year to date annualized loan growth was 11.45% excluding SBA PPP loans.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.44% as of March 31, 2021, to 0.40% as of June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.52% as of March 31, 2021, to 0.42% as of June 30, 2021. The decreases in nonperforming loans were partially attributable to charge-offs of $861,000. The decrease in nonperforming assets included the sale of three former banking centers which resulted in a $2.3 million balance decrease.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $20.78 at June 30, 2021, compared to $20.03 at March 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $17.24 at June 30, 2021, compared to $16.99 at March 31, 2021.  

June 30, 2021, Compared to June 30, 2020

Loans

Total loans held for investment decreased by $139.9 million compared to June 30, 2020, or (4.67)%, primarily due to the forgiveness and portfolio sale of SBA PPP loans. Excluding SBA PPP loans, loans increased $229.7 million, or 8.84%.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.39% as of June 30, 2020, to 0.40% as of June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.49% as of June 30, 2020, to 0.42% as of June 30, 2021. The slight increase in the nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment was due to the lower SBA PPP loan balance as of June 30, 2021, as nonperforming assets decreased $1.3 million since June 30, 2020.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $20.78 at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.69 at June 30, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $17.24 at June 30, 2021, compared to $15.59 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 10.58%.

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $17.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increases, $5.1 million and $0.25, respectively, were largely attributable to the $10.0 million gain on sale of loans, primarily attributable to a $9.2 million gain recognized upon the sale of SBA PPP loans with an outstanding principal balance of $243.6 million, $1.5 million increase in Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) equity investment income and an increase of $873,000 in brokerage commissions due to the acquisition of SSW, offset by increases in other expenses of $4.1 million and taxes of $1.8 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $18.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $12.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, included $938,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage and a $540,000 loss on sales of former premises and equipment within other income, compared to $350,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net interest income totaled $37.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.87% and 3.68%, respectively, compared to $40.3 million, 4.23% and 4.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 5.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 4.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The reduction in interest income was largely attributable to lower discount accretion on the acquired loan portfolio, a $1.4 million decrease, and less yield on the SBA PPP portfolio due to lower forgiveness caused by the $243.6 million portfolio sale during the quarter, as well as increased interest expense due to the full impact of subordinated debt issued during 2021.

Net interest margin and net interest spread were negatively impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by $1.4 million less in loan discount accretion on the acquired loan portfolio, 15 basis points each, and $1.5 million less in SBA PPP origination fees, 16 basis points each, and an increase in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) due to the full impact of the 2021 subordinated debt issuances, six and seven basis points, respectively.  

The average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans) was impacted by the origination of loans at lower rates than payoffs during the quarter, as well as lower loan discount accretion on the acquired loan portfolio.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.6 million) were 3.71% and 3.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.91% and 3.73% (excluding loan discount accretion of $3.1 million) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.   

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by four basis points, from 0.41% to 0.45%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in cost of funds was largely attributable to the increased expense associated with the issuances of subordinated debt in 2021.

Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, other income was impacted by a $10.0 million increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily associated with the $9.2 million gain on the sale of the SBA PPP portfolio, an increase of income from SBIC investments of $1.5 million, and an increase in brokerage commissions of $873,000 as result of the SSW acquisition, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, other expenses were impacted by additional salaries and employee benefits of $1.8 million, partially attributed to annual merit increases, the addition of new employees, including SSW, and $488,000 in payroll taxes on restricted stock grants, $465,000 increases in both occupancy and bank premises, impacted by $938,000 in hurricane damage expense, and data processing, respectively. The other expense category also increased $1.1 million, impacted by $477,000 in reserves for unfunded commitments.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million, compared to $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was driven primarily by the additional reserves ($1.4 million) required on a single energy-related loan which was transferred to nonaccrual during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.58% and 16.57%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.15% and 11.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Both returns were impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, mainly attributable to the gain on sale of the SBA PPP portfolio.

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $17.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share were largely attributable to the increases in net interest income related to the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020, origination of SBA PPP loans, lower costs of funds, and decrease in the provision for loan losses, as well as a $9.2 million gain on sale resulting from the SBA PPP loan portfolio within other income.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $18.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $7.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, included $938,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage and $540,000 losses on sales of former premises and equipment within other income, compared to $6.6 million in acquisition-related expenses incurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net interest income totaled $37.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.87% and 3.68%, respectively, compared to $30.9 million, 3.89% and 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 5.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to higher average balances in loans, due to the Pedestal acquisition and origination of SBA PPP loans, and increase in securities due to the increase in deposits and excess cash.

Average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were negatively impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by lower yielding loans and securities, offset partially by lower deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.6 million) were 3.71% and 3.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.71% and 3.41% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 32 basis points, from 0.77% to 0.45%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and reduction in FHLB advance balances, offset by an increase in subordinated debt balances.

Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the increase in other income was largely attributable to the gain on sale of loans of $10.0 million, generally attributable to the $9.2 million gain on the sale of the SBA PPP loan portfolio, as well as increases in debit card and ATM fee income, $818,000, and brokerage commissions, $1.2 million, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the increase in other expense was largely attributable to the increase in occupancy and bank premises, data processing, and other expenses compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Occupancy and bank premises expense was impacted by $938,000 in hurricane damage expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, while data processing increased due to the volume from the Pedestal acquisition and organic growth. Other expenses increased due to increased consulting and business development costs and other miscellaneous expenses due to the expansion of Business First following the Pedestal acquisition on May 1, 2020, and various other items.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was impacted significantly by the estimated impact on the general economy of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.58% and 16.57%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 0.23% and 2.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Both returns were positively impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK operates 43 full-service Banking Centers and one Loan Production Office in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information
For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2021     2021     2020  
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   76.66 %   78.83 %   96.46 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   9.97 %   9.38 %   12.88 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment      
       
Commercial (1) $ 660,691   $ 962,099   $ 1,026,596  
Real Estate:      
Construction and Land   454,055     418,234     333,675  
Farmland   77,133     52,861     57,498  
1-4 Family Residential   459,037     460,907     495,827  
Multi-Family Residential   89,796     77,390     59,213  
Nonfarm Nonresidential   1,002,707     966,416     914,601  
Total Real Estate   2,082,728     1,975,808     1,860,814  
Consumer (1)   111,467     104,071     107,402  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 2,854,886   $ 3,041,978   $ 2,994,812  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 25,251   $ 22,024   $ 13,319  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (861 )   (309 )   (98 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   71     177     51  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   2,241     3,359     5,443  
Balance, End of Period $ 26,702   $ 25,251   $ 18,715  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.94 %   0.83 %   0.62 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans   0.03 %   -0.00 %   0.00 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 30,900   $ 32,517   $ 44,302  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 10,568   $ 11,956   $ 11,433  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2)   893     1,479     317  
Total Nonperforming Loans   11,461     13,435     11,750  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   5,890     8,851     7,642  
Other Nonperforming Assets:   665     623     179  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   6,555     9,474     7,821  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 18,016   $ 22,909   $ 19,571  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.40 %   0.44 %   0.39 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.42 %   0.52 %   0.49 %
       
(1) Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $25.7 million of the Commercial portfolio as of June 30, 2021. SBA PPP loans accounted for $385.8 million and $0.1 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of March 31, 2021. SBA PPP loans accounted for $389.9 million and $5.5 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of June 30, 2020.
     
(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
           
Per Share Data          
           
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.84   $ 0.60   $ 0.11   $ 1.44   $ 0.42  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.84     0.59     0.11     1.43     0.42  
Dividends per Common Share   0.12     0.10     0.10     0.22     0.20  
Book Value per Common Share   20.78     20.03     18.69     20.78     18.69  
           
           
Average Common Shares Outstanding   20,707,313     20,621,930     18,108,068     20,664,857     15,710,611  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   20,827,786     20,738,013     18,121,958     20,783,135     15,776,376  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   20,740,759     20,804,753     20,667,237     20,740,759     20,667,237  
           
           
Annualized Performance Ratios          
           
Return on Average Assets   1.58 %   1.15 %   0.23 %   1.37 %   0.46 %
Return on Average Equity   16.57 %   11.86 %   2.35 %   14.23 %   4.13 %
Net Interest Margin   3.87 %   4.23 %   3.89 %   4.05 %   3.91 %
Net Interest Spread   3.68 %   4.06 %   3.59 %   3.87 %   3.57 %
Efficiency Ratio (1)   56.20 %   59.40 %   77.40 %   57.64 %   75.44 %
           
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 4,399,911   $ 4,276,430   $ 3,496,074   $ 4,338,170   $ 2,870,329  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity   420,640     415,896     349,634     418,267     317,486  
           
Other Expenses          
           
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 16,753   $ 14,926   $ 17,621   $ 31,679   $ 27,056  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   2,276     1,811     1,370     4,087     2,430  
Depreciation and Amortization   1,686     1,593     1,073     3,279     1,674  
Data Processing   2,288     1,823     1,055     4,111     1,707  
FDIC Assessment Fees   436     509     272     945     419  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   905     741     543     1,646     937  
Advertising and Promotions   624     477     334     1,101     640  
Utilities and Communications   636     575     645     1,211     962  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   675     700     450     1,375     825  
Directors' Fees   194     188     100     382     174  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   178     379     51     557     304  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   94     10     1,726     104     2,874  
Other   4,371     3,231     2,557     7,602     4,438  
Total Other Expenses $ 31,116   $ 26,963   $ 27,797   $ 58,079   $ 44,440  
           
Other Income          
           
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 1,683   $ 1,567   $ 1,163   $ 3,250   $ 2,094  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities   (50 )   (5 )   -     (55 )   25  
Debit card and ATM Fee Income   1,777     1,336     959     3,113     1,366  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   355     318     255     673     452  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans   10,042     (21 )   7     10,021     184  
Mortgage Origination Income   241     229     126     470     241  
Brokerage Commission   1,416     543     236     1,959     256  
Correspondent Bank Income   123     143     32     266     141  
Participation Fee Income   240     247     46     487     113  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   (575 )   46     (19 )   (529 )   132  
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets   (9 )   117     -     108     -  
Pass-through Income from SBIC Partnerships   1,602     53     1,624     1,655     2,004  
Other   531     510     567     1,041     792  
 Total Other Income $ 17,376   $ 5,083   $ 4,996   $ 22,459   $ 7,800  
           
(1) Non-GAAP: Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.  
           


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2021     2021     2020  
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 130,769   $ 355,257   $ 116,021  
Federal Funds Sold   232,391     105,595     40,329  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   882,802     721,224     583,118  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   1,834     2,298     456  
Loans and Lease Receivable   2,854,886     3,041,978     2,994,812  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (26,702 )   (25,251 )   (18,715 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   2,828,184     3,016,727     2,976,097  
Premises and Equipment, Net   57,576     57,931     63,959  
Accrued Interest Receivable   20,841     25,910     33,844  
Other Equity Securities   14,043     12,584     18,681  
Other Real Estate Owned   5,890     8,851     7,642  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   60,703     60,348     44,542  
Deferred Taxes, Net   4,652     5,536     6,858  
Goodwill   60,062     53,753     53,649  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   13,271     9,406     10,389  
Other Assets   10,941     8,166     5,553  
       
Total Assets $ 4,323,959   $ 4,443,586   $ 3,961,138  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,175,624   $ 1,186,625   $ 985,537  
Interest-Bearing   2,548,599     2,672,109     2,265,485  
Total Deposits   3,724,223     3,858,734     3,251,022  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   25,837     21,419     25,391  
Short-Term Borrowings   20     20     6,145  
Long-Term Borrowings   -     -     7,797  
Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility   -     -     107,076  
Subordinated Debt   81,427     77,500     25,000  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   28,023     33,073     118,177  
Accrued Interest Payable   1,938     1,941     3,920  
Other Liabilities   26,485     29,198     25,274  
       
Total Liabilities   3,892,953     4,026,885     3,574,802  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
       
Common Stock   20,741     20,805     20,667  
Additional Paid-In Capital   299,014     300,282     297,606  
Retained Earnings   104,382     89,441     59,850  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income   6,869     6,173     8,213  
       
Total Shareholders' Equity   431,006     416,701     386,336  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,323,959   $ 4,443,586   $ 3,961,138  
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
             
Interest Income:            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 39,135   $ 41,419   $ 34,636   $ 80,554   $ 58,779
Interest and Dividends on Securities   3,189     2,802     2,175     5,991     3,906
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   27     41     80     68     222
Total Interest Income   42,351     44,262     36,891     86,613     62,907
             
Interest Expense:            
Interest on Deposits   3,235     3,243     4,795     6,478     9,481
Interest on Borrowings   1,171     718     1,177     1,889     2,296
Total Interest Expense   4,406     3,961     5,972     8,367     11,777
             
Net Interest Income   37,945     40,301     30,919     78,246     51,130
             
Provision for Loan Losses:   2,241     3,359     5,443     5,600     6,810
             
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   35,704     36,942     25,476     72,646     44,320
             
Other Income:            
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   1,683     1,567     1,163     3,250     2,094
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities   (50 )   (5 )   -     (55 )   25
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans   10,042     (21 )   7     10,021     184
Other Income   5,701     3,542     3,826     9,243     5,497
Total Other Income   17,376     5,083     4,996     22,459     7,800
             
Other Expenses:            
Salaries and Employee Benefits   16,753     14,926     17,621     31,679     27,056
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   4,264     3,717     2,888     7,981     4,779
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   94     10     1,726     104     2,874
Other Expenses   10,005     8,310     5,562     18,315     9,731
Total Other Expenses   31,116     26,963     27,797     58,079     44,440
             
Income Before Income Taxes:   21,964     15,062     2,675     37,026     7,680
             
Provision for Income Taxes:   4,536     2,733     623     7,269     1,129
             
Net Income: $ 17,428   $ 12,329   $ 2,052   $ 29,757   $ 6,551
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average       Average       Average    
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,814,593   $ 36,116 5.13 %   $ 2,643,668   $ 36,538 5.53 %   $ 2,304,438   $ 32,306 5.61 %
SBA PPP Loans   242,015     3,019 4.99 %     374,958   $ 4,881 5.21 %     321,127     2,330 2.90 %
Securities Available for Sale   801,268     3,189 1.59 %     691,476     2,802 1.62 %     481,422     2,175 1.81 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   62,693     27 0.17 %     101,233     41 0.16 %     69,169     80 0.46 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   3,920,569     42,351 4.32 %     3,811,335     44,262 4.65 %     3,176,156     36,891 4.65 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (26,032 )         (22,709 )         (13,606 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   505,374           487,804           333,524      
Total Assets $ 4,399,911   $ 42,351     $ 4,276,430   $ 44,262     $ 3,496,074   $ 36,891  
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,615,241   $ 3,235 0.49 %   $ 2,584,263   $ 3,243 0.50 %   $ 1,994,680   $ 4,795 0.96 %
Subordinated Debt   81,427     1,015 4.99 %     28,450     459 6.45 %     25,000     422 6.75 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     43 3.44 %     5,000     42 3.36 %     3,333     8 0.96 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   32,887     108 1.31 %     37,022     111 1.20 %     129,441     526 1.63 %
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     76,902     72 0.37 %
Other Borrowings   24,909     5 0.08 %     31,696     106 1.34 %     32,975     149 1.81 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   2,759,464     4,406 0.64 %     2,686,431     3,961 0.59 %     2,262,331     5,972 1.06 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,191,900         $ 1,146,950         $ 852,608      
Other Liabilities   27,907           27,153           31,501      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,219,807           1,174,103           884,109      
Shareholders' Equity:   420,640           415,896           349,634      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,399,911         $ 4,276,430         $ 3,496,074      
                       
Net Interest Spread     3.68 %       4.06 %       3.59 %
Net Interest Income   $ 37,945       $ 40,301       $ 30,919  
Net Interest Margin     3.87 %       4.23 %       3.89 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds     0.45 %       0.41 %       0.77 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.        
                       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average           Average        
  Outstanding   Interest Earned / Average     Outstanding   Interest Earned / Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Interest Paid Yield / Rate     Balance   Interest Paid Yield / Rate  
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,729,130   $ 72,654 5.32 %   $ 2,022,312   $ 56,449 5.58 %
SBA PPP Loans 308,487   7,900 5.12 %   160,564   2,330 2.90 %
Securities Available for Sale 746,372   5,991 1.61 %   384,041   3,906 2.03 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 81,963   68 0.17 %   48,962   222 0.91 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets 3,865,952   86,613 4.48 %   2,615,879   62,907 4.81 %
Allowance for Loan Losses (24,371 )         (12,905 )      
Noninterest-Earning Assets 496,589           267,355        
Total Assets $ 4,338,170   $ 86,613       $ 2,870,329   $ 62,907    
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,599,751   $ 6,478 0.50 %   $ 1,668,446   $ 9,481 1.14 %
Subordinated Debt 54,939   1,474 5.37 %   25,000   844 6.75 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000   85 3.40 %   1,667   8 0.96 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 34,954   219 1.25 %   113,882   1,023 1.80 %
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) -   - 0.00 %   38,451   72 0.37 %
Other Borrowings 28,302   111 0.78 %   50,050   349 1.39 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,722,946   8,367 0.61 %   1,897,496   11,777 1.24 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,169,425           629,321        
Other Liabilities 27,532           26,026        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,196,957           655,347        
Shareholders' Equity 418,267           317,486        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,338,170           $ 2,870,329        
                       
Net Interest Spread       3.87%           3.57%  
Net Interest Income     $ 78,246           $ 51,130    
Net Interest Margin       4.05%           3.91%  
                       
Overall Cost of Funds       0.43%           0.93%  
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
                       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 42,351   $ 44,262   $ 36,891     $ 86,613   $ 62,907  
Core interest income   42,351     44,262     36,891       86,613     62,907  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   4,406     3,961     5,972       8,367     11,777  
Core interest expense   4,406     3,961     5,972       8,367     11,777  
Provision for Loan Losses: (b)            
    Provision for loan losses   2,241     3,359     5,443       5,600     6,810  
    Core provision expense   2,241     3,359     5,443       5,600     6,810  
Other Income:            
Other income   17,376     5,083     4,996       22,459     7,800  
(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment   540     -     -       540     (126 )
(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities   50     5     -       55     (25 )
    Core other income   17,966     5,088     4,996       23,054     7,649  
Other Expense:            
   Other expense   31,116     26,963     27,797       58,079     44,440  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (94 )   (10 )   (6,573 )     (104 )   (7,785 )
Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants)   -     -     -       -     (71 )
   Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair   (938 )   (350 )   -       (1,288 )   -  
   Core other expense   30,084     26,603     21,224     -   56,687     36,584  
Pre-Tax Income: (a)            
   Pre-tax income   21,964     15,062     2,675       37,026     7,680  
(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment   540     -     -       540     (126 )
(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities   50     5     -       55     (25 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   94     10     6,573       104     7,785  
Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants)   -     -     -       -     71  
   Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair   938     350     -       1,288     -  
   Core pre-tax income   23,586     15,427     9,248       39,013     15,385  
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)            
   Provision for income taxes   4,536     2,733     623       7,269     1,129  
   Tax on (gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   113     -     -       113     (26 )
Tax on (gains) losses on sale of securities   11     1     -       12     (5 )
   Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   20     2     1,275       22     1,366  
   Tax on stock option exercises (founder's grants)   -     -     -       -     601  
   Tax on occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair   197     74     -       271     -  
   Core provision for income taxes   4,877     2,810     1,898       7,687     3,065  
Net Income:            
   Net income   17,428     12,329     2,052       29,757     6,551  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   427     -     -       427     (100 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax   39     4     -       43     (20 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   74     8     5,298       82     6,419  
Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder's grants)   -     -     -       -     (530 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax   741     277     -       1,018     -  
   Core net income $ 18,709   $ 12,618   $ 7,350     $ 31,327   $ 12,320  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 24,205   $ 18,421   $ 8,118       $ 42,626   $ 14,490  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   540     -     -         540     (126 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities   50     5     -         55     (25 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   94     10     6,573         104     7,785  
Stock option exercises (founder's grants)   -     -     -         -     71  
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair   938     350     -       1,288     -  
   Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 25,827   $ 18,786   $ 14,691       $ 44,613   $ 22,195  
             
        Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   20,827,786     20,738,013     18,121,958       20,783,135     15,776,376  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share:            
   Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84   $ 0.59   $ 0.11     $ 1.43   $ 0.42  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   0.02     -     -       0.02     (0.01 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax   0.00     0.00     -       0.00     (0.00 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.00     0.00     0.30       0.00     0.40  
Stock option exercises (founder's grants)   -     -     -       -     (0.03 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax   0.04     0.02     -       0.06     -  
   Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.90   $ 0.61   $ 0.41     $ 1.51   $ 0.78  
             
   Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 1.16   $ 0.89   $ 0.45     $ 2.05   $ 0.92  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   0.03     -     -         0.03     (0.01 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities   0.00     0.00     -         0.00     (0.00 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.00     0.00     0.36         0.01     0.50  
Stock option exercises (founder's grants)   -     -     -         -     0.00  
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair   0.05     0.02     -       0.06     -  
   Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 1.24   $ 0.91   $ 0.81     $ 2.15   $ 1.41  
             
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2021 and 2020. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
             
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.        


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
             
             
         Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 4,399,911   $ 4,276,430   $ 3,496,074     $ 4,338,170   $ 2,870,329  
         Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity $ 420,640   $ 415,896   $ 349,634     $ 418,267   $ 317,486  
             
Net Income:            
   Net income $ 17,428   $ 12,329   $ 2,052     $ 29,757   $ 6,551  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   427     -     -       427     (100 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax   39     4     -       43     (20 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   74     8     5,298       82     6,419  
Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder's grants)   -     -     -       -     (530 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax   741     277     -       1,018     -  
   Core net income $ 18,709   $ 12,618   $ 7,350     $ 31,327   $ 12,320  
             
         Return on average assets   1.58 %   1.15 %   0.23 %     1.37 %   0.46 %
         Core return on average assets   1.70 %   1.18 %   0.84 %     1.44 %   0.86 %
         Return on equity   16.57 %   11.86 %   2.35 %     14.23 %   4.13 %
         Core return on average equity   17.79 %   12.14 %   8.41 %     14.98 %   7.76 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 42,351   $ 44,262   $ 36,891     $ 86,613   $ 62,907  
Core interest income   42,351     44,262     36,891       86,613     62,907  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   4,406     3,961     5,972       8,367     11,777  
Core interest expense   4,406     3,961     5,972       8,367     11,777  
Other Income:            
Other income   17,376     5,083     4,996       22,459     7,800  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   540     -     -       540     (126 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities   50     5     -       55     (25 )
    Core other income   17,966     5,088     4,996       23,054     7,649  
Other Expense:            
   Other expense   31,116     26,963     27,797       58,079     44,440  
Acquisition-related expenses   (94 )   (10 )   (6,573 )     (104 )   (7,785 )
Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants)   -     -     -       -     (71 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair   (938 )   (350 )   -       (1,288 )   -  
   Core other expense $ 30,084   $ 26,603   $ 21,224     $ 56,687   $ 36,584  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $ 31,116   $ 26,963   $ 27,797       $ 58,079   $ 44,440  
Core other expense (c) $ 30,084   $ 26,603   $ 21,224     $ 56,687   $ 36,584  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 55,371   $ 45,389   $ 35,915       $ 100,760   $ 58,905  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 55,911   $ 45,389   $ 35,915     $ 101,300   $ 58,779  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   56.20 %   59.40 %   77.40 %     57.64 %   75.44 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   53.81 %   58.61 %   59.10 %     55.96 %   62.24 %
             
         Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 3,920,569   $ 3,811,335   $ 3,176,156     $ 3,865,952   $ 2,615,879  
             
Net Interest Income:            
         Net interest income $ 37,945   $ 40,301   $ 30,919     $ 78,246   $ 51,130  
         Loan discount accretion   (1,617 )   (3,063 )   (1,465 )     (4,680 )   (1,755 )
         Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 36,328   $ 37,238   $ 29,454       $ 73,566   $ 49,375  
             
Net interest margin (2)   3.87 %   4.23 %   3.89 %     4.05 %   3.91 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.71 %   3.91 %   3.71 %     3.81 %   3.78 %
         Net interest spread   3.68 %   4.06 %   3.59 %     3.87 %   3.57 %
         Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion   3.52 %   3.73 %   3.41 %     3.62 %   3.43 %
             
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.            
(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.            


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2021     2020  
       
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:      
         Total shareholders' equity $ 431,006   $ 416,701   $ 386,336  
Goodwill   (60,062 )   (53,753 )   (53,649 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (13,271 )   (9,406 )   (10,389 )
   Total tangible common equity $ 357,673   $ 353,542   $ 322,298  
       
       
Total Assets:      
         Total assets $ 4,323,959   $ 4,443,586   $ 3,961,138  
Goodwill   (60,062 )   (53,753 )   (53,649 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (13,271 )   (9,406 )   (10,389 )
   Total tangible assets $ 4,250,626   $ 4,380,427   $ 3,897,100  
       
Common shares outstanding   20,740,759     20,804,753     20,667,237  
       
Book value per common share $ 20.78   $ 20.03   $ 18.69  
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.24   $ 16.99   $ 15.59  
Common equity to total assets   9.97 %   9.38 %   9.75 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.41 %   8.07 %   8.27 %
       

 





