ACV to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 607-1658 or (914) 987-7871; Conference ID: 8139887

Live Webcast: https://investors.acvauto.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 18, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 8139887.

The ACV management team will also be presenting at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12th at 1:30 p.m ET. The presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About ACV

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products, as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

mduggan@acvauctions.com