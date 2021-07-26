checkAd

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Record Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of June 30, 2021

Highlights and Developments

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $59.6 million compared to $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $29.5 million or 98%
  • Net income available to common stockholders of $110.4 million compared to $50.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $60.2 million or 120%
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $1.41 compared to $0.82 for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of $0.59 or 72%
  • Quarterly loan growth was $287.7 million or 13% annualized, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
  • Non-time deposit growth of $133.3 million or 1% for the second quarter of 2021 and $780.0 million or 6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021
  • Annualized net charge off ratio of 0.12%, nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.50%, and 30-89 day loan delinquencies of 0.17%
  • Announced a 14% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.25 per common share
  Quarter Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 59.6     $ 30.1     $ 110.4     $ 50.2  
Diluted earnings per common share 1.41     0.82     2.61     1.36  
               
Return on average assets 1.35 %   0.84 %   1.27 %   0.73 %
Return on average common equity 12.07     7.69     11.29     6.32  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.05     11.97     16.99     9.95  
Net interest margin 3.37     3.81     3.40     3.81  
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.41     3.85     3.45     3.85  
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.11     55.75     56.86     58.64  

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF's second quarter 2021 financial performance was strong. Net income available to common stockholders totaled $59.6 million, which was a 98% increase over the same quarter last year. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, non-time deposit growth and improved credit quality all contributed to our success this quarter."
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $59.6 million compared to $30.1 million, an increase of $29.5 million or 98%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.41 compared to $0.82, an increase of $0.59 or 72%.
  • Net interest income of $141.2 million compared to $124.1 million, an increase of $17.1 million or 14%.
  • Return on average common equity was 12.07% and return on average assets was 1.35% compared to 7.69% and 0.84%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 18.05% compared to 11.97%.

HTLF report the following results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $110.4 million compared to $50.2 million, an increase of $60.2 million or 120%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $2.61 compared to $1.36, an increase of $1.25 or 92%.
  • Net interest income of $280.8 million compared to $236.7 million, an increase of $44.2 million or 19%.
  • Return on average common equity was 11.29% and return on average assets was 1.27% compared to 6.32% and 0.73%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 16.99% compared to 9.95%.

"HTLF's second quarter 2021 financial performance was strong. Net income available to common stockholders totaled $59.6 million, which was a 98% increase over the same quarter last year. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, non-time deposit growth and improved credit quality also contributed to our success this quarter," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.37% (3.41% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% (3.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 and 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest income was $148.1 million, which was an increase of $14.3 million or 11% from $133.8 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $149.8 million, which was an increase of $14.7 million or 11% from $135.2 million.
  • Average earning assets increased $3.72 billion or 28% to $16.82 billion compared to $13.10 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.
  • The average rate on earning assets decreased 58 basis points to 3.57% compared to 4.15%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 39% of total earning average assets compared to 29%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest expense was $6.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 29% from $9.6 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.28% compared to 0.47%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.62 billion or 21% to $9.41 billion from $7.79 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth, including deposits related to government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points to 0.16% compared to 0.32%.
  • Average borrowings increased $97.0 million or 26% to $465.9 million from $368.9 million, which was primarily attributable to outstanding advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 2.65% compared to 3.80%.

Net interest income increased for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income totaled $141.2 million compared to $124.1 million, which was an increase of $17.1 million or 14%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $143.0 million compared to $125.6 million, which was an increase of $17.4 million or 14%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $33.2 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $30.6 million during the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.5 million or 8%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Service charges and fees increased $4.2 million or 38% to $15.1 million from $11.0 million. Service charges and fees on retail and small business accounts increased $2.5 million to $7.3 million from $4.9 million. During the second quarter of 2020, HTLF was waiving service charges and fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Trust fees increased $1.1 million or 21% to $6.0 million from $5.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in market value of trust assets under management.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $4.8 million compared to $7.9 million, which was a decrease of $3.1 million or 40% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense was $103.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $90.4 million during the second quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $12.9 million or 14%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $57.3 million compared to $50.1 million, which was an increase of $7.2 million or 14%. Full-time equivalent employees increased 270 to 2,091 compared to 1,821 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Professional fees increased $2.6 million or 19% to $16.2 million compared to $13.7 million, which was primarily attributable to utilization of specialized resources to support automation and technology projects, including the customer service call center.
  • Other noninterest expenses increased $1.6 million or 14% to $12.7 million compared to $11.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate was 21.11% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 19.75% for the second quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the second quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

  • Solar energy tax credits of $1.3 million compared to $798,000.
  • Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.
  • New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.
  • Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $123,000 compared to $0.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 8.49% compared to 14.19%.
  • Tax benefit of $150,000 compared to tax expense of $66,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $18.37 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $462.7 million or 3% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 37% and 35% of total assets at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $10.01 billion at June 30, 2021, $10.05 billion at March 31, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $287.7 million or 13% annualized during the second quarter of 2021 and $117.6 million or 2.6% annualized since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $125.9 million or 2% to $5.29 billion compared to $5.41 billion.
    • PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $365.4 million or 49%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") increased $39.2 million or 9%.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $200.2 million or 5% to $4.46 billion from $4.29 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $78.5 million or 3% to $2.84 billion compared to $2.76 billion.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $19.2 million or less than 1%, to $5.29 billion compared to $5.27 billion.
    • PPP I loans decreased $583.6 million or 61%. PPP II loans totaled $455.0 million.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $147.8 million or 3% to $4.46 billion from $4.31 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $57.0 million or 2% to $2.84 billion compared to $2.78 billion.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $39.5 million or 5% to $800.9 million compared to $840.4 million.
  • Agriculture and agricultural real estate loans decreased $34.9 million or 5% to $679.6 million compared to $714.5 million.

Total deposits were $15.62 billion as of June 30, 2021, $15.56 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $14.98 billion at year-end 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $123.3 million or 2% to $6.30 billion compared to $6.18 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $77.2 million or 6% to $1.13 billion from $1.20 billion.

Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $610.5 million or 11% to $6.30 billion compared to $5.69 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $144.8 million or 11% to $1.13 billion from $1.27 billion.

Growth in demand deposits during the second quarter and first six months of 2021 was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million, which was a decrease of $31.5 million from provision expense of $25.0 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The provision benefit for the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

  • increases in balances of loans held to maturity of $287.7 million during the second quarter, excluding total PPP loans;
  • modest improvements in credit quality marked by a decrease in nonperforming loans of $6.5 million to $85.4 million and nonpass loans of 10.37% of total loans for the second quarter compared to nonperforming loans of $91.9 million and nonpass loans of 11.47% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and
  • improved macroeconomic factors compared to previous quarters.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $120.7 million and $131.6 million at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Provision benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $6.5 million.
  • Net charge offs of $4.4 million were recorded for the first six months of 2021.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.0 million at June 30, 2021, which was a decrease of $1.3 million from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $186.1 million to $3.43 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $134.7 million at June 30, 2021, which was 1.35% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.47% and 1.62% as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $3.2 million or 3% to $91.7 million or 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $85.4 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.17% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details
HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join, please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID will be provided. Direct Event online registration can be found at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3970348. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering. A replay will be available until July 25, 2022, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.37 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others:

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company’s financial results, is included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

CONTACT:
Bryan R. McKeag
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(563) 589-1994
BMcKeag@htlf.com 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 111,915     $ 107,005     $ 224,354     $ 213,419  
Interest on securities:              
Taxable 31,546     23,362     61,989     45,093  
Nontaxable 4,561     3,344     9,064     5,527  
Interest on federal funds sold         1      
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 60     54     126     775  
Total Interest Income 148,082     133,765     295,534     264,814  
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits 3,790     6,134     8,185     20,716  
Interest on short-term borrowings 98     61     250     357  
Interest on other borrowings 2,976     3,424     6,276     7,084  
Total Interest Expense 6,864     9,619     14,711     28,157  
Net Interest Income 141,218     124,146     280,823     236,657  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (7,080 )   26,796     (7,728 )   48,316  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 148,298     97,350     288,551     188,341  
Noninterest Income              
Service charges and fees 15,132     10,972     28,803     22,993  
Loan servicing income 873     379     1,711     1,342  
Trust fees 6,039     4,977     11,816     9,999  
Brokerage and insurance commissions 865     595     1,718     1,328  
Securities gains/(losses), net 2,842     2,006     2,812     3,664  
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 83     680     (27 )   449  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,753     7,857     11,173     12,517  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (526 )   9     391     (1,556 )
Income on bank owned life insurance 937     1,167     1,766     1,665  
Other noninterest income 2,166     1,995     3,318     4,053  
Total Noninterest Income 33,164     30,637     63,481     56,454  
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits 57,332     50,118     116,394     100,075  
Occupancy 7,399     6,502     15,317     12,973  
Furniture and equipment 3,501     2,993     6,594     6,101  
Professional fees 16,237     13,676     29,727     26,149  
Advertising 1,649     995     3,118     3,200  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415     2,696     4,931     5,677  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 414     203     549     537  
Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 183     701     377     717  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210     673     3,138     2,049  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345     791     1,380     975  
Other noninterest expenses 12,691     11,091     24,274     22,845  
Total Noninterest Expense 103,376     90,439     205,799     181,298  
Income Before Income Taxes 78,086     37,548     146,233     63,497  
Income taxes 16,481     7,417     31,814     13,326  
Net Income 61,605     30,131     114,419     50,171  
Preferred dividends (2,012 )       (4,025 )    
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 59,593     $ 30,131     $ 110,394     $ 50,171  
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.41     $ 0.82     $ 2.61     $ 1.36  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,359,873     36,915,630     42,357,133     36,919,555  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 111,915     $ 112,439     $ 108,865     $ 102,657     $ 107,005  
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable 31,546     30,443     28,154     25,016     23,362  
Nontaxable 4,561     4,503     3,735     3,222     3,344  
Interest on federal funds sold     1              
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 60     66     77     72     54  
Total Interest Income 148,082     147,452     140,831     130,967     133,765  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits 3,790     4,395     4,609     4,962     6,134  
Interest on short-term borrowings 98     152     175     78     61  
Interest on other borrowings 2,976     3,300     3,472     3,430     3,424  
Total Interest Expense 6,864     7,847     8,256     8,470     9,619  
Net Interest Income 141,218     139,605     132,575     122,497     124,146  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (7,080 )   (648 )   17,072     1,678     26,796  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 148,298     140,253     115,503     120,819     97,350  
Noninterest Income                  
Service charges and fees 15,132     13,671     12,725     11,749     10,972  
Loan servicing income 873     838     997     638     379  
Trust fees 6,039     5,777     5,506     5,357     4,977  
Brokerage and insurance commissions 865     853     779     649     595  
Securities gains/(losses), net 2,842     (30 )   2,829     1,300     2,006  
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 83     (110 )   36     155     680  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,753     6,420     7,104     8,894     7,857  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (526 )   917     (102 )   (120 )   9  
Income on bank owned life insurance 937     829     1,021     868     1,167  
Other noninterest income 2,166     1,152     1,726     1,726     1,995  
Total Noninterest Income 33,164     30,317     32,621     31,216     30,637  
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 57,332     59,062     51,615     50,978     50,118  
Occupancy 7,399     7,918     6,849     6,732     6,502  
Furniture and equipment 3,501     3,093     3,913     2,500     2,993  
Professional fees 16,237     13,490     15,117     12,802     13,676  
Advertising 1,649     1,469     1,107     928     995  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415     2,516     2,501     2,492     2,696  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 414     135     468     335     203  
Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 183     194     2,621     1,763     701  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210     2,928     2,186     1,146     673  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345     35     1,899     927     791  
Other noninterest expenses 12,691     11,583     10,993     9,793     11,091  
Total Noninterest Expense 103,376     102,423     99,269     90,396     90,439  
Income Before Income Taxes 78,086     68,147     48,855     61,639     37,548  
Income taxes 16,481     15,333     9,046     13,681     7,417  
Net Income 61,605     52,814     39,809     47,958     30,131  
Preferred dividends (2,012 )   (2,013 )   (2,014 )   (2,437 )    
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 59,593     $ 50,801     $ 37,795     $ 45,521     $ 30,131  
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.41     $ 1.20     $ 0.98     $ 1.23     $ 0.82  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,359,873     42,335,747     38,534,082     36,995,572     36,915,630  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 208,702     $ 198,177     $ 219,243     $ 175,284     $ 211,429  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 240,426     269,685     118,660     156,371     242,149  
Cash and cash equivalents 449,128     467,862     337,903     331,655     453,578  
Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,138     3,138     3,129     3,129     3,128  
Securities:                  
Carried at fair value 6,543,978     6,370,495     6,127,975     4,950,698     4,126,351  
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 85,439     85,293     88,839     88,700     90,579  
Other investments, at cost 76,809     74,935     75,253     35,940     35,902  
Loans held for sale 33,248     43,037     57,949     65,969     54,382  
Loans:                  
Held to maturity 10,012,014     10,050,456     10,023,051     9,099,646     9,246,830  
Allowance for credit losses (120,726 )   (130,172 )   (131,606 )   (103,377 )   (119,937 )
Loans, net 9,891,288     9,920,284     9,891,445     8,996,269     9,126,893  
Premises, furniture and equipment, net 226,358     225,047     226,094     200,028     198,481  
Goodwill 576,005     576,005     576,005     446,345     446,345  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,452     39,867     42,383     40,520     43,011  
Servicing rights, net 6,201     6,953     6,052     5,752     5,469  
Cash surrender value on life insurance 189,619     188,521     187,664     173,111     172,813  
Other real estate, net 6,314     6,236     6,624     5,050     5,539  
Other assets 246,029     236,754     281,024     269,498     263,682  
Total Assets $ 18,371,006     $ 18,244,427     $ 17,908,339     $ 15,612,664     $ 15,026,153  
Liabilities and Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 6,299,289     $ 6,175,946     $ 5,688,810     $ 5,022,567     $ 4,831,151  
Savings 8,189,223     8,179,251     8,019,704     6,742,151     6,810,296  
Time 1,126,606     1,203,854     1,271,391     1,002,392     1,067,252  
Total deposits 15,615,118     15,559,051     14,979,905     12,767,110     12,708,699  
Short-term borrowings 152,563     140,597     167,872     306,706     88,631  
Other borrowings 271,244     349,514     457,042     524,045     306,459  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 172,295     139,058     224,289     203,199     174,987  
Total Liabilities 16,211,220     16,188,220     15,829,108     13,801,060     13,278,776  
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred equity 110,705     110,705     110,705     110,705     110,705  
Common stock 42,245     42,174     42,094     36,885     36,845  
Capital surplus 1,066,765     1,063,497     1,062,083     847,377     844,202  
Retained earnings 883,484     833,171     791,630     761,211     723,067  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 56,587     6,660     72,719     55,426     32,558  
Total Equity 2,159,786     2,056,207     2,079,231     1,811,604     1,747,377  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,371,006     $ 18,244,427     $ 17,908,339     $ 15,612,664     $ 15,026,153  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Average Balances                  
Assets $ 18,293,756     $ 17,964,723     $ 16,401,152     $ 15,167,225     $ 14,391,856  
Loans, net of unearned 10,072,071     9,952,152     9,366,430     9,220,666     9,186,913  
Deposits 15,576,345     15,044,561     13,518,020     12,650,822     12,288,378  
Earning assets 16,819,978     16,460,124     15,042,079     13,868,360     13,103,159  
Interest bearing liabilities 9,871,302     9,917,159     9,053,855     8,320,123     8,155,753  
Common equity 1,980,904     1,963,674     1,769,575     1,661,381     1,574,902  
Total stockholders' equity 2,091,609     2,074,379     1,880,280     1,772,086     1,580,997  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,366,285     1,346,270     1,238,691     1,172,891     1,083,834  
                   
Key Performance Ratios                  
Annualized return on average assets 1.35 %   1.19 %   0.97 %   1.26 %   0.84 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07     10.49     8.50     10.90     7.69  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.05     15.90     12.77     16.11     11.97  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.12     0.06     0.01     0.92     0.11  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37     3.44     3.51     3.51     3.81  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.41     3.48     3.55     3.55     3.85  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.11     56.61     54.93     54.67     55.75  


  For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Average Balances              
Assets $ 18,293,756     $ 14,391,856     $ 18,130,148     $ 13,770,015  
Loans, net of unearned 10,072,071     9,186,913     10,012,443     8,775,566  
Deposits 15,576,345     12,288,378     15,311,921     11,629,785  
Earning assets 16,819,978     13,103,159     16,641,045     12,497,307  
Interest bearing liabilities 9,871,302     8,155,753     9,894,103     7,998,847  
Common equity 1,980,904     1,574,902     1,972,337     1,597,292  
Total stockholders' equity 2,091,609     1,580,997     2,083,042     1,600,340  
Tangible common stockholders' equity 1,366,285     1,083,834     1,356,333     1,104,770  
               
Key Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets 1.35 %   0.84 %   1.27 %   0.73 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07     7.69     11.29     6.32  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.05     11.97     16.99     9.95  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.12     0.11     0.09     0.17  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37     3.81     3.40     3.81  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.41     3.85     3.45     3.85  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.11     55.75     56.86     58.64  
               
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Common Share Data                  
Book value per common share $ 48.50     $ 46.13     $ 46.77     $ 46.11     $ 44.42  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 33.98     $ 31.53     $ 32.07     $ 32.91     $ 31.14  
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,245,452     42,173,675     42,093,862     36,885,390     36,844,744  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.08 %   7.54 %   7.81 %   8.03 %   7.89 %
                   
Other Selected Trend Information                  
Effective tax rate 21.11 %   22.50 %   18.52 %   22.20 %   19.75 %
Full time equivalent employees 2,091     2,131     2,013     1,827     1,821  
                   
Loans Held to Maturity                  
Commercial and industrial $ 2,518,908     $ 2,421,260     $ 2,534,799     $ 2,303,646     $ 2,364,400  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 829,175     1,155,328     957,785     1,128,035     1,124,430  
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,940,134     1,837,559     1,776,406     1,494,902     1,433,271  
Commercial and business lending 5,288,217     5,414,147     5,268,990     4,926,583     4,922,101  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,987,369     1,967,183     1,921,481     1,659,683     1,543,623  
Real estate construction 854,295     796,027     863,220     917,765     1,115,843  
Commercial real estate lending 2,841,664     2,763,210     2,784,701     2,577,448     2,659,466  
Total commercial lending 8,129,881     8,177,357     8,053,691     7,504,031     7,581,567  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 679,608     683,969     714,526     508,058     520,773  
Residential mortgage 800,884     786,994     840,442     701,899     735,762  
Consumer 401,641     402,136     414,392     385,658     408,728  
Total loans held to maturity $ 10,012,014     $ 10,050,456     $ 10,023,051     $ 9,099,646     $ 9,246,830  
                   
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 3,433,062     $ 3,306,042     $ 3,246,953     $ 2,980,484     $ 3,065,283  
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 130,172     $ 131,606     $ 103,377     $ 119,937     $ 97,350  
Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans         12,313          
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,466 )   16     16,132     4,741     25,007  
Charge-offs (3,497 )   (2,126 )   (1,104 )   (21,753 )   (3,564 )
Recoveries 517     676     888     452     1,144  
Balance, end of period $ 120,726     $ 130,172     $ 131,606     $ 103,377     $ 119,937  
                   
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 14,619     $ 15,280     $ 14,330     $ 17,392     $ 15,468  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (617 )   (661 )   950     (3,062 )   1,924  
Balance, end of period $ 14,002     $ 14,619     $ 15,280     $ 14,330     $ 17,392  
                   
Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 134,728     $ 144,791     $ 146,886     $ 117,707     $ 137,329  
                   
Provision for Credit Losses                  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ (6,466 )   $ 16     $ 6,572     $ 4,741     $ 25,007  
Provision for credit losses-acquired loans         9,560          
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments (617 )   (661 )   (1,372 )   (3,062 )   1,924  
Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments         2,322          
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities 3     (3 )   (10 )   (1 )   (135 )
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (7,080 )   $ (648 )   $ 17,072     $ 1,678     $ 26,796  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 85,268     $ 91,718     $ 87,386     $ 79,040     $ 91,609  
Loans past due ninety days or more 97     171     720     1,681     1,360  
Other real estate owned 6,314     6,236     6,624     5,050     5,539  
Other repossessed assets 50     239     240     130     29  
Total nonperforming assets $ 91,729     $ 98,364     $ 94,970     $ 85,901     $ 98,537  
                   
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,122     $ 2,394     $ 2,370     $ 11,818     $ 2,636  
                   
Nonperforming Assets Activity                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 98,364     $ 94,970     $ 85,901     $ 98,537     $ 85,371  
Net loan charge offs (2,980 )   (1,450 )   (216 )   (21,301 )   (2,420 )
New nonperforming loans 7,989     14,936     8,664     11,834     26,857  
Acquired nonperforming assets         12,781          
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (10,948 )   (8,884 )   (10,811 )   (1,994 )   (9,911 )
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (696 )   (1,208 )   (1,349 )   (1,175 )   (1,360 )
Balance, end of period $ 91,729     $ 98,364     $ 94,970     $ 85,901     $ 98,537  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.85 %   0.91 %   0.88 %   0.89 %   1.01 %
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.87     0.94     0.90     1.02     1.03  
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50     0.54     0.53     0.55     0.66  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.12     0.06     0.01     0.92     0.11  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.21     1.30     1.31     1.14     1.30  
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.35     1.44     1.47     1.29     1.49  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 141.42     141.66     149.37     128.07     129.01  
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.17     0.16     0.23     0.17     0.22  
                   
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 5,862,683     $ 31,546     2.16 %   $ 5,693,097     $ 30,443     2.17 %   $ 3,375,245     $ 23,362     2.78 %
Nontaxable(1) 740,601     5,773     3.13     730,565     5,700     3.16     433,329     4,233     3.93  
Total securities 6,603,284     37,319     2.27     6,423,662     36,143     2.28     3,808,574     27,595     2.91  
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 271,891     60     0.09     204,488     66     0.13     210,347     54     0.10  
Federal funds sold             14,020     1     0.03              
Loans:(2)                                  
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,469,742     28,562     4.64     2,500,250     28,222     4.58     2,453,066     30,759     5.04  
PPP loans 1,047,559     11,186     4.28     992,517     10,149     4.15     916,405     6,017     2.64  
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,858,891     20,097     4.34     1,778,829     19,565     4.46     1,426,019     17,670     4.98  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,980,374     21,734     4.40     1,937,564     22,121     4.63     1,540,958     19,055     4.97  
Real estate construction 815,738     9,212     4.53     806,315     9,698     4.88     1,100,514     12,589     4.60  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 672,560     7,267     4.33     681,279     8,051     4.79     532,668     6,171     4.66  
Residential mortgage 827,291     9,255     4.49     849,923     9,830     4.69     795,149     9,586     4.85  
Consumer 399,916     5,152     5.17     405,475     5,367     5.37     422,134     5,685     5.42  
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (127,268 )           (134,198 )           (102,675 )        
Net loans 9,944,803     112,465     4.54     9,817,954     113,003     4.67     9,084,238     107,532     4.76  
Total earning assets 16,819,978     149,844     3.57 %   16,460,124     149,213     3.68 %   13,103,159     135,181     4.15 %
Nonearning Assets 1,473,778             1,504,599             1,288,697          
Total Assets $ 18,293,756             $ 17,964,723             $ 14,391,856          
Interest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Savings $ 8,234,151     $ 2,233     0.11 %   $ 8,032,308     $ 2,430     0.12 %   $ 6,690,504     $ 2,372     0.14 %
Time deposits 1,171,266     1,557     0.53     1,233,682     1,965     0.65     1,096,386     3,762     1.38  
Short-term borrowings 169,822     98     0.23     240,037     152     0.26     82,200     61     0.30  
Other borrowings 296,063     2,976     4.03     411,132     3,300     3.26     286,663     3,424     4.80  
Total interest bearing liabilities 9,871,302     6,864     0.28 %   9,917,159     7,847     0.32 %   8,155,753     9,619     0.47 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Noninterest bearing deposits 6,170,928             5,778,571             4,501,488          
Accrued interest and other liabilities 159,917             194,614             153,618          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,330,845             5,973,185             4,655,106          
Equity 2,091,609             2,074,379             1,580,997          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,293,756             $ 17,964,723             $ 14,391,856          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 142,980             $ 141,366             $ 125,562      
Net interest spread(1)         3.29 %           3.36 %           3.68 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.41 %           3.48 %           3.85 %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.69 %           60.25 %           62.24 %        
                                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 5,778,333     $ 61,989     2.16 %   $ 3,253,675     $ 45,093     2.79 %
Nontaxable(1) 735,636     11,473     3.15     360,932     6,996     3.90 %
Total securities 6,513,969     73,462     2.27     3,614,607     52,089     2.90  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 238,376     126     0.11     195,833     775     0.80  
Federal funds sold 6,971     1     0.03              
Loans:(2)                      
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,485,210     56,784     4.61     2,530,349     63,213     5.02 %
PPP loans 1,020,190     21,335     4.22     458,202     6,017     2.64 %
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,818,932     39,662     4.40     1,429,560     36,251     5.10 %
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,958,938     43,855     4.51     1,506,583     38,585     5.15 %
Real estate construction 811,053     18,910     4.70     1,073,175     25,434     4.77 %
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 676,895     15,318     4.56     542,818     13,210     4.89 %
Residential mortgage 838,545     19,085     4.59     807,440     20,007     4.98 %
Consumer 402,680     10,519     5.27     427,439     11,780     5.54 %
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (130,714 )           (88,699 )        
Net loans 9,881,729     225,468     4.60     8,686,867     214,497     4.97  
Total earning assets 16,641,045     299,057     3.62 %   12,497,307     267,361     4.30 %
Nonearning Assets 1,489,103             1,272,708          
Total Assets $ 18,130,148             $ 13,770,015          
Interest Bearing Liabilities                      
Savings $ 8,133,787     $ 4,663     0.12 %   $ 6,484,016     $ 12,454     0.39 %
Time deposits 1,202,301     3,522     0.59 %   1,121,502     8,262     1.48  
Short-term borrowings 204,735     250     0.25 %   112,004     357     0.64  
Other borrowings 353,280     6,276     3.58 %   281,325     7,084     5.06  
Total interest bearing liabilities 9,894,103     14,711     0.30 %   7,998,847     28,157     0.71 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing deposits 5,975,833             4,024,267          
Accrued interest and other liabilities 177,170             146,561          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,153,003             4,170,828          
Stockholders' Equity 2,083,042             1,600,340          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,130,148             $ 13,770,015          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 284,346             $ 239,204      
Net interest spread(1)         3.32 %           3.59 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.45 %           3.85 %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 59.46 %           64.00 %        
                       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  As of and For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Total Assets          
First Bank & Trust $ 2,882,969   $ 2,991,053   $ 3,171,961   $ 1,289,187   $ 1,256,710  
Citywide Banks 2,611,842   2,632,199   2,628,963   2,639,516   2,546,942  
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,494,257   2,356,918   2,032,637   2,002,663   1,899,194  
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,990,040   1,932,234   1,853,078   1,838,260   1,849,035  
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,671,240   1,584,561   1,525,503   1,500,012   1,470,000  
Arizona Bank & Trust 1,645,816   1,614,740   1,529,800   1,039,253   970,775  
Bank of Blue Valley 1,419,003   1,425,434   1,376,080   1,424,261   1,380,159  
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,252,096   1,264,009   1,267,488   1,262,069   1,203,108  
Premier Valley Bank 1,126,807   1,062,607   1,076,615   1,042,437   1,031,899  
Minnesota Bank & Trust 955,638   995,692   1,000,168   1,007,548   951,236  
Rocky Mountain Bank 646,821   620,800   616,157   617,169   590,764  
Total Deposits          
First Bank & Trust $ 2,361,391   $ 2,427,920   $ 2,622,716   $ 936,366   $ 959,886  
Citywide Banks 2,174,237   2,231,320   2,181,511   2,163,051   2,147,642  
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,195,838   2,077,304   1,749,963   1,747,527   1,698,584  
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,471,564   1,565,782   1,456,908   1,591,561   1,496,559  
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,512,106   1,426,426   1,338,677   1,307,513   1,318,866  
Arizona Bank & Trust 1,450,248   1,453,888   1,357,158   886,174   865,430  
Bank of Blue Valley 1,168,617   1,178,114   1,138,264   1,142,910   1,138,818  
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,093,119   1,067,735   1,057,369   1,011,843   1,050,766  
Premier Valley Bank 963,459   896,715   836,984   855,913   869,165  
Minnesota Bank & Trust 762,549   813,693   789,555   804,045   820,199  
Rocky Mountain Bank 568,961   549,894   538,012   533,429   519,029  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 59,593     $ 50,801     $ 37,795     $ 45,521     $ 30,131  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,907     1,988     1,975     1,969     2,130  
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 61,500     $ 52,789     $ 39,770     $ 47,490     $ 32,261  
                   
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,980,904     $ 1,963,674     $ 1,769,575     $ 1,661,381     $ 1,574,902  
Less average goodwill 576,005     576,005     488,151     446,345     446,345  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 38,614     41,399     42,733     42,145     44,723  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,366,285     $ 1,346,270     $ 1,238,691     $ 1,172,891     $ 1,083,834  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07 %   10.49 %   8.50 %   10.90 %   7.69 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.05 %   15.90 %   12.77 %   16.11 %   11.97 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)                  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 141,218     $ 139,605     $ 132,575     $ 122,497     $ 124,146  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762     1,761     1,529     1,390     1,416  
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 142,980     $ 141,366     $ 134,104     $ 123,887     $ 125,562  
                   
Average earning assets $ 16,819,978     $ 16,460,124     $ 15,042,079     $ 13,868,360     $ 13,103,159  
                   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 %   3.44 %   3.51 %   3.51 %   3.81 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.41     3.48     3.55     3.55     3.85  
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.09     0.12     0.10     0.10     0.16  


Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)                  
Common equity (GAAP) $ 2,049,081     $ 1,945,502     $ 1,968,526     $ 1,700,899     $ 1,636,672  
Less goodwill 576,005     576,005     576,005     446,345     446,345  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,452     39,867     42,383     40,520     43,011  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,435,624     $ 1,329,630     $ 1,350,138     $ 1,214,034     $ 1,147,316  
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,245,452     42,173,675     42,093,862     36,885,390     36,844,744  
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 48.50     $ 46.13     $ 46.77     $ 46.11     $ 44.42  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 33.98     $ 31.53     $ 32.07     $ 32.91     $ 31.14  
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,435,624     $ 1,329,630     $ 1,350,138     $ 1,214,034     $ 1,147,316  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,371,006     $ 18,244,427     $ 17,908,339     $ 15,612,664     $ 15,026,153  
Less goodwill 576,005     576,005     576,005     446,345     446,345  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,452     39,867     42,383     40,520     43,011  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,757,549     $ 17,628,555     $ 17,289,951     $ 15,125,799     $ 14,536,797  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.08 %   7.54 %   7.81 %   8.03 %   7.89 %
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

 For the Quarter Ended
6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 141,218     $ 139,605     $ 132,575     $ 122,497     $ 124,146  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762     1,761     1,529     1,390     1,416  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 142,980     141,366     134,104     123,887     125,562  
Noninterest income 33,164     30,317     32,621     31,216     30,637  
Securities (gains)/losses, net (2,842 )   30     (2,829 )   (1,300 )   (2,006 )
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (83 )   110     (36 )   (155 )   (680 )
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 526     (917 )   102     120     (9 )
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 173,745     $ 170,906     $ 163,962     $ 153,768     $ 153,504  
                   
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 103,376     $ 102,423     $ 99,269     $ 90,396     $ 90,439  
Less:                  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415     2,516     2,501     2,492     2,696  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345     35     1,899     927     791  
Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 183     194     2,621     1,763     701  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210     2,928     2,186     1,146     673  
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 99,223     $ 96,750     $ 90,062     $ 84,068     $ 85,578  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 57.11 %   56.61 %   54.93 %   54.67 %   55.75 %
                   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 44     $ 534     $ 232     $     $ 122  
Occupancy 1     9              
Furniture and equipment 41     607     423     496     15  
Professional fees 63     670     1,422     476     505  
Advertising 6     156     42     8     4  
Other noninterest expenses 55     952     67     166     27  
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 210     $ 2,928     $ 2,186     $ 1,146     $ 673  
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $     $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.02     $ 0.01  
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)              
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 59,593     $ 30,131     $ 110,394     $ 50,171  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,907     2,130     3,895     4,485  
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 61,500     $ 32,261     $ 114,289     $ 54,656  
               
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,980,904     $ 1,574,902     $ 1,972,337     $ 1,597,292  
Less average goodwill 576,005     446,345     576,005     446,345  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 38,614     44,723     39,999     46,177  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,366,285     $ 1,083,834     $ 1,356,333     $ 1,104,770  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07 %   7.69 %   11.29 %   6.32 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.05 %   11.97 %   16.99 %   9.95 %
               
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)              
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 141,218     $ 124,146     $ 280,823     $ 236,657  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762     1,416     3,523     2,547  
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 142,980     $ 125,562     $ 284,346     $ 239,204  
               
Average earning assets $ 16,819,978     $ 13,103,159     $ 16,641,045     $ 12,497,307  
               
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 %   3.81 %   3.40 %   3.81 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.41     3.85     3.45     3.85  
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.09     0.16     0.11     0.10  
               
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

 For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021   2020   2021   2020
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 141,218     $ 124,146     $ 280,823     $ 236,657  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762     1,416     3,523     2,547  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 142,980     125,562     284,346     239,204  
Noninterest income 33,164     30,637     63,481     56,454  
Securities gains, net (2,842 )   (2,006 )   (2,812 )   (3,664 )
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (83 )   (680 )   27     (449 )
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 526     (9 )   (391 )   1,556  
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 173,745     $ 153,504     $ 344,651     $ 293,101  
               
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 103,376     $ 90,439     $ 205,799     $ 181,298  
Less:              
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415     2,696     4,931     5,677  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345     791     1,380     975  
Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 183     701     377     717  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210     673     3,138     2,049  
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 99,223     $ 85,578     $ 195,973     $ 171,880  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 57.11 %   55.75 %   56.86 %   58.64 %
               
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 44     $ 122     $ 578     $ 166  
Occupancy 1         10      
Furniture and equipment 41     15     648     39  
Professional fees 63     505     733     1,501  
Advertising 6     4     162     93  
Other noninterest expenses 55     27     1,007     250  
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 210     $ 673     $ 3,138     $ 2,049  
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $     $ 0.01     $ 0.06     $ 0.04  
 
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020   6/30/2020
PPP I loan balances $ 374,174     $ 739,562     $ 957,785     $ 1,128,035     $ 1,124,430  
Average PPP I loan balances 597,703     841,262     1,064,863     1,128,488     916,405  
                   
PPP I fee income $ 7,313     $ 7,464     $ 9,109     $ 4,542     $ 3,655  
PPP I interest income 1,445     2,087     2,697     2,920     2,362  
Total PPP I interest income $ 8,758     $ 9,551     $ 11,806     $ 7,462     $ 6,017  
                   
PPP II loan balances $ 455,001     $ 415,766     $     $     $  
Average PPP II loan balances 449,856     151,255              
                   
PPP II fee income $ 1,263     $ 223     $     $     $  
PPP II interest income 1,165     375              
Total PPP II interest income $ 2,428     $ 598     $     $     $  
                   
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income                  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.31 %   3.39 %   3.44 %   3.59 %   3.90 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.35     3.44     3.48     3.64     3.95  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.93     1.03     0.97     1.01     1.14  
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.95     1.06     1.00     1.16     1.18  
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52     0.58     0.56     0.59     0.71  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.13     0.07     0.01     1.05     0.12  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.31     1.46     1.45     1.30     1.48  
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.47     1.63     1.62     1.48     1.69  
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.18     0.18     0.25     0.19     0.26  
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.21     $ 0.19     $ 0.24     $ 0.16     $ 0.13  


  As of and For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Average PPP I loan balances $ 718,810     $ 458,202  
Average PPP II loan balances 301,380      
       
PPP I and II fee income $ 16,263     $ 3,655  
PPP I and II interest income 5,072     2,362  
Total PPP I and II interest income $ 21,335     $ 6,017  
       
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income      
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.35 %   3.85 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.40     3.90  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.10     0.18  
       
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.40     $ 0.13  
       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.




