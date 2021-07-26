checkAd

CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) approved a $0.093* per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

*The dividend will be carried out to six decimal places to most closely approximate the $0.28 per share dividend amount prior to the three-for-one stock split that occurred on June 28, 2021.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Contact:
Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397





