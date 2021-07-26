Cerecor Announces Positive Initial Phase 1b Results for CERC-002 in Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease Patients

Positive results for low-dose cohort of CERC-002 (1.0 mg/kg) in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients who had previously failed three or more lines of biologic therapies, including anti-TNF alpha treatments



Mean reduction in LIGHT levels of approximately 80% compared to baseline signify a dramatic and rapid reduction of LIGHT levels correlating to the pharmacodynamic effect of CERC-002

Clinically meaningful endoscopic improvement in 75% (3/4) of subjects, as determined by colonoscopy (SES-CD score)

CERC-002 was well tolerated with no drug-related severe adverse events

Cohort 2 (3.0 mg/kg dose) fully enrolled; complete data anticipated in 2H21

Promising initial results support expansion to patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis refractory to anti-TNF alpha therapies

The Company believes this second positive proof-of-concept study with CERC-002 further validates the LIGHT mechanism of action in inflammatory diseases



ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for immunologic, immuno-oncologic and rare genetic disorders, today announced positive initial results from a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study evaluating CERC-002, an investigational first-in-class fully human anti-LIGHT (tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14 (TNFSF14)) monoclonal antibody, in adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD). Crohn’s disease is a disorder affecting as many as 780,000 people in the United States.

Initial Phase 1b Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial Results

This is a Phase 1b, open-label, dose-escalation, signal-finding, multi-center study. The ongoing study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and short-term efficacy of CERC-002 in adults with moderate to severe, active Crohn’s disease who have previously failed anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha (anti-TNFα) treatment. The study is a pilot study using a dose-escalation design to characterize the safety and tolerability of two different doses of CERC-002 (1.0 mg/kg and 3.0 mg/kg). All subjects receive a total of four doses of CERC-002 by subcutaneous (SQ) injection at 14-day intervals. The trial is designed to initially evaluate two doses of CERC-002 – 1 mg/kg SQ every two weeks and 3 mg/kg SQ every two weeks. The treatment period of the study is eight weeks – when enrolled subjects are evaluated for safety throughout and colonoscopies are performed at baseline and then again at eight weeks. Subjects enrolled in the study must have moderate to severe disease based on simple endoscopic score for Crohn’s disease (SES-CD) of at least seven and must have failed at least one anti-TNF alpha therapy.