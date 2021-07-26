checkAd

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Dates of Special Shareholder Meetings in Connection with the Proposed Acquisition by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that, following a hearing before the Irish High Court, it has scheduled special shareholder meetings for Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in connection with the proposed acquisition of Strongbridge by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”) (the “Acquisition”).

As previously announced on May 24, 2021, Strongbridge and Xeris entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge in a stock and CVR transaction for a transaction equity value of approximately $267 million, based on the closing price of Xeris’ common stock of $3.47 on May 21, 2021 and Strongbridge’s fully diluted share capital. The Acquisition will be effected by means of a “scheme of arrangement” under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act of 2014.

Holders of Strongbridge ordinary shares as of 5:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. on July 27, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the special meetings. The first meeting, which is the special meeting called by the Irish High Court, will be held on September 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. (5:00 p.m. Irish Time), at 900 Northbrook Drive, Suite 200, Trevose, Pennsylvania, 19053, USA. The second meeting, which is the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, will be held on September 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. Irish Time), at 900 Northbrook Drive, Suite 200, Trevose, Pennsylvania, 19053, USA, or, if later, as soon as possible after the first meeting ends. Both meetings are being held to seek shareholder approval of the Acquisition in accordance with Irish law. The approval of related matters by Strongbridge shareholders will also be sought at the extraordinary general meeting.

Shareholders in Ireland may participate in the special meetings by audio link at the offices of Arthur Cox LLP, Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland.

Strongbridge expects to begin mailing a joint proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders in the coming days. The proxy statement will also constitute a scheme circular under Irish law and will provide important information about the Acquisition for Strongbridge shareholders as well as instructions for shareholders on voting online, by mail, by telephone or in person.

