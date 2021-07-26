AAR named to “Top 100 for 2021” by DefenseNews

checkAd

Wood Dale, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, has once again been named as a “Top 100 for 2021” defense company by DefenseNews.

DefenseNews publishes a list of the top 100 defense companies each year based on their defense revenues. Globally, revenues of the top 100 defense companies climbed for a fifth consecutive year, a sign that 2020 was good for the defense industry despite the pandemic.

“AAR is honored to be recognized again as a top 100 defense company,” said Nick Gross, AAR Senior Vice President Integrated Solutions. “We saw continued strong performance and growth across our global government portfolio. The incredible skills and resiliency of our employees made the difference and helped propel us through this very unique and turbulent year.” 

For the full listing of the DefenseNews Top 100 for 2021 Companies, click here.

For more information about AAR´s government business, please visit aarcorp.com/integrated-solutions/government-solutions/.

For AAR´s veteran career options, visit aarcorp.com/careers/explore/#vets.

# # #

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including the Company’s continued strong performance and growth across its global government portfolio. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. 
CONTACT: Daniela Pietsch
AAR Corp
+16302275100
editor@aarcorp.com




