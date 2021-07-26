checkAd

RiceBran Technologies to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 3rd, at 4:30 PM EST

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The call information is as follows:

  • Date: August 3, 2021
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
  • Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 844-369-8770
  • Dial-In number for international callers: 862-298-0840
  • Webcast: https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. EST on August 3, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. EST on August 17, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 42240.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657094/RiceBran-Technologies-to-Host-Q2-202 ...

