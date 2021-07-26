Sterling Construction Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Release and Conference Call

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that it plans to issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Monday, August 2, 2021 after the stock market closes.

Sterling’s management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:00 am ET/8:00 am CT to discuss the 2021 second quarter results, as well as the 2021 outlook. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Construction call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Investor Presentations & Webcast section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.