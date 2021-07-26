HomeStreet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

ROE: 16.3% ROTCE: 17.2%

ROAA: 1.59%

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST) (including its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company" or "HomeStreet"), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. As we present non-GAAP measures in this release, the reader should refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth below under the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

“Our second quarter results continued our outstanding start to 2021,” stated Mark Mason, HomeStreet’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Each of our lines of business continues to meet or exceed our expectations and the strong credit quality of our loan portfolio continues to improve. Our earnings for the second quarter remained solid as higher net interest income, lower noninterest expenses and a recovery of our allowance for credit losses offset an expected decrease in single family mortgage volumes and profit margins. Our higher net interest income benefited from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness, higher loan portfolio balances and still declining deposit costs. Additionally, our continuing strategic focus on improving our operating efficiency and deposit composition is evident in our results over the last year.”

Operating Results Second quarter compared to first quarter 2021 Net income: $29.2 million compared with $29.7 million

Earnings per fully diluted share: $1.37 compared to $1.35

Net interest margin: 3.45%, compared to 3.29%

ROE: 16.3% compared to 16.4%

ROTCE: 17.2% compared to 17.3%

Return on average assets: 1.59% compared to 1.65%

Efficiency ratio: 62.8% compared to 60.0%

Financial Position Second quarter compared to first quarter 2021 Loan portfolio originations: $912 million, a 19% increase

Single family loans held for sale originations: $563 million, a 10% decrease

Commercial and consumer noninterest-bearing deposits increased 8%

Period ending cost of deposits: 0.16%, compared to 0.21%

Book value per share: $34.09, compared to $32.84

Tangible book value per share: $32.53, compared to $31.31

“Our loan portfolio originations were $912 million in the second quarter, resulting in a 2% increase in loans held for investment,” added Mr. Mason. “Excluding the impact of the paydown in PPP loans, and despite continuing high levels of prepayments, our loans held for investment increased $278 million, an annualized rate of 23%. Of note, we originated $1.2 billion of CRE loans, including multifamily, non-owner occupied and construction loans in the first half of this year, a record for the Company. Additionally, our deposit composition continued to improve as noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 26%.”

Other Repurchased a total of 565,356 shares of our common stock at an average price of $44.22 per share during the second quarter

Declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.25 per share in the quarter

Mr. Mason concluded, “Since June 2019 and the beginning of 2021, we have repurchased over 24% and 5%, respectively of our outstanding shares. We anticipate continuing to efficiently retain capital for growth and return excess capital to shareholders.”

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, will conduct a quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mark K. Mason, President and CEO, and John M. Michel, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss second quarter 2021 results and provide an update on recent events. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register in advance at http://dpregister.com/10157456 or may join the call by dialing 1-877-508-9589 (1-855-669-9657 in Canada and 1-412-317-1075 internationally) shortly before 1:00 p.m. ET.

A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10157456.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. Certain information about our business can be found on our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning HomeStreet, Inc. (and any consolidated subsidiaries of HomeStreet, Inc.) and its operations, performance and financial condition, as well as plans and expectations for future actions and events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on many beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to us, and include our expectations about future performance and financial condition, long term value creation, capital management, reduction in volatility, reliability of earnings, provisions and allowances for credit losses, cost reduction initiatives, performance of our continued operations relative to our past operations, and restructuring activities. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would" and similar expressions (including the negative of these terms) may help identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date.

We caution readers that actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Among other things, we face limitations and risks associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and the extent to which it has impacted and will continue to impact our business, operations and performance, which could have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, borrowers, and share price; recent restructuring activities; challenges to our ability to efficiently expand our banking operations, meet our growth targets, maintain our competitive position, generate positive net income and cash flow and return capital to our shareholders; our inability to implement all or a significant portion of the cost reduction measures we have identified; the possibility that the results of such measures may fall short of our financial and operational expectations; adverse impacts to our business of reducing the size of our operations; changes in general political and economic conditions that impact our markets and our business; actions by our regulators that affect monetary and fiscal policy; regulatory and legislative actions that may increase capital requirements or otherwise constrain our ability to do business; our ability to maintain electronic and physical security of our customer data and our information systems; our ability to maintain compliance with current and evolving laws and regulations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; employee litigation risk arising from current or past operations including but not limited to various restructuring activities undertaken by the Bank in recent years; our ability to make accurate estimates of the value of our non-cash assets and liabilities; our ability to operate our business efficiently in a time of lower revenues and increases in the competition in our industry and across our markets; increases in competition; unfavorable changes in general economic conditions; the ability of our customers to meet their debt obligations; consumer confidence and spending habits either nationally or in the regional and local market areas in which we do business; and the extent of our success in resolving problem assets. In addition, we may not recognize all or a substantial portion of the value of our rate-lock loan activity due to challenges our customers may face in meeting current underwriting standards. A discussion of the factors that may pose a risk to the achievement of our business goals and our operational and financial objectives is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We strongly recommend readers review those disclosures in conjunction with the discussions herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These supplemental performance measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures provided by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure may also be a financial metric that is not required by GAAP or other applicable requirement.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by providing additional information used by management that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate a comparison of our performance to prior periods. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the information below, we have provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure.

In this press release, we use the following non-GAAP measures: (i) tangible common equity and tangible assets as we believe this information is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which excluded intangible assets from the calculation of capital ratios; (ii) core earnings which exclude certain nonrecurring charges primarily related to our discontinued operations and restructuring activities as we believe this measure is a better comparison to be used for projecting future results; and (iii) an efficiency ratio which is the ratio of noninterest expenses to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding certain items of income or expense and excluding taxes incurred and payable to the state of Washington as such taxes are not classified as income taxes and we believe including them in noninterest expenses impacts the comparability of our results to those companies whose operations are in states where assessed taxes on business are classified as income taxes.

HomeStreet, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures: As of or for the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Tangible book value per share Shareholders' equity $ 708,731 $ 701,463 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (32,295 ) (32,587 ) Tangible shareholders' equity $ 676,436 $ 668,876 Common shares outstanding 20,791,659 21,360,514 Computed amount $ 32.53 $ 31.31 Core earnings Net income $ 29,157 29,663 Adjustments (tax effected) Restructuring related charges — — Total $ 29,157 $ 29,663 Return on average tangible equity (annualized) Average shareholders' equity $ 718,838 $ 731,719 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles (32,487 ) (32,777 ) Average tangible equity $ 686,351 $ 698,942 Net income $ 29,157 $ 29,663 Adjustments (tax effected) Amortization on core deposit intangibles 229 236 $ 29,386 $ 29,899 Ratio 17.2 % 17.3 % (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Return on average tangible equity (annualized) - Core Average tangible equity (per above) $ 686,351 $ 698,942 Core earnings above $ 29,157 $ 29,663 Adjustments (tax effected): Amortization on core deposit intangibles 229 236 Tangible income applicable to shareholders $ 29,386 $ 29,899 Ratio 17.2 % 17.3 % Return on average assets (annualized) - Core Average assets $ 7,342,275 $ 7,310,408 Core earnings (per above) 29,157 29,663 Ratio 1.59 % 1.65 % Efficiency ratio Noninterest expense Total $ 52,815 $ 56,608 Adjustments: Legal fees recovery 1,900 — State of Washington taxes (602 ) (579 ) Adjusted total $ 54,113 $ 56,029 Total revenues Net interest income $ 57,972 $ 54,517 Noninterest income 28,224 38,833 Adjusted total $ 86,196 $ 93,350 Ratio 62.8 % 60.0 % Core diluted earnings per share Core earnings (per above) $ 29,157 $ 29,663 Fully diluted shares 21,287,974 21,961,828 Ratio $ 1.37 $ 1.35 Effective tax rate used in computations above 22.0 % 19.3 %

