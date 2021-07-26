checkAd

FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Charles Freund, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with second quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0784, or for international callers (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13722058. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

