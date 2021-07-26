Ameriprise Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Return on Equity, ex AOCI (1)

Second quarter adjusted operating earnings per diluted share was $5.27. Adjusted operating EPS increased 39 percent from the prior year excluding a negative prior year period tax impact of $1.14 per diluted share, reflecting strong business growth. Perspective from Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer “Ameriprise delivered a strong second quarter and a record first half in operating revenue, earnings and EPS, as we continue to build on our momentum. We are delivering an excellent client experience and deepening relationships, which is driving continued growth in the business. “In the quarter, nearly 80 percent of revenue and pretax earnings were driven by our asset-light Advice and Wealth Management and Asset Management businesses. “We also announced a number of important strategic actions, including the acquisition of BMO’s EMEA asset management business and a significant reinsurance transaction. Together, these moves complement our organic growth while also adding key capabilities and generating shareholder value.” Second quarter GAAP net income per diluted share was $4.88, which was impacted by market changes that affected the valuation of derivatives. In the prior year period, results were impacted by changes in the company’s credit spread and the valuation of derivatives used to hedge the company’s variable annuity living benefit guarantees. Adjusted operating net revenue was $3.4 billion, a 22 percent increase from strong organic growth. General and administrative expenses were well managed in light of business growth, up 6 percent. Assets under management and administration were up 28 percent to $1.2 trillion, a record high from strong client flows in Wealth and Asset Management, as well as market appreciation. The company continues to generate strong organic growth, with over $16 billion of client net inflows from Advice & Wealth Management and Asset Management. Investment performance at Columbia Threadneedle Investments remains excellent with 110 funds with 4- and 5-star Morningstar ratings. The company returned $585 million of capital to shareholders in the quarter, which was 92 percent of adjusted operating earnings. During the quarter, the company made substantial progress in expanding its growth businesses and reducing its risk profile. On June 29, 2021, Ameriprise announced that its insurance subsidiaries entered into an agreement to reinsure approximately $8.0 billion of fixed annuities, which will free up approximately $700 million of capital. In July, the RiverSource Life Insurance Company transaction closed. Ameriprise is on track to close its acquisition of BMO’s EMEA Asset Management business in the fourth quarter of 2021. The acquisition expands key capabilities in attractive and growing market segments where BMO EMEA Asset Management has leading positions. (1) Return on equity excluding AOCI is calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.

As indicated, the severe market dislocation and steep interest rate reduction in the first quarter of 2020 related to COVID-19 distorted the company’s prior year GAAP and operating results. This included a tax benefit from a projected net operating loss (NOL) in the first quarter of 2020 that was reversed in the second quarter of 2020.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Advice & Wealth Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in millions, unaudited) 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 1,980 $ 1,537 29% Distribution expenses 1,194 913 (31)% G&A / other expense 363 353 (3)% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 423 $ 271 56% Pretax adjusted operating margin 21.4 % 17.6 % 380 bps

Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in billions, unless otherwise noted) 2021 2020 Total client assets $ 807 $ 630 28% Total client net flows (1) $ 9.5 $ 6.2 54% Wrap net flows (1) $ 10.0 $ 5.6 78% AWM cash balance $ 39.2 $ 38.6 2% Average gross yield on cash balances (in bps) 63 79 Adjusted operating net revenue per advisor (TTM in thousands) $ 731 $ 669 9% Adjusted for interest rates (2) $ 731 $ 641 14% (1) See definition on page 12. (2) Adjusted for impact from interest rates. See reconciliation on page 28.

Advice & Wealth Management pretax adjusted operating earnings were $423 million, up 56 percent driven by continued robust client net flows, higher transactional activity, market appreciation and disciplined expense management. Pretax adjusted operating margin increased 380 basis points. On a sequential basis, pretax operating earnings increased 9 percent and pretax adjusted operating margin expanded 70 basis points.

Adjusted operating net revenues grew 29 percent to $2.0 billion, reflecting strong client net flows and market appreciation. On a sequential basis, revenues increased 5 percent.

Total expenses were $1.6 billion, reflecting higher distribution expense related to strong organic growth. General and administrative expense was well managed and increased 3 percent, reflecting the cost associated with increased activity and performance-based compensation expense.

Total client assets grew 28 percent to $807 billion, with continued robust total client flows of $9.5 billion in the quarter. The company’s ability to meet client needs efficiently and effectively is translating into excellent organic growth. Advisor productivity remains high with a 78 percent increase in flows in the investment advisory business and a 29 percent increase in transactional activity. Wrap net flows were $10.0 billion, representing the third consecutive quarter at or above $9.0 billion of net flows. Cash balances remain elevated at $39.2 billion with an opportunity for clients to put cash back to work in the future.

Adjusted operating net revenue per advisor on a trailing 12-month basis was $731,000. Excluding the decline in short-term interest rates, adjusted net revenue per advisor increased 14 percent. Total advisors were 10,047, up 2 percent, from a combination of high advisor retention and the addition of 42 experienced advisors in the quarter.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in millions, unaudited) 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 879 $ 668 32% Distribution expenses 282 220 (28)% G&A / other expenses 344 307 (12)% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 253 $ 141 79% Net pretax adjusted operating margin (1) 45.4 % 34.5 % Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in billions) 2021 2020 Total segment AUM $ 593 $ 476 25% Net Flows Global Retail net flows $ 4.2 $ 3.1 38% Global Institutional net flows, ex. legacy insurance partners flows 3.9 0.8 NM Legacy insurance partners flows (1.4) (1.3) (7)% Total segment net flows $ 6.7 $ 2.6 NM Model delivery AUA Flows (2) $ 0.9 $ 0.3 NM (1) See reconciliation on page 13. (2) Estimated based on the period to period change in assets less calculated performance based on strategy returns on a one-quarter lag. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Asset Management pretax adjusted operating earnings were $253 million, up 79 percent, reflecting strong market appreciation and the cumulative benefit of net inflows. The net pretax adjusted operating margin was 45.4 percent. On a sequential basis, pretax operating earnings increased 11 percent and pretax adjusted operating margin expanded 150 basis points.

Adjusted operating revenues increased 32 percent to $879 million from the cumulative benefit of inflows and higher equity markets. The overall fee rate remained strong at 52 basis points. On a sequential basis, revenues increased 6 percent.

Adjusted operating expenses increased 19 percent. General and administrative expenses grew 12 percent driven primarily from strong business performance that drove higher compensation expense and foreign exchange translation, as well as the costs associated with increased activity levels.

Total assets under management increased 25 percent to $593 billion reflecting equity market appreciation and net inflows. Investment performance remained strong across equity, fixed income and asset-allocation strategies.

In the quarter, net inflows were $6.7 billion, an improvement of $4.1 billion from a year ago. Net inflows were $8.1 billion excluding legacy insurance partners outflows, reflecting a continuation of positive flow trends across multiple distribution channels and strategies:

Retail net inflows were $4.2 billion. Net inflows in North America were $5.1 billion with notable inflows in the broker-dealer channel, which were partially offset by outflows in EMEA.

Global institutional net inflows were $3.9 billion, with gross sales across multiple strategies.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Retirement & Protection Solutions Segment (1) Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in millions, unaudited) 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 808 $ 755 7% Expenses 626 533 (17)% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 182 $ 222 (18)%

Retirement & Protection Solutions pretax adjusted operating earnings were $182 million. Results in the prior year period benefited from lower surrenders and withdrawals that reduced the amortization of deferred acquisition costs. Results in the current quarter reflect higher distribution expenses associated with improved sales trends, compared to a year ago when sales were depressed from the environment. Overall claims remain within expected ranges.

Retirement sales increased 88 percent year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Retirement sales reflect the ongoing shift to lower risk products. Variable annuity sales without living benefit guarantees represented 66 percent of variable annuity sales in the quarter. This shift is improving the risk profile of our inforce block, with account values with living benefit riders down over 2 percentage points year-over-year to 62 percent. Annuity net amount at risk as a percent of account values was de minimis at 0.3 percent for living benefits and 0.1 percent for death benefits.

Sales of protection products nearly doubled from a year ago with a product mix shift that is consistent with our focused approach. Sales of higher-margin accumulation VUL products increased substantially while sales shifted away from indexed UL products as expected given pricing changes that reflect the low interest rate environment.

(1) Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes Retirement Solutions (Variable Annuities and Payout Annuities) and Protection Solutions (Life and Disability Insurance). Fixed Annuities moved to the Corporate & Other segment in Q3 2020 as a closed block. Prior periods have been restated.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate & Other Segment (1) Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in millions, unaudited) 2021 2020 Corporate & Other, excluding Closed Blocks $ (74) $ (77) 4% Closed Blocks (2) (3) 20 NM Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ (77) $ (57) (35)% Long Term Care $ 3 $ 17 (82)% Fixed Annuities (6) 3 NM Closed Blocks pretax adjusted operating earnings $ (3) $ 20 NM (1) Fixed Annuities was moved into the Corporate & Other segment as a closed block. Prior periods have been restated. (2) Long Term Care and Fixed Annuities. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Total Corporate & Other pretax adjusted operating loss was $77 million.

Corporate & Other, excluding Closed Blocks, pretax adjusted operating loss was $74 million. Results in the quarter included $7 million of affordable housing impairments.

Long Term Care pretax adjusted operating earnings were $3 million, down from last year as mortality and terminations activity returned to pre-COVID levels in the quarter.

Fixed Annuities pretax adjusted operating loss was $6 million from narrowed spreads from low interest rates.

Taxes

The operating effective tax rate was 18.2 percent for the second quarter. The full year operating effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 17 percent.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Consolidated GAAP Results (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ 2,251 $ 1,702 32% $ 2,102 7% Distribution fees 452 375 21% 458 (1)% Net investment income 278 305 (9)% 377 (26)% Premiums, policy and contract charges 364 272 34% 347 5% Other revenues 75 76 (1)% 71 6% Total revenues 3,420 2,730 25% 3,355 2% Banking and deposit interest expense 2 18 89% 5 60% Total net revenues 3,418 2,712 26% 3,350 2% Expenses Distribution expenses 1,233 940 (31)% 1,175 (5)% Interest credited to fixed accounts 124 262 53% 159 22% Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 404 1,467 72% 653 38% Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 63 (248) NM 5 NM Interest and debt expense 43 41 (5)% 42 (2)% General and administrative expense 830 776 (7)% 823 (1)% Total expenses 2,697 3,238 17% 2,857 6% Pretax income 721 (526) NM 493 46% Income tax provision 130 13 NM 56 NM Net income $ 591 $ (539) NM $ 437 35% Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 4.99 $ (4.31) $ 3.65 Earnings per diluted share $ 4.88 $ (4.31) $ 3.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 118.4 125.0 119.8 Diluted 121.2 126.2 122.2 NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Consolidated Highlights and Capital Summary (in millions unless otherwise noted, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Assets Under Management and Administration Advice & Wealth Management AUM $ 426,500 $ 314,820 35% $ 396,533 8% Asset Management AUM 593,366 476,121 25% 564,131 5% Corporate AUM 100 71 41% 97 3% Eliminations (42,025) (31,928) (32)% (39,655) (6)% Total Assets Under Management 977,941 759,084 29% 921,106 6% Total Assets Under Administration 233,334 187,696 24% 222,887 5% Total AUM and AUA $ 1,211,275 $ 946,780 28% $ 1,143,993 6% S&P 500 Daily average 4,182 2,927 43% 3,861 8% Period end 4,298 3,100 39% 3,973 8% Weighted Equity Index (WEI) (1) Daily average 2,858 1,975 45% 2,662 7% Period end 2,921 2,099 39% 2,725 7% Common shares Beginning balance 116.0 122.3 (5)% 116.8 (1)% Repurchases (1.7) (1.7) - (1.7) - Issuances 0.2 — - 1.8 (89)% Other (0.2) — - (0.9) 78% Total common shares outstanding 114.3 120.6 (5)% 116.0 (1)% Restricted stock units 3.1 3.2 (3)% 3.0 3% Total basic common shares outstanding 117.4 123.8 (5)% 119.0 (1)% Total potentially dilutive shares 2.7 1.8 50% 2.5 8% Total diluted shares 120.1 125.6 (4)% 121.5 (1)% Capital Returned to Shareholders Dividends paid $ 135 $ 131 3% $ 128 5% Common stock share repurchases 450 251 79% 363 24% Total Capital Returned to Shareholders $ 585 $ 382 53% $ 491 19% (1) Weighted Equity Index is an Ameriprise calculated proxy for equity market movements calculated using a weighted average of the S&P 500, Russell 2000, Russell Midcap and MSCI EAFE indices based on North America distributed equity assets.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Advice & Wealth Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Revenues Management and financial advice fees: Advisory fees $ 1,113 $ 797 40% $ 1,028 8% Financial planning fees 93 86 8% 88 6% Transaction and other fees 93 86 8% 89 4% Total management and financial advice fees 1,299 969 34% 1,205 8% Distribution fees: Mutual funds 212 170 25% 207 2% Insurance and annuity 252 196 29% 240 5% Other products 98 87 13% 112 (13)% Total distribution fees 562 453 24% 559 1% Net investment income 63 77 (18)% 64 (2)% Other revenues 58 56 4% 56 4% Total revenues 1,982 1,555 27% 1,884 5% Banking and deposit interest expense 2 18 89% 5 60% Adjusted operating total net revenues 1,980 1,537 29% 1,879 5% Expenses Distribution expenses 1,194 913 (31)% 1,135 (5)% Interest and debt expense 2 3 33% 3 33% General and administrative expense 361 350 (3)% 352 (3)% Adjusted operating expenses 1,557 1,266 (23)% 1,490 (4)% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 423 $ 271 56% $ 389 9% Pretax adjusted operating margin 21.4 % 17.6 % 20.7 % Pretax adjusted operating earnings by product Certificates and Banking - Combined $ 18 $ 18 - $ 19 (5)% Wealth Management & Distribution 405 253 60% 370 9% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 423 $ 271 56% $ 389 9%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Advice & Wealth Management Segment Operating Metrics (in millions unless otherwise noted, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) AWM Total Client Assets $ 807,335 $ 630,202 28% $ 761,566 6% Total Client Flows (1) $ 9,530 $ 6,182 54% $ 9,305 2% Total Wrap Accounts Beginning assets $ 399,817 $ 275,505 45% $ 380,013 5% Net flows (2) 10,024 5,623 78% 10,413 (4)% Market appreciation (depreciation) and other (2) 20,162 36,487 (45)% 9,391 NM Total wrap ending assets $ 430,003 $ 317,615 35% $ 399,817 8% Advisory wrap account assets ending balance (3) $ 425,200 $ 313,898 35% $ 395,299 8% Brokerage Cash & Certificates Balances On-balance sheet (Net Investment Income) On-balance sheet - broker dealer $ 3,383 $ 3,332 2% $ 3,385 - On-balance sheet - bank 8,671 5,298 64% 7,985 9% On-balance sheet - certificate 5,749 7,451 (23)% 6,258 (8)% Total on-balance sheet $ 17,803 $ 16,081 11% $ 17,628 1% Off-balance sheet (Distribution Fees) Off-balance sheet - broker dealer $ 21,391 $ 22,498 (5)% $ 22,733 (6)% Total brokerage cash & certificates balances $ 39,194 $ 38,579 2% $ 40,361 (3)% Gross Fee Yield On-balance sheet - broker dealer 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.10 % On-balance sheet - bank 1.32 % 1.65 % 1.37 % On-balance sheet - certificates 1.13 % 1.83 % 1.22 % Off-balance sheet - broker dealer 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.28 % Weighted Average Gross Fee Yield 0.63 % 0.79 % 0.65 % Financial Advisors Employee advisors 2,104 2,116 (1)% 2,107 - Franchisee advisors 7,943 7,778 2% 7,924 - Total financial advisors 10,047 9,894 2% 10,031 - Advisor Retention Employee 91.4 % 90.9 % 92.0 % Franchisee 94.1 % 93.4 % 94.4 % (1) Total client flows represent inflows of client cash and securities less client outfows. Inflows include dividends and interest; outflows include fees. Excludes short-term and long-term capital gain distributions. (2) Beginning in Q1 2021, wrap net flows is calculated including dividends and interest less fees, which were previously recorded in market appreciation (depreciation) and other. Net flows excludes short-term and long-term capital gain distributions. Prior periods have been restated. (3) Advisory wrap account assets represent those assets for which clients receive advisory services and are the primary driver of revenue earned on wrap accounts. Clients may hold non-advisory investments in their wrap accounts that do not incur an advisory fee. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Revenues Management and financial advice fees: Asset management fees: Retail $ 567 $ 417 36% $ 531 7% Institutional 131 101 30% 123 7% Transaction and other fees 56 45 24% 52 8% Revenue from other sources (1) 4 7 (43)% 7 (43)% Total management and financial advice fees 758 570 33% 713 6% Distribution fees: Mutual funds 69 55 25% 67 3% Insurance and annuity 49 41 20% 47 4% Total distribution fees 118 96 23% 114 4% Net investment income 2 1 NM 1 NM Other revenues 1 1 - — - Total revenues 879 668 32% 828 6% Banking and deposit interest expense — — - — - Adjusted operating total net revenues 879 668 32% 828 6% Expenses Distribution expenses 282 220 (28)% 268 (5)% Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 3 3 - 3 - Interest and debt expense 1 1 - 1 - General and administrative expense 340 303 (12)% 328 (4)% Adjusted operating expenses 626 527 (19)% 600 (4)% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 253 $ 141 79% $ 228 11% Net Pretax Adjusted Operating Margin Reconciliation Adjusted operating total net revenues $ 879 $ 668 32% $ 828 6% Distribution pass thru revenues (225) (177) (27)% (217) (4)% Subadvisory and other pass thru revenues (94) (76) (24)% (87) (8)% Net adjusted operating revenues $ 560 $ 415 35% $ 524 7% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 253 $ 141 79% $ 228 11% Adjusted operating net investment income (2) (1) NM (1) NM Amortization of intangibles 3 3 - 3 - Net adjusted operating earnings $ 254 $ 143 78% $ 230 10% Pretax adjusted operating margin 28.8 % 21.1 % 27.5 % Net pretax adjusted operating margin (2) 45.4 % 34.5 % 43.9 % Performance fees (3) Performance fees $ 3 $ 1 NM $ 1 NM Performance fee related to general and administrative expense — — - — - Net performance fees $ 3 $ 1 NM $ 1 NM (1) Includes revenue from separate accounts that qualify as investment contracts under insurance accounting standards. (2) Calculated as net adjusted operating earnings as a percentage of net adjusted operating revenues. (3) Performance fees do not include CLO incentive fees. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Operating Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Total Managed Assets by Type Equity $ 339,032 $ 251,362 35% $ 319,446 6% Fixed income 203,101 183,061 11% 195,020 4% Money market 5,484 4,997 10% 5,766 (5)% Alternative 3,839 3,148 22% 3,841 - Hybrid and other 41,910 33,553 25% 40,058 5% Total managed assets by type $ 593,366 $ 476,121 25% $ 564,131 5% Average Managed Assets by Type (1) Equity $ 330,801 $ 235,797 40% $ 308,816 7% Fixed income 200,246 178,986 12% 195,823 2% Money market 5,823 5,121 14% 5,921 (2)% Alternative 3,812 2,956 29% 3,775 1% Hybrid and other 41,148 33,457 23% 39,212 5% Total average managed assets by type $ 581,830 $ 456,317 28% $ 553,547 5% Managed Assets Rollforward Global Retail Funds Beginning assets $ 340,270 $ 239,038 42% $ 323,483 5% Inflows 19,371 15,925 22% 22,549 (14)% Outflows (17,075) (14,231) (20)% (17,637) 3% Net VP/VIT fund flows (967) (625) (55)% (1,019) 5% Net new flows 1,329 1,069 24% 3,893 (66)% Reinvested dividends 2,874 1,983 45% 717 NM Net flows 4,203 3,052 38% 4,610 (9)% Distributions (3,375) (2,266) (49)% (858) NM Market appreciation (depreciation) and other 18,113 34,278 (47)% 13,187 37% Foreign currency translation (2) 265 34 NM (152) NM Total ending assets 359,476 274,136 31% 340,270 6% % of total retail assets sub-advised 15.9 % 19.2 % 16.4 % Global Institutional Beginning assets 223,861 187,125 20% 223,130 - Inflows (3) 9,320 6,437 45% 7,741 20% Outflows (3) (6,853) (6,892) 1% (7,462) 8% Net flows 2,467 (455) NM 279 NM Market appreciation (depreciation) and other (4) 7,125 15,745 (55)% 176 NM Foreign currency translation (2) 437 (430) NM 276 58% Total ending assets 233,890 201,985 16% 223,861 4% Total managed assets $ 593,366 $ 476,121 25% $ 564,131 5% Total net flows $ 6,670 $ 2,597 NM $ 4,889 36% Legacy insurance partners flows $ (1,353) $ (1,270) (7)% $ (1,262) (7)% Total Assets Under Advisement (5) $ 18,036 $ 10,454 73% $ 16,036 12% Model delivery AUA flows (6) $ 912 $ 315 NM $ 294 NM (1) Average ending balances are calculated using the average of the prior period’s ending balance and all months in the current period. (2) Amounts represent local currency to US dollar translation for reporting purposes. (3) Global Institutional inflows and outflows include net flows from our RiverSource Structured Annuity product beginning in Q1 2020 and Ameriprise Bank, FSB beginning in Q1 2021. (4) Included in Market appreciation (depreciation) and other for Global Institutional is the change in affiliated general account balance excluding net flows related to our Structured Annuity product beginning in Q1 2020 and Ameriprise Bank, FSB beginning in Q1 2021. (5) Assets are presented on a one-quarter lag. (6) Estimated flows based on the period to period change in assets less calculated performance based on strategy returns on a one-quarter lag. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Performance Metrics 2 Qtr 2021 Retail Fund Rankings in Top 2 Quartiles or Above Index Benchmark - Asset Weighted 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Equity 61% 87% 87% 88% Fixed Income 87% 73% 91% 90% Asset Allocation 39% 88% 95% 89% 4- or 5-star Morningstar rated funds Overall 3 year 5 year 10 year Number of Rated Funds 110 100 98 88 Percent of Rated Assets 71% 64% 63% 73% Retail Fund performance rankings for each fund is measured on a consistent basis against the most appropriate peer group or index. Peer Groupings are defined by either Lipper, IA, or Morningstar and based primarily on the Institutional Share Class, Net of Fees. Comparisons to Index are measured Gross of Fees. To calculate asset weighted performance, the sum of the total assets of the funds with above median ranking are divided by total assets of all funds. Funds with more assets will receive a greater share of the total percentage above or below median. Aggregated Asset Allocation Funds may include funds that invest in other Columbia or Threadneedle branded mutual funds included in both equity and fixed income. Morningstar as of 06/30/21. Columbia funds are available for purchase by U.S. customers. Out of 90 Columbia funds (Inst. shares) rated, 18 received a 5-star Overall Rating and 37 received a 4-star Overall Rating. Out of 94 Threadneedle funds (highest rated share class) rated, 20 received a 5-star Overall Rating and 35 received a 4-star Overall Rating. The Overall Morningstar Rating is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. Not all funds are available in all jurisdictions, to all investors or through all firms. 2021 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Retirement & Protection Solutions Segment (1) Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ 234 $ 200 17% $ 222 5% Distribution fees 122 106 15% 116 5% Net investment income 127 129 (2)% 126 1% Premiums, policy and contract charges 325 320 2% 323 1% Other revenues — — - — - Total revenues 808 755 7% 787 3% Banking and deposit interest expense — — - — - Adjusted operating total net revenues 808 755 7% 787 3% Expenses Distribution expenses 134 111 (21)% 129 (4)% Interest credited to fixed accounts 98 97 (1)% 96 (2)% Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 241 212 (14)% 234 (3)% Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 70 30 NM 63 (11)% Interest and debt expense 9 11 18% 10 10% General and administrative expense 74 72 (3)% 72 (3)% Adjusted operating expenses 626 533 (17)% 604 (4)% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 182 $ 222 (18)% $ 183 (1)% (1) Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes Retirement Solutions (Variable Annuities and Payout Annuities) and Protection Solutions (Life and Disability Insurance). Fixed Annuities moved to the Corporate & Other segment in Q3 2020 as a closed block. Prior periods have been restated. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Retirement & Protection Solutions Segment Operating Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Variable Annuities Rollforwards Beginning balance $ 86,964 $ 69,959 24% $ 85,774 1% Deposit 1,597 850 88% 1,428 12% Withdrawals and terminations (1,946) (1,320) (47)% (1,984) 2% Net flows (349) (470) 26% (556) 37% Investment performance and interest credited 3,879 7,992 (51)% 1,746 NM Other — — - — - Total ending balance - contract accumulation values $ 90,494 $ 77,481 17% $ 86,964 4% Variable annuities fixed sub-accounts $ 5,052 $ 5,103 (1)% $ 5,075 - Payout Annuities Reserve Balance $ 1,870 $ 2,008 (7)% $ 1,908 (2)% Life Insurance In Force $ 196,794 $ 194,980 1% $ 196,164 - Net Amount at Risk (Life) $ 37,465 $ 38,950 (4)% $ 37,636 - Net Policyholder Reserves VUL/UL $ 14,593 $ 12,387 18% $ 14,106 3% Term and whole life 171 178 (4)% 172 (1)% Disability insurance 494 505 (2)% 503 (2)% Other insurance 629 661 (5)% 637 (1)% Total net policyholder reserves $ 15,887 $ 13,731 16% $ 15,418 3% DAC Ending Balances Variable Annuities DAC $ 1,799 $ 1,614 11% $ 1,792 - Life and Health DAC $ 799 $ 836 (4)% $ 839 (5)% NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate Segment Adjusted Operating Results and Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Corporate Excluding Long Term Care and Fixed Annuities Adjusted Operating Income Statements Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ — $ — - $ — - Distribution fees — — - — - Net investment income (20) (22) 9% (1) NM Premiums, policy and contract charges 1 — - — - Other revenues 3 4 (25)% 1 NM Total revenues (16) (18) 11% — - Banking and deposit interest expense 1 1 - — - Adjusted operating total net revenues (17) (19) 11% — - Expenses Distribution expenses — — - — - Interest credited to fixed accounts — — - — - Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses — — - — - Amortization of deferred acquisition costs — — - — - Interest and debt expense 9 9 - 7 (29)% General and administrative expense 48 49 2% 56 14% Adjusted operating expenses 57 58 2% 63 10% Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ (74) $ (77) 4% $ (63) (17)% NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate Segment Adjusted Operating Results and Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Long Term Care Adjusted Operating Income Statements Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ — $ — - $ — - Distribution fees — — - — - Net investment income 38 40 (5)% 38 - Premiums, policy and contract charges 24 25 (4)% 24 - Other revenues — — - — - Total revenues 62 65 (5)% 62 - Banking and deposit interest expense — — - — - Adjusted operating total net revenues 62 65 (5)% 62 - Expenses Distribution expenses (3) (3) - (3) - Interest credited to fixed accounts — — - — - Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 52 42 (24)% 11 NM Amortization of deferred acquisition costs — — - — - Interest and debt expense 2 2 - 3 33% General and administrative expense 8 7 (14)% 5 (60)% Adjusted operating expenses 59 48 (23)% 16 NM Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 3 $ 17 (82)% $ 46 (93)% Long Term Care Policyholder Reserves, net of reinsurance (1) Active Life Reserves $ 2,514 $ 2,249 12% $ 2,431 3% Disabled Life Reserves 548 569 (4)% 540 1% Total long term care policyholder reserves, net of reinsurance $ 3,062 $ 2,818 9% $ 2,971 3% (1) SFAS 115 requires GAAP reserves to include all unrealized gains on available for sale securities in the portfolio to be reported as if they were realized on the last day of the accounting period with all financial impacts flowing through other comprehensive income. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate Segment (1) Adjusted Operating Results and Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Fixed Annuities Adjusted Operating Income Statements Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ — $ — - $ — - Distribution fees — — - — - Net investment income 61 70 (13)% 63 (3)% Premiums, policy and contract charges — — - — - Other revenues 13 15 (13)% 14 (7)% Total revenues 74 85 (13)% 77 (4)% Banking and deposit interest expense — — - — - Adjusted operating total net revenues 74 85 (13)% 77 (4)% Expenses Distribution expenses 1 1 - 1 - Interest credited to fixed accounts 62 64 3% 61 (2)% Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 2 — - 2 - Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 2 3 33% 4 50% Interest and debt expense 6 5 (20)% 5 (20)% General and administrative expense 7 9 22% 8 13% Adjusted operating expenses 80 82 2% 81 1% Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ (6) $ 3 NM $ (4) (50)% Fixed Deferred Annuities - ending balance - contract accumulation values $ 7,771 $ 8,116 (4)% $ 7,850 (1)% Tax Equivalent Spread - Fixed Deferred Annuities (2) Gross rate of return of invested assets 2.8 % 3.6 % 3.1 % Crediting rate excluding capitalized interest (3.3) % (3.3) % (3.3) % Tax equivalent margin spread (0.5) % 0.3 % (0.2) % Fixed Deferred Annuities DAC Ending Balance $ 46 $ 44 5% $ 48 (4)% (1) Fixed annuities was moved into the Corporate & Other segment as a closed block. Prior periods have been restated. (2) Attributable to interest sensitive products only, which has been approximately 99% of the total ending fixed deferred annuities accumulation values in the periods reported. The asset earnings rate is a calculated yield based on specifically assigned assets. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Eliminations (1) Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 2 Qtr 2020 % Over/

(Under) 1 Qtr 2021 % Over/

(Under) Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ (38) $ (35) (9)% $ (36) (6)% Distribution fees (350) (280) (25)% (331) (6)% Net investment income (5) (4) (25)% (4) (25)% Premiums, policy and contract charges (7) (8) 13% (8) 13% Other revenues — — - — - Total revenues (400) (327) (22)% (379) (6)% Banking and deposit interest expense (1) (1) - — - Adjusted operating total net revenues (399) (326) (22)% (379) (5)% Expenses Distribution expenses (375) (302) 24% (355) 6% Interest credited to fixed accounts — — - — - Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses (5) (3) 67% (4) 25% Amortization of deferred acquisition costs — — - — - Interest and debt expense (3) (5) (40)% (3) - General and administrative expense (16) (16) - (17) (6)% Adjusted operating expenses (399) (326) 22% (379) 5% Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ — $ — - $ — - (1) The majority of the amounts represent the impact of inter-segment transfer pricing for both revenues and expenses.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Capital Information (in millions, unaudited) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 Long-term Debt Summary Senior notes $ 2,800 $ 2,800 $ 2,800 Finance lease liabilities 44 51 46 Fair value of hedges, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs (11) (16) (12) Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt 2,833 2,835 2,834 Non-recourse debt of consolidated investment entities 2,558 1,489 2,671 Total long-term debt $ 5,391 $ 4,324 $ 5,505 Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt $ 2,833 $ 2,835 $ 2,834 Fair value of hedges, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 11 16 12 Finance lease liabilities (44) (51) (46) Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt excluding fair value of hedges, unamortized discount, debt issuance costs and finance lease liabilities $ 2,800 $ 2,800 $ 2,800 Total equity (1) $ 5,686 $ 6,500 $ 5,502 Equity of consolidated investment entities (6) (5) (1) Total equity excluding CIEs $ 5,680 $ 6,495 $ 5,501 Total Ameriprise Financial capital $ 8,519 $ 9,335 $ 8,336 Total Ameriprise Financial capital excluding fair value of hedges, unamortized discount, debt issuance costs, finance lease liabilities and equity of CIEs $ 8,480 $ 9,295 $ 8,301 Debt to capital Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt to total Ameriprise Financial capital 33.3 % 30.4 % 34.0 % Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt to total Ameriprise Financial capital excluding fair value of hedges, unamortized discount, best issuance costs, finance lease liabilities and equity of CIEs (1) 33.0 % 30.1 % 33.7 % (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,121 $ 6,751 Cash of consolidated investment entities 95 94 Investments 40,745 41,031 Investments of consolidated investment entities 2,611 1,918 Separate account assets 96,854 92,611 Receivables 8,030 7,819 Receivables of consolidated investment entities 48 16 Deferred acquisition costs 2,650 2,532 Restricted and segregated cash and investments 2,382 2,558 Other assets 11,165 10,551 Other assets of consolidated investment entities 2 2 Total Assets $ 171,703 $ 165,883 Liabilities Policyholder account balances, future policy benefits and claims $ 34,222 $ 33,992 Separate account liabilities 96,854 92,611 Customer deposits 17,796 17,641 Short-term borrowings 200 200 Long-term debt 2,833 2,831 Debt of consolidated investment entities 2,558 1,913 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,034 1,998 Other liabilities 9,381 8,761 Other liabilities of consolidated investment entities 139 69 Total Liabilities 166,017 160,016 Equity Ameriprise Financial Common shares ($.01 par) 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 9,049 8,822 Retained earnings 16,057 15,292 Treasury stock (19,883) (18,879) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 460 629 Total Equity 5,686 5,867 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 171,703 $ 165,883

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Disclosed Items - Included in Adjusted Operating Earnings (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2021 Corporate Affordable Housing

Investment

Adjustment (1) Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ — Distribution fees — Net investment income (7) Premiums, policy and contract charges — Other revenues — Total revenues (7) Banking and deposit interest expense — Adjusted operating total net revenues (7) Expenses Distribution expenses — Interest credited to fixed accounts — Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses — Amortization of deferred acquisition costs — Interest and debt expense — General and administrative expense — Adjusted operating expenses — Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ (7) (1) Adjustment for an affordable housing investment to align it with the remaining tax benefit cash flows

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reconciliation Table: Earnings Quarter Ended

June 30, Per Diluted Share

Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 591 $ (539) $ 4.88 $ (4.31) (3) NM Add: Basic to diluted share conversion — — — 0.04 (4) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) (1) 11 (2) 0.09 (0.02) Add: Market impact on non-traditional long-duration products (1) 87 1,113 0.71 8.82 Add: Mean reversion-related impacts (1) (42) (14) (0.35) (0.12) Add: Market impact of hedges on investments (1) 17 — 0.14 — Add: Integration/restructuring charges (1) 7 2 0.06 0.02 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to consolidated investment entities (2) — (0.02) — Add: Tax effect of adjustments (2) (12) (231) (0.10) (1.83) Adjusted operating earnings $ 639 $ 333 $ 5.27 $ 2.64 100% Less: NOL tax impacts — (144) — (1.14) Adjusted operating earnings excluding NOL tax impacts $ 639 $ 477 $ 5.27 $ 3.78 39% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 118.4 125.0 Diluted 121.2 126.2 (1) Pretax adjusted operating adjustment. (2) Calculated using the statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) Diluted shares used in this calculation represent basic shares due to the net loss. Using actual diluted shares would result in antidilution. (4) Represents the difference of the per share amount for net loss using basic shares compared to the per share amount for net loss using diluted shares.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reconciliation Table: Earnings Year-to-date

June 30, Per Diluted Share

Year-to-date

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 1,028 $ 1,497 $ 8.45 $ 11.77 (28)% Add: Basic to diluted share conversion — — — — Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) (1) 66 (22) 0.54 (0.17) Add: Market impact on non-traditional long-duration products (1) 483 (670) 3.97 (5.27) Add: Mean reversion-related impacts (1) (98) 47 (0.81) 0.37 Add: Market impact of hedges on investments (1) 17 — 0.14 — Add: Integration/restructuring charges (1) 7 3 0.06 0.02 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to consolidated investment entities (3) (2) (0.02) (0.02) Add: Tax effect of adjustments (2) (72) 126 (0.59) 0.99 Adjusted operating earnings $ 1,302 $ 1,027 $ 10.70 $ 8.07 33% Less: NOL tax impacts — — — — Adjusted operating earnings excluding NOL tax impacts $ 1,302 $ 1,027 $ 10.70 $ 8.07 33% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 119.1 125.7 Diluted 121.7 127.2 (1) Pretax adjusted operating adjustment. (2) Calculated using the statutory tax rate of 21%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reconciliation Table: Pretax Adjusted Operating Earnings and Pretax Adjusted Operating Margin Quarter Ended

June 30, (in millions, unaudited) 2021 2020 Total net revenues $ 3,418 $ 2,712 Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) 10 (3) Less: Market impact on non-traditional long-duration products 21 (66) Less: Mean Reversion related impacts 1 1 Less: Market impact of hedges on investments (17) — Less: Integration/restructuring charges — — Less: CIEs revenue 16 15 Adjusted operating total net revenues $ 3,387 $ 2,765 Total expenses $ 2,697 $ 3,238 Less: CIEs expenses 18 15 Less: Integration/restructuring charges 7 2 Less: Market impact on non-traditional long-duration products 108 1,047 Less: Mean reversion-related impacts (41) (13) Less: DAC/DSIC offset to net realized investment gains (losses) (1) (1) Adjusted operating expenses $ 2,606 $ 2,188 Pretax income $ 721 $ (526) Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 781 $ 577 Pretax income margin 21.1 % (19.4) % Pretax adjusted operating margin 23.1 % 20.9 %

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reconciliation Table: General and Administrative Expense Quarter Ended

June 30, % Over/

(Under) (in millions, unaudited) 2021 2020 General and administrative expense $ 830 $ 776 (7)% Less: CIEs expenses 1 — Less: Integration/restructuring charges 7 2 Adjusted operating general and administrative expense $ 822 $ 774 (6)%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reconciliation Table: Effective Tax Rate Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020 (in millions, unaudited) GAAP Adjusted

Operating Pretax income $ (526) $ 577 Income tax provision $ 13 $ 244 Effective tax rate (2.4) % 42.3 %

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reconciliation Table: Effective Tax Rate Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 (in millions, unaudited) GAAP Adjusted

Operating Pretax income $ 721 $ 781 Income tax provision $ 130 $ 142 Effective tax rate 18.1 % 18.2 %