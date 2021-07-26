RBB Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2021
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (“the Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as “the Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The Company reported record net income of $13.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $12.5 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, and $6.5 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
“We are pleased to report diluted earnings per share of $0.67, for the second quarter,” said Alan Thian, President and CEO of Royal Business Bank. “Continued focus on our deposit franchise reduced the cost of our interest-bearing deposits and delivered strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits which now comprise 30.6% of total deposits. While our net interest margin declined due to excess liquidity, our disciplined loan origination efforts kept our loan balance and yields stable. Our acquisition of the Hawaiian branch of the Bank of the Orient expands our presence in a vibrant Asian-American community and positions us for profitable growth.”
"Royal Business Bank’s excellent second quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our differentiated business model and commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value," said Dr. James Kao, Chairman of RBB Bancorp. “We remain well-positioned to pursue additional organic and strategic growth opportunities."
Key Performance Ratios
Net income of $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.39%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity of 14.57%, and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity of 12.13%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.47%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity of 14.05%, and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity of 11.64% for the first quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 42.89%, compared to 44.64% for the prior quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to a decrease in non-interest income.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The $572,000 increase was primarily attributable to higher interest income due to a $410.6 million increase in average earning assets and an improvement in deposit costs related to a $259.8 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $138.0 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $183,000 to net interest income in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $481,000 in the first quarter of 2021.
Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $5.0 million from $25.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $670.6 million increase in average earning assets and a $355.5 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $277.7 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to increased loan and deposit originations.
Net interest margin was 3.33% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 40 basis points from 3.73% in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in liquidity combined with a 50 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets and a 40 basis point decrease in the yield on federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other which was partially offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings (FHLB advances, long-term debt and subordinated debentures). Loan discount accretion contributed 2 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 6 basis points in the first quarter of 2021. The majority of the decrease in net interest margin was due to the increase in liquidity.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million from $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by a decrease in loans sold during the quarter. The Company sold $55.4 million fewer loans in the second quarter than in the prior quarter primarily due to selling fewer FNMA loans.
The Company sold $58.9 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $1.4 million and sold $13.4 million in non-qualified mortgage loans to private investors for a gain of $389,000 during the second quarter of 2021. This compared to $80.3 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $2.2 million and $49.8 million in non-qualified mortgage loans to private investors for a gain of $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2021. The Company sold $5.9 million in SBA loans during the second quarter of 2021 for a net gain of $747,000, compared to $3.5 million SBA loans sold for a net gain of $355,000 during the first quarter of 2021.
Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $2.0 million from $2.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $2.5 million in gain on loan sales partially offset by a decrease of $590,000 in loan servicing fees.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $14.7 million, compared to $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $500,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $269,000 decrease in legal and professional fees and $209,000 decrease in data processing expenses.
Noninterest expense decreased from $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The $139,000 decrease was primarily due to a $366,000 decrease in MSR impairment write-down expense and a $392,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses. These were partially offset by a $639,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 29.28% for the second quarter of 2021, 31.1% for the first quarter of 2021, and 30.8% for the second quarter of 2020.
CDFI Rapid Response Program
In 2016, RBB became a community development financial institution (CDFI). In mid-June, 2021 the Bank was awarded a $1.8 million grant under the US Treasury’s Rapid Response Program to facilitate a rapid response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in distressed and underserved communities. The award has not yet been received pending finalization of the contract between the Bank and the US Treasury which will include various performance goals and measures that specify the use of the funds.
Loan Portfolio
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.0 million from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $114.6 million from June 30, 2020 from $2.6 billion. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations. Single-family residential mortgages decreased by $56.9 million net of payoffs, paydowns and loan sales. Commercial real estate loans increased by $39.4 million, construction and land development loans increased by $27.2 million, SBA loans decreased by $12.8 million (which included a $13.7 million decrease in PPP loans), commercial and industrial loans decreased by $8.9 million and other loans increased by $6.0 million.
During the second quarter of 2021, single-family residential mortgage production was $107.9 million, payoffs and paydowns were $121.0 million, and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $72.3 million. During the first quarter of 2021, single-family residential mortgage production was $114.5 million, payoffs and paydowns were $81.9 million, and loan sales were $130.1 million.
Mortgage loans held for sale were $9.2 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $28.4 million from $37.7 million at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $6.2 million from $15.5 million as of June 30, 2020. The Company originated approximately $29.2 million in FNMA mortgage loans for sale for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $55.3 million during the prior quarter.
In the second quarter of 2021, SBA loan production was $21.3 million and total SBA loan sales were $5.9 million.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits were $3.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $248.6 million from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $633.4 million from June 30, 2020, including brokered deposits. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to organic deposit growth. During the second quarter of 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $152.6 million, interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased by $67.1 million, and time deposits decreased by $28.9 million. As of June 30, 2021, time deposits included $17.4 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $17.4 million as of March 31, 2021 and $2.4 million as of June 30, 2020.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $19.5 million, or 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $20.2 million, or 0.55%, of total assets at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.
In the second quarter of 2021, there were $71,000 in net charge-offs, compared to net charge-offs of $42,000 in the prior quarter.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $628,000 for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease from $872,000 in the prior quarter, primarily attributable to reduced loan growth.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $31.4 million, or 1.16% of loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, compared with $30.8 million, or 1.13%, of total loans at March 31, 2021.
As of June 30, 2021, borrowers representing 191 loans totaling $29.2 million, or 1.07% of the Company’s total loan portfolio, have funded under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Presently none of our SBA customers are on a payment deferral plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company does not have any shared national credits or loans, backed by airlines or cruise lines, on deferral as of June 30, 2021.
The following table provides details regarding the Company's COVID-19 loan deferral activity through July 15, 2021.
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2020
|
|
|
As of April 15, 2021
|
|
|
As of July 15, 2021
|
|
|
|
Loans Deferred
|
|
|
Loans Deferred
|
|
|
Loans Deferred
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
General retail (excluding SBA)
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
$
|
94,251
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Mixed use commercial
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
58,841
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Hospitality (excluding SBA)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
25,343
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
6,394
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restaurants (excluding SBA)
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
9,086
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Commercial, office and other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
SFR mortgage loans - Western region
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
118,484
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
5,135
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3,101
|
|
SFR mortgage loans - Eastern region
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
85,935
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
SFR mortgage loans - Chicago metropolitan
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
14,824
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
$
|
410,950
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
$
|
17,724
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
3,101
|
Corporate Overview
RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of June 30, 2021, the company had total assets of $3.9 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, and in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois.
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, except for December 31, 2020)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
493,653
|
|
|
$
|
362,930
|
|
|
$
|
137,654
|
|
|
$
|
121,630
|
|
|
$
|
94,844
|
|
Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents
|
|
|
110,000
|
|
|
|
57,000
|
|
|
|
57,000
|
|
|
|
57,000
|
|
|
|
57,000
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
603,653
|
|
|
|
419,930
|
|
|
|
194,654
|
|
|
|
178,630
|
|
|
|
151,844
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
|
|
339,568
|
|
|
|
281,582
|
|
|
|
210,867
|
|
|
|
214,662
|
|
|
|
185,756
|
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
|
|
6,664
|
|
|
|
6,668
|
|
|
|
7,174
|
|
|
|
7,569
|
|
|
|
7,615
|
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
9,246
|
|
|
|
37,675
|
|
|
|
49,963
|
|
|
|
23,886
|
|
|
|
15,479
|
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
2,709,206
|
|
|
|
2,715,205
|
|
|
|
2,706,766
|
|
|
|
2,755,153
|
|
|
|
2,594,620
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(31,352
|
)
|
|
|
(30,795
|
)
|
|
|
(29,337
|
)
|
|
|
(26,634
|
)
|
|
|
(22,820
|
)
|
Net loans held for investment
|
|
|
2,677,854
|
|
|
|
2,684,410
|
|
|
|
2,677,429
|
|
|
|
2,728,519
|
|
|
|
2,571,800
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
27,039
|
|
|
|
27,093
|
|
|
|
27,103
|
|
|
|
24,237
|
|
|
|
23,965
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
15,641
|
|
|
|
15,641
|
|
|
|
15,641
|
|
|
|
15,641
|
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|
55,325
|
|
|
|
35,308
|
|
|
|
35,121
|
|
|
|
34,930
|
|
|
|
34,736
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
69,243
|
|
|
|
69,243
|
|
|
|
69,243
|
|
|
|
69,243
|
|
|
|
69,209
|
|
Servicing assets
|
|
|
12,558
|
|
|
|
13,264
|
|
|
|
13,965
|
|
|
|
14,724
|
|
|
|
15,595
|
|
Core deposit intangibles
|
|
|
4,608
|
|
|
|
4,895
|
|
|
|
5,196
|
|
|
|
5,519
|
|
|
|
5,876
|
|
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
|
|
|
25,050
|
|
|
|
25,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
|
|
44,230
|
|
|
|
42,490
|
|
|
|
43,116
|
|
|
|
41,416
|
|
|
|
38,065
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,890,638
|
|
|
$
|
3,664,299
|
|
|
$
|
3,350,072
|
|
|
$
|
3,359,576
|
|
|
$
|
3,136,181
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
940,041
|
|
|
$
|
787,439
|
|
|
$
|
617,206
|
|
|
$
|
642,332
|
|
|
$
|
574,553
|
|
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
|
|
|
858,597
|
|
|
|
791,486
|
|
|
|
731,084
|
|
|
|
654,378
|
|
|
|
601,941
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
1,271,287
|
|
|
|
1,242,368
|
|
|
|
1,286,838
|
|
|
|
1,315,038
|
|
|
|
1,260,026
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
3,069,925
|
|
|
|
2,821,293
|
|
|
|
2,635,128
|
|
|
|
2,611,748
|
|
|
|
2,436,520
|
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
|
|
1,216
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
|
|
1,383
|
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
190,000
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
172,718
|
|
|
|
172,581
|
|
|
|
104,391
|
|
|
|
104,305
|
|
|
|
104,220
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
14,393
|
|
|
|
14,338
|
|
|
|
14,283
|
|
|
|
14,229
|
|
|
|
14,174
|
|
Lease liabilities - operating leases
|
|
|
25,798
|
|
|
|
26,199
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|
|
14,263
|
|
|
|
42,900
|
|
|
|
16,399
|
|
|
|
16,749
|
|
|
|
16,212
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
3,448,313
|
|
|
|
3,228,631
|
|
|
|
2,921,584
|
|
|
|
2,938,160
|
|
|
|
2,722,156
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's equity
|
|
|
442,086
|
|
|
|
435,746
|
|
|
|
427,287
|
|
|
|
420,329
|
|
|
|
412,827
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income - Net of tax
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
|
1,015
|
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
442,325
|
|
|
|
435,668
|
|
|
|
428,488
|
|
|
|
421,416
|
|
|
|
414,025
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
3,890,638
|
|
|
$
|
3,664,299
|
|
|
$
|
3,350,072
|
|
|
$
|
3,359,576
|
|
|
$
|
3,136,181
|
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
34,669
|
|
|
$
|
34,516
|
|
|
$
|
32,633
|
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Interest on investment securities
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
887
|
|
Dividend income on FHLB stock
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
Interest on federal funds sold and other
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
35,971
|
|
|
|
35,540
|
|
|
|
34,103
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
|
|
|
708
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
782
|
|
Interest on time deposits
|
|
|
2,410
|
|
|
|
2,964
|
|
|
|
5,933
|
|
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
Interest on other borrowed funds
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
5,914
|
|
|
|
6,055
|
|
|
|
9,069
|
|
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|
|
|
30,057
|
|
|
|
29,485
|
|
|
|
25,034
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
29,429
|
|
|
|
27,985
|
|
|
|
22,025
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges, fees and other
|
|
|
1,374
|
|
|
|
1,410
|
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
2,572
|
|
|
|
3,841
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
708
|
|
Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Unrealized (loss) on equity investments
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Loss) gain on derivatives
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
Gain on sale of securities
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
4,171
|
|
|
|
5,894
|
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
8,742
|
|
|
|
9,242
|
|
|
|
8,103
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
|
|
2,135
|
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
|
2,527
|
|
Data processing
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
|
1,440
|
|
|
|
882
|
|
Legal and professional
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
805
|
|
|
|
670
|
|
Office expenses
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Insurance and regulatory assessments
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
Core deposit premium
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
OREO expenses
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Merger expenses
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
871
|
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
14,680
|
|
|
|
15,792
|
|
|
|
14,819
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
18,920
|
|
|
|
18,087
|
|
|
|
9,414
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
5,540
|
|
|
|
5,631
|
|
|
|
2,901
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
13,380
|
|
|
$
|
12,456
|
|
|
$
|
6,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Cash Dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
19,432,204
|
|
|
|
19,475,814
|
|
|
|
19,710,330
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
19,874,969
|
|
|
|
19,812,841
|
|
|
|
19,806,304
|
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
69,185
|
|
|
$
|
64,909
|
|
Interest on interest-earning deposits
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
Interest on investment securities
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
Dividend income on FHLB stock
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
Interest on federal funds sold and other
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
71,511
|
|
|
|
68,131
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
|
2,025
|
|
Interest on time deposits
|
|
|
5,374
|
|
|
|
13,019
|
|
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
|
|
|
4,314
|
|
|
|
3,871
|
|
Interest on other borrowed funds
|
|
|
875
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
11,969
|
|
|
|
19,504
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
59,542
|
|
|
|
48,627
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
2,128
|
|
|
|
4,954
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loans losses
|
|
|
57,414
|
|
|
|
43,673
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges, fees and other
|
|
|
2,784
|
|
|
|
2,144
|
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
6,413
|
|
|
|
2,792
|
|
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Unrealized (loss) on equity investments
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on derivatives
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
Gain on sale of securities
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
10,065
|
|
|
|
6,823
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
17,984
|
|
|
|
17,608
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
|
|
4,377
|
|
|
|
4,931
|
|
Data processing
|
|
|
2,671
|
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
Legal and professional
|
|
|
1,341
|
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
Office expenses
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
660
|
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
Insurance and regulatory assessments
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
|
411
|
|
Core deposit premium
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
714
|
|
OREO expenses
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Merger expenses
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
679
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
1,799
|
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
30,472
|
|
|
|
31,082
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
37,007
|
|
|
|
19,414
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
11,171
|
|
|
|
6,153
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
25,836
|
|
|
$
|
13,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
Cash Dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
19,453,889
|
|
|
|
19,841,093
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
19,844,077
|
|
|
|
20,036,316
|
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
|
|
$
|
582,554
|
|
|
$
|
508
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
%
|
|
$
|
215,230
|
|
|
$
|
397
|
|
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
$
|
231,943
|
|
|
$
|
583
|
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale
|
|
|
328,004
|
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
|
|
239,768
|
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
171,298
|
|
|
|
823
|
|
|
|
1.93
|
%
|
Held to maturity (2)
|
|
|
6,667
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
|
7,661
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
3.78
|
%
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
21,033
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
|
|
54,021
|
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
|
3.09
|
%
|
|
|
25,130
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
4.85
|
%
|
Loans held for investment: (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
2,292,145
|
|
|
|
29,794
|
|
|
|
5.21
|
%
|
|
|
2,307,431
|
|
|
|
29,521
|
|
|
|
5.19
|
%
|
|
|
2,147,646
|
|
|
|
28,216
|
|
|
|
5.28
|
%
|
Commercial
|
|
|
388,049
|
|
|
|
4,702
|
|
|
|
4.86
|
%
|
|
|
384,442
|
|
|
|
4,584
|
|
|
|
4.84
|
%
|
|
|
364,189
|
|
|
|
4,114
|
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
|
2,680,194
|
|
|
|
34,496
|
|
|
|
5.16
|
%
|
|
|
2,691,873
|
|
|
|
34,105
|
|
|
|
5.14
|
%
|
|
|
2,511,835
|
|
|
|
32,330
|
|
|
|
5.18
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
|
|
3,618,452
|
|
|
$
|
35,988
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
%
|
|
|
3,207,892
|
|
|
$
|
35,548
|
|
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
|
|
2,947,867
|
|
|
$
|
34,111
|
|
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
230,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
228,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,848,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,435,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,154,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
|
$
|
66,777
|
|
|
$
|
45
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
$
|
64,592
|
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
|
$
|
57,547
|
|
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
Money Market
|
|
|
640,026
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
|
|
579,347
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
|
404,480
|
|
|
|
691
|
|
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
Saving deposits
|
|
|
140,418
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
131,151
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
123,868
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
Time deposits, less than $250,000
|
|
|
657,494
|
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
663,029
|
|
|
|
1,496
|
|
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
|
|
725,142
|
|
|
|
3,143
|
|
|
|
1.74
|
%
|
Time deposits, $250,000 and over
|
|
|
604,429
|
|
|
|
1,247
|
|
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
|
593,981
|
|
|
|
1,468
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
589,090
|
|
|
|
2,790
|
|
|
|
1.90
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2,109,144
|
|
|
|
3,118
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
2,032,100
|
|
|
|
3,662
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
|
1,900,127
|
|
|
|
6,715
|
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
172,622
|
|
|
|
2,206
|
|
|
|
5.13
|
%
|
|
|
111,739
|
|
|
|
1,808
|
|
|
|
6.56
|
%
|
|
|
104,168
|
|
|
|
1,747
|
|
|
|
6.75
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
14,357
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
4.19
|
%
|
|
|
14,302
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
4.25
|
%
|
|
|
14,141
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
4.78
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
2,446,123
|
|
|
|
5,914
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
2,308,141
|
|
|
|
6,055
|
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
2,168,436
|
|
|
|
9,069
|
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
913,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
653,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
557,903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
46,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
959,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
693,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
573,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
442,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
433,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
412,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
3,848,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,435,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,154,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,074
|
|
|
|
3.02
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,493
|
|
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,042
|
|
|
|
2.97
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.
|
(2)
|
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
|
(3)
|
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
|
|
$
|
399,907
|
|
|
$
|
905
|
|
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
|
$
|
240,755
|
|
|
$
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale
|
|
|
284,129
|
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
|
|
154,936
|
|
|
|
1,578
|
|
|
|
2.05
|
%
|
Held to maturity (2)
|
|
|
6,832
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
3.72
|
%
|
|
|
7,839
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
37,436
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
|
3.15
|
%
|
|
|
51,595
|
|
|
|
1,284
|
|
|
|
5.00
|
%
|
Loans held for investment: (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
2,299,746
|
|
|
|
59,315
|
|
|
|
5.20
|
%
|
|
|
2,077,467
|
|
|
|
54,644
|
|
|
|
5.29
|
%
|
Commercial
|
|
|
386,256
|
|
|
|
9,286
|
|
|
|
4.85
|
%
|
|
|
350,869
|
|
|
|
8,981
|
|
|
|
5.15
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
|
2,686,002
|
|
|
|
68,601
|
|
|
|
5.15
|
%
|
|
|
2,428,336
|
|
|
|
63,625
|
|
|
|
5.27
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
|
|
3,414,306
|
|
|
$
|
71,539
|
|
|
|
4.23
|
%
|
|
|
2,883,461
|
|
|
$
|
68,148
|
|
|
|
4.75
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
229,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,643,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,093,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
|
$
|
65,690
|
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
$
|
50,692
|
|
|
$
|
102
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
Money Market
|
|
|
609,854
|
|
|
|
1,251
|
|
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
|
418,243
|
|
|
|
1,837
|
|
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
Saving deposits
|
|
|
135,810
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
119,410
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
Time deposits, less than $250,000
|
|
|
660,246
|
|
|
|
2,659
|
|
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
|
|
731,448
|
|
|
|
6,869
|
|
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
Time deposits, $250,000 and over
|
|
|
599,234
|
|
|
|
2,716
|
|
|
|
0.91
|
%
|
|
|
604,987
|
|
|
|
6,150
|
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2,070,834
|
|
|
|
6,781
|
|
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
|
1,924,780
|
|
|
|
15,044
|
|
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
875
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
|
100,989
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
142,349
|
|
|
|
4,015
|
|
|
|
5.69
|
%
|
|
|
104,125
|
|
|
|
3,495
|
|
|
|
6.75
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
14,330
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
4.19
|
%
|
|
|
14,234
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
5.31
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
2,377,513
|
|
|
$
|
11,969
|
|
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
|
2,144,128
|
|
|
$
|
19,504
|
|
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
784,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
521,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
43,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
827,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
537,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
438,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
412,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
3,643,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,093,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,570
|
|
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,644
|
|
|
|
2.92
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Per share data (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Dividends declared
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Book value
|
|
$
|
22.86
|
|
|
$
|
22.31
|
|
|
$
|
20.97
|
|
Tangible book value
|
|
$
|
19.04
|
|
|
$
|
18.51
|
|
|
$
|
17.17
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
19,432,204
|
|
|
|
19,475,814
|
|
|
|
19,710,330
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
19,874,969
|
|
|
|
19,812,841
|
|
|
|
19,806,304
|
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
|
19,349,802
|
|
|
|
19,528,249
|
|
|
|
19,739,280
|
|
Performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets, annualized
|
|
|
1.39
|
%
|
|
|
1.47
|
%
|
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
|
|
|
12.13
|
%
|
|
|
11.64
|
%
|
|
|
6.34
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
|
|
|
14.57
|
%
|
|
|
14.05
|
%
|
|
|
7.77
|
%
|
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
|
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
|
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
|
|
1.86
|
%
|
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
|
|
3.99
|
%
|
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
Cost of average total deposits
|
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
3.02
|
%
|
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
|
2.97
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
42.89
|
%
|
|
|
44.64
|
%
|
|
|
54.40
|
%
|
Common stock dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
18.84
|
%
|
|
|
18.75
|
%
|
|
|
18.18
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Per share data (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
Dividends declared
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
Book value
|
|
$
|
22.86
|
|
|
$
|
20.97
|
|
Tangible book value
|
|
$
|
19.04
|
|
|
$
|
17.17
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
19,453,889
|
|
|
|
19,841,093
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
19,844,077
|
|
|
|
20,036,316
|
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
|
19,349,802
|
|
|
|
19,739,280
|
|
Performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets, annualized
|
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
|
|
|
11.89
|
%
|
|
|
6.47
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
|
|
|
14.31
|
%
|
|
|
7.95
|
%
|
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
|
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
2.02
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
|
|
4.23
|
%
|
|
|
4.75
|
%
|
Cost of average deposits
|
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
|
|
2.92
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
43.78
|
%
|
|
|
56.05
|
%
|
Common stock dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
18.94
|
%
|
|
|
26.87
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Loan to deposit ratio
|
|
|
88.25
|
%
|
|
|
96.24
|
%
|
|
|
106.49
|
%
|
Core deposits / total deposits
|
|
|
80.04
|
%
|
|
|
78.97
|
%
|
|
|
76.84
|
%
|
Net non-core funding dependence ratio
|
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
|
4.27
|
%
|
|
|
9.87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
$
|
5,449
|
|
|
$
|
10,653
|
|
|
$
|
23,872
|
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans
|
|
$
|
19,243
|
|
|
$
|
19,911
|
|
|
$
|
17,217
|
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
19,536
|
|
|
$
|
20,204
|
|
|
$
|
17,510
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|
|
|
162.93
|
%
|
|
|
154.66
|
%
|
|
|
132.54
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
|
9.65
|
%
|
|
|
10.07
|
%
|
|
|
11.07
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
10.20
|
%
|
|
|
11.30
|
%
|
|
|
11.48
|
%
|
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
14.76
|
%
|
|
|
14.53
|
%
|
|
|
14.87
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
15.33
|
%
|
|
|
15.11
|
%
|
|
|
15.49
|
%
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
23.48
|
%
|
|
|
23.27
|
%
|
|
|
21.10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
12.34
|
%
|
|
|
13.44
|
%
|
|
|
14.14
|
%
|
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
18.58
|
%
|
|
|
17.96
|
%
|
|
|
19.09
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
18.58
|
%
|
|
|
17.96
|
%
|
|
|
19.09
|
%
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
19.83
|
%
|
|
|
19.21
|
%
|
|
|
20.13
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$
|
34,669
|
|
|
$
|
34,516
|
|
|
$
|
34,832
|
|
|
$
|
34,153
|
|
|
$
|
32,633
|
|
Investment securities and other
|
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
|
|
972
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
35,971
|
|
|
|
35,540
|
|
|
|
35,864
|
|
|
|
35,125
|
|
|
|
34,103
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
3,118
|
|
|
|
3,662
|
|
|
|
4,636
|
|
|
|
5,525
|
|
|
|
6,715
|
|
Interest on subordinated debentures and other
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
1,901
|
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
5,914
|
|
|
|
6,055
|
|
|
|
6,987
|
|
|
|
7,874
|
|
|
|
9,069
|
|
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|
|
|
30,057
|
|
|
|
29,485
|
|
|
|
28,877
|
|
|
|
27,251
|
|
|
|
25,034
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
3,008
|
|
|
|
3,861
|
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
29,429
|
|
|
|
27,985
|
|
|
|
25,869
|
|
|
|
23,390
|
|
|
|
22,025
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
4,171
|
|
|
|
5,894
|
|
|
|
4,490
|
|
|
|
2,727
|
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
14,680
|
|
|
|
15,792
|
|
|
|
14,453
|
|
|
|
13,978
|
|
|
|
14,819
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
18,920
|
|
|
|
18,087
|
|
|
|
15,906
|
|
|
|
12,139
|
|
|
|
9,414
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
5,540
|
|
|
|
5,631
|
|
|
|
4,759
|
|
|
|
3,619
|
|
|
|
2,901
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
13,380
|
|
|
$
|
12,456
|
|
|
$
|
11,147
|
|
|
$
|
8,520
|
|
|
$
|
6,513
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Cash dividends declared on common shares
|
|
$
|
2,540
|
|
|
$
|
2,347
|
|
|
$
|
1,777
|
|
|
$
|
1,184
|
|
|
$
|
1,184
|
|
Yield on average assets, annualized
|
|
|
1.39
|
%
|
|
|
1.47
|
%
|
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
|
1.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
|
|
3.99
|
%
|
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
|
|
4.55
|
%
|
|
|
4.63
|
%
|
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
Cost of average deposits
|
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
|
0.93
|
%
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
3.67
|
%
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited, except for December 31, 2020)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Loan Portfolio Detail
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
As of September 30,
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
$
|
277,080
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
286,016
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
290,139
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
317,891
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
267,481
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
SBA
|
|
|
98,572
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
111,330
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
|
97,821
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
111,193
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
104,069
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
Construction and land development
|
|
|
236,965
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
|
209,727
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
|
186,723
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
183,569
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
145,754
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
|
|
1,102,467
|
|
|
|
40.7
|
%
|
|
|
1,063,104
|
|
|
|
39.2
|
%
|
|
|
1,003,637
|
|
|
|
37.1
|
%
|
|
|
975,187
|
|
|
|
35.4
|
%
|
|
|
900,302
|
|
|
|
34.7
|
%
|
Single-family residential mortgages
|
|
|
984,311
|
|
|
|
36.3
|
%
|
|
|
1,041,260
|
|
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
|
|
1,124,357
|
|
|
|
41.5
|
%
|
|
|
1,163,982
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
%
|
|
|
1,174,927
|
|
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
Other loans
|
|
|
9,811
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
3,768
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
4,089
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
3,331
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,087
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Total loans (2)
|
|
$
|
2,709,206
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,715,205
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,706,766
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,755,153
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,594,620
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(31,352
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30,795
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29,337
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26,634
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(22,820
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans, net
|
|
$
|
2,677,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,684,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,677,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,728,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,571,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.
|
(2)
|
Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Change in Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
$
|
30,795
|
|
|
$
|
20,130
|
|
|
$
|
29,337
|
|
|
$
|
18,816
|
|
Additions to the allowance charged to expense
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
|
2,128
|
|
|
|
4,954
|
|
Net charge-offs on loans
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
(319
|
)
|
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
Ending balance
|
|
$
|
31,352
|
|
|
$
|
22,820
|
|
|
$
|
31,352
|
|
|
$