Cadence Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 39 percent and net income was $238 million, or $0.86 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 35 percent and net income of $185 million, or $0.66 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2020.

Cadence reported second quarter 2021 revenue of $728 million, compared to revenue of $638 million for the same period in 2020. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 25 percent and recognized net income of $156 million, or $0.56 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to operating margin of 24 percent and net income of $131 million, or $0.47 per share on a diluted basis for the same period in 2020.

“Cadence delivered outstanding financial results for the second quarter on broad based customer demand as the Cadence team continues to execute exceedingly well,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer. “Generational drivers are fueling strong design activity and our ISD strategy coupled with a strong innovation engine that has led to introducing eight significant new products so far this year, positions us extremely well to delight our customers and accelerate growth.”

“Cadence exceeded all of its key financial metrics for the second quarter and as a result we are raising our outlook for the year,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects total revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million. Third quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 23 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.50. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 34 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.74 to $0.76.

For 2021, the company expects total revenue in the range of $2.925 billion to $2.965 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 24.5 percent to 25.25 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2021 is expected to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.21. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for 2021 is expected to be in the range of 36 percent to 36.75 percent and net income per diluted share for 2021 is expected to be in the range of $3.14 to $3.20.

Our fiscal years are 52- or 53-week periods ending on the Saturday closest to December 31. Fiscal 2021 will be a 52-week fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 was a 53-week fiscal year, with an additional week in our fourth quarter of 2020.

A schedule showing a reconciliation of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share is included in this release.

This document includes forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence's products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) the acquisition of other companies or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation or other matters; (ix) the effects of any litigation or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party; and (x) the duration, severity and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and containment measures on Cadence, its employees, and its suppliers and customers, which may also have the effect of heightening the other risks described in this paragraph. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence's repurchase of its common stock under the authorizations will be subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include Cadence’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including Cadence’s future filings.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP financial results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring, executive severance and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 25% 24% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 7% 7% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 1% Restructuring and other credits 0% 0% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 1% Special charges* 4% 0% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 39% 35%

* Q2 2021 includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program.

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 155,900 $ 131,288 Stock-based compensation expense 50,518 46,907 Amortization of acquired intangibles 17,262 16,074 Acquisition and integration-related costs 5,631 5,315 Restructuring and other credits (469 ) (275 ) Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 2,411 3,618 Special charges* 26,832 270 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** (1,774 ) (2,797 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (18,023 ) (15,786 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 238,288 $ 184,614

* Q2 2021 includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program.

** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.56 $ 0.47 Stock-based compensation expense 0.18 0.17 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.06 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.02 0.02 Restructuring and other credits — — Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0.01 0.01 Special charges* 0.10 — Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 0.86 $ 0.66 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 278,558 279,080

* Q2 2021 includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program.

** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence expects that its corporate representatives will meet privately during the quarter with investors, the media, investment analysts and others. At these meetings, Cadence may reiterate the business outlook published in this press release. At the same time, Cadence will keep this press release, including the business outlook, publicly available on its website.

Prior to the start of the Quiet Period (described below), the public may continue to rely on the business outlook contained herein as still being Cadence’s current expectations on matters covered unless Cadence publishes a notice stating otherwise.

Beginning September 17, 2021, Cadence will observe a Quiet Period during which the business outlook as provided in this press release and the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q no longer constitute Cadence’s current expectations. During the Quiet Period, the business outlook in these documents should be considered historical, speaking as of prior to the Quiet Period only and not subject to any update by Cadence. During the Quiet Period, Cadence’s representatives will not comment on Cadence’s business outlook, financial results or expectations. The Quiet Period will extend until Cadence’s third quarter 2021 earnings release is published, which is currently scheduled for October 25, 2021.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 3, 2021 January 2, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 847,160 $ 928,432 Receivables, net 389,986 338,487 Inventories 90,479 75,956 Prepaid expenses and other 129,442 135,712 Total current assets 1,457,067 1,478,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 301,979 311,125 Goodwill 929,525 782,087 Acquired intangibles, net 264,789 210,590 Deferred taxes 729,790 732,290 Other assets 439,398 436,106 Total assets $ 4,122,548 $ 3,950,785 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 340,607 $ 349,951 Current portion of deferred revenue 586,109 446,857 Total current liabilities 926,716 796,808 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 98,408 107,064 Long-term debt 347,186 346,793 Other long-term liabilities 233,495 207,102 Total long-term liabilities 679,089 660,959 Stockholders' equity 2,516,743 2,493,018 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,122,548 $ 3,950,785

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 687,884 $ 601,356 $ 1,386,938 $ 1,183,055 Services 40,401 37,062 77,375 73,320 Total revenue 728,285 638,418 1,464,313 1,256,375 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 55,842 55,669 120,748 111,115 Cost of services 20,917 19,546 39,978 38,563 Marketing and sales 135,967 120,476 268,793 246,220 Research and development 285,227 250,821 556,219 492,489 General and administrative 40,333 35,641 80,285 69,233 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,030 4,590 9,661 8,796 Restructuring and other credits (469 ) (275 ) (746 ) (1,342 ) Total costs and expenses 542,847 486,468 1,074,938 965,074 Income from operations 185,438 151,950 389,375 291,301 Interest expense (4,316 ) (5,914 ) (8,533 ) (10,551 ) Other income, net 2,143 4,630 4,844 96 Income before provision for income taxes 183,265 150,666 385,686 280,846 Provision for income taxes 27,365 19,378 42,617 25,570 Net income $ 155,900 $ 131,288 $ 343,069 $ 255,276 Net income per share - basic $ 0.57 $ 0.48 $ 1.25 $ 0.93 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 1.23 $ 0.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 273,565 273,432 273,843 273,488 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 278,558 279,080 279,399 279,207

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 928,432 $ 705,210 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 343,069 255,276 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,799 69,902 Amortization of debt discount and fees 687 512 Stock-based compensation 103,114 93,389 (Gain) loss on investments, net (795 ) 4,036 Deferred income taxes 1,710 (1,609 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 242 922 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities (2,483 ) 1,502 Other non-cash items 183 296 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables (48,016 ) (2,497 ) Inventories (14,527 ) 11,020 Prepaid expenses and other 7,690 9,910 Other assets 6,991 (17,687 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (14,771 ) (11,141 ) Deferred revenue 127,286 148,508 Other long-term liabilities 6,639 504 Net cash provided by operating activities 588,818 562,843 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,139 ) (43,535 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (220,660 ) (195,118 ) Net cash used for investing activities (251,799 ) (238,653 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 350,000 Payment of debt issuance costs (1,285 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 52,252 43,667 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (78,053 ) (53,657 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (392,290 ) (175,036 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (419,376 ) 164,974 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,085 (5,188 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (81,272 ) 483,976 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 847,160 $ 1,189,186

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2020 2021 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Americas 43% 44% 42% 41% 42% 46% 44% China 13% 12% 17% 17% 15% 12% 14% Other Asia 18% 19% 19% 18% 18% 18% 19% Europe, Middle East and Africa 19% 18% 16% 17% 18% 18% 17% Japan 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2020 2021 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Custom IC Design and Simulation 25% 24% 24% 26% 25% 23% 23% Digital IC Design and Signoff 29% 28% 27% 31% 29% 27% 28% Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 23% 24% 23% 19% 22% 26% 25% IP 14% 14% 15% 13% 14% 14% 13% System Design and Analysis 9% 10% 11% 11% 10% 10% 11% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin As of July 26, 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending October 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 Forecast Forecast GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue ~23% 24.5% - 25.25% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 7.5% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2.3% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 0.7% Restructuring and other credits 0% 0.0% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0% 0.1% Special charges* 0% 0.9% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue† ~34% 36% - 36.75%

† The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. * Comprised of costs related to a voluntary retirement program.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share As of July 26, 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending October 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 Forecast Forecast Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $0.48 to $0.50 $2.15 to $2.21 Stock-based compensation expense 0.20 0.79 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.24 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.02 0.08 Restructuring and other credits - - Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses - 0.01 Special charges* - 0.10 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** - (0.02) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02) (0.21) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis† $0.74 to $0.76 $3.14 to $3.20 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income As of July 26, 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending October 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 ($ in millions) Forecast Forecast Net income on a GAAP basis $133 to $139 $600 to $616 Stock-based compensation expense 57 220 Amortization of acquired intangibles 17 67 Acquisition and integration-related costs 5 22 Restructuring and other credits - (1) Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses - 4 Special charges* - 27 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** - (5) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7) (57) Net income on a non-GAAP basis† $205 to $211 $877 to $893

† The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. * Comprised of costs related to a voluntary retirement program. ** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

